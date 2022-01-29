 Skip to content
(CNN)   Nor'easter to become Nor'beaster   (cnn.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least the blowing snow and bending trees are giving Sophie the cat something to watch.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pretty bad out there by me. I've seen worse, still not very fun.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does this nor'beaster rate on the wicked pissah scale?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: How does this nor'beaster rate on the wicked pissah scale?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm in the south and just have space heaters and kerosene (no fireplace wood right now).
Fortunately the SO was able to score about 5 gallons of kerosene for 53 dollars.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was -14 here last night and that's headed to that nice, relatively warm, moist air
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 17°F and snowing to beat the band.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'm in the south and just have space heaters and kerosene (no fireplace wood right now).
Fortunately the SO was able to score about 5 gallons of kerosene for 53 dollars.


Damn. That's almost ten dollars a gallon!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's 17°F and snowing to beat the band.


That could be significant depending on the band.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Power hasn't gone out(knock on wood), so I already had dinner. Cheese ravioli, spicy Italian sausage and garlic bread with red sauce for dipping.  Now it's beer o'clock because I don't have to go anywhere today or tomorrow.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: optikeye: I'm in the south and just have space heaters and kerosene (no fireplace wood right now).
Fortunately the SO was able to score about 5 gallons of kerosene for 53 dollars.

Damn. That's almost ten dollars a gallon!


Up, they price gouge here as they're about the only place left in 20 miles selling it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These windows are gonna break soon...if they haven't broken already:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/JulianneLimaTV/status/1487431052843008001?s=20&t=8d-jnVn0iECzt7bJ7tPnug
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is just a conspiracy to enrich Big Salt.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Green Jello - Flight of the Skajaquada
Youtube 1zI52i1JmUI
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You guys get all the fun weather.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This is just a conspiracy to enrich Big Salt.


Joe Snowgan told me to get all the protein powder I can to keep myself warm, so I'm heading to GNC right now to buy what's left.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Windy.com has it at 28.79 inches of mercury (974.9 mbar).  That's pretty impressive.  All in all this is probably on par with a cat 1 hurricane.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: At least the blowing snow and bending trees are giving Sophie the cat something to watch.


Follow the mouse on the tail Sophie , Keep your eyes on the mouse. Your getting sleepy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: These windows are gonna break soon...if they haven't broken already:
[Fark user image 850x627]
https://twitter.com/JulianneLimaTV/status/1487431052843008001?s=20&t=8d-jnVn0iECzt7bJ7tPnug


Bet my friend is glad she moved out of Plymouth right about now....

\not that this is good for here there either, she works for the production company that does gigs at Mohegan & others
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This is just a conspiracy to enrich Big Salt.


No Ass-SALTing schools
Parents deserve choices!


/obviously 🤪
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: wooden_badger: At least the blowing snow and bending trees are giving Sophie the cat something to watch.

Follow the mouse on the tail Sophie , Keep your eyes on the mouse. Your getting sleepy[Fark user image image 604x483]


Mallory the cat has been sleeping mostly today. She doesn't care about snow, but she's annoyed that there's no morning or afternoon sunbeams coming through the window today for her to lie in.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where does a Bomb Cyclone rate on a scale of Snowpocalypse to Snowmageddon?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As for here on the inland South Coast, we had 11 or 12 inches about 4 hours ago, so i can only imagine what's going on outside now.
 
alice_600
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's no noreaster I'm in Michigan and its sunny and 12 degrees out with no sun and clouds!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Walker: These windows are gonna break soon...if they haven't broken already:
[Fark user image 850x627]
https://twitter.com/JulianneLimaTV/status/1487431052843008001?s=20&t=8d-jnVn0iECzt7bJ7tPnug

Bet my friend is glad she moved out of Plymouth right about now....

\not that this is good for here there either, she works for the production company that does gigs at Mohegan & others


You seen what's going on in Scituate? Holy crow.
 
cptrios
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here in Boston, my street is parallel with the current wind, which is strong enough that my car has literally no snow on it. The guys who walk around the neighborhood offering to shovel out cars for $60 are not gonna have a great day.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From what I've seen, it looks like a pretty normal snow event in the northern half of the country.

Crazy what the media will do to sell the snow we get literally every year as being some life changing event.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This Blizzard is gonna be so big, there's talk of Microsoft buying it.

The storm is supposed to be bigger than the storm of '78 and the April Fool's Day NorEaster. People taled about that April Fool's Day storm for years, so much that at one job I had three years after, a co-worker from Ireland said she was irritated with so many people telling her over and over that Boston could get a huge storm in April.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Inland RI here. Drifts against the back door are about four feet. There's absolutely no snow on the front porch and I can see grass. The winds are moving everything so much I have no idea how much we've actually gotten.

It's a windy snowstorm. We'll dig out tomorrow once the wind settles and be at work on Monday. Shrug.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: From what I've seen, it looks like a pretty normal snow event in the northern half of the country. Crazy what the media will do to sell the snow we get literally every year as being some life changing event.


THIS IS NORMAL TO YOU?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Video of people trying to walk in it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
https://twitter.com/forecaster25/status/1487457341339492354?s=20&t=KI5mmKNE15Zd4B5_03c2nQ

This must be serious. The Boston Yeti has been activated:
Fark user imageView Full Size
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/exclusive-boston-yeti-reemerges-for-the-blizzard/2627454/
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cptrios: Here in Boston, my street is parallel with the current wind, which is strong enough that my car has literally no snow on it. The guys who walk around the neighborhood offering to shovel out cars for $60 are not gonna have a great day.


Yeah, I'm a little to the west and every car I can see (not too many, visibility is only 4-5 houses) has either no snow or a little bit on one side. My deck is clear except it's piling up against the door a bit. Skylights are mostly clear.

Did lose power but that was from a wire on fire by the substation apparently.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All you Farkers/Farkettes where this is happening, stay indoors and stay warm. I think most of you are smart enough that you don't need to be told that. There are a few exceptions, and I'm talking to you.

/54 degrees and sunny in Denver
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x815]
Video of people trying to walk in it:
[Fark user image image 850x732]https://twitter.com/forecaster25/status/1487457341339492354?s=20&t=KI5mmKNE15Zd4B5_03c2nQ

This must be serious. The Boston Yeti has been activated:
[Fark user image image 850x775]https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/exclusive-boston-yeti-reemerges-for-the-blizzard/2627454/


Alright, the Yeti is back!
 
