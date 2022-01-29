 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 29 is "Career," as in, Most of the time I like doing it in the 'gina, but sometimes I far career   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
39
    More: Silly, Tournament, Middle Ages, Saturn, Neptune, Planet, Mercury, Sun, extra bits of debris  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 2:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the ear? That has to hurt.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most offensive headline yet, but(t) I reckon that's what you were going for?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a couple generations it will be an archaic term
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a way to block a submitter?
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark do these keep getting greened? They aren't funny.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What what?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: In a couple generations it will be an archaic term


It left my vocabulary around the same time as "whazzup"
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: In the ear? That has to hurt.


"Somebody gotta show that monkey where the pussy at"
might be obscure for the younguns
you old farks know
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be pretty tiny if it fits in her ear
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, why do you think we need to learn how inbreds talk?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This joke brought to you by the council of 13 year olds.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: In the ear? That has to hurt.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like someone never got over the end of the "Learning To Spell With Darnell Jackson" racist comedy that used to be played by shock-jocks on the radio.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark: *constant dick jokes*

Also Fark: Groan-worthy puns about sex are a crime against humanity KYS
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: In the ear? That has to hurt.


Aural sex!
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't listen to the Grouchy Guses there, Subs... I think your word-of-the-day puns are clever.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: Don't listen to the Grouchy Guses there, Subs... I think your word-of-the-day puns are clever.


"Now we know Subby's Mum's handle"

(in before anyone else says it)
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hostile environment for women in MY fark!?? I'd say it's more likely than you think, but we all know Drew is fine with this.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aural sex jokes are lame.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"It says here: career means 'to go at top speed in a headlong manner.'

heh. ear.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingnotworking: Hostile environment for women in MY fark!?? I'd say it's more likely than you think, but we all know Drew is fine with this.


HAHAHAHA, oh wow.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to try to board airplanes while holding a prosthetic auricle.
"Sir, we can't let you on with dismembered body parts"
"Relax, it's just my emotional support Care Ear".. ba dum tish
/Your move Carrot Top!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like subby has been waiting their entire life to post this headline -- planning it for the past 20+ years.  You may now be in peace, subby.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
boooooooooooooooooooooooo
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tabletop: In a couple generations it will be an archaic term


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wet Q-Tip?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toraque: In the ear? That has to hurt.


comb.ioView Full Size
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 318x159]
"It says here: career means 'to go at top speed in a headlong manner.'

heh. ear.


Um ... except that's the definition for "careen"
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Most offensive headline yet, but(t) I reckon that's what you were going for?


What's offensive about this?
 
austerity101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: toraque: In the ear? That has to hurt.

[comb.io image 320x218]


Came for this.
 
p89tech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tabletop: In a couple generations it will be an archaic term


It pretty me ch is already.
 
p89tech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty MUCH is.

Farking Swype keyboard.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: Diabolic: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 318x159]
"It says here: career means 'to go at top speed in a headlong manner.'

heh. ear.

Um ... except that's the definition for "careen"


Careen denotes a lack of control. You can career under control, but you can't careen.
 
Doodenkoff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bravo
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: Summoner101: toraque: In the ear? That has to hurt.

[comb.io image 320x218]

Came for this.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stubby have a Lust for Life.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.