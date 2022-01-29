 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Oregonians may soon be confronted with the libertarian madness of...pumping their own gas. Story to the left, frenzied rants that this will end in tears to the right   (reason.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I went to Oregon on a business trip and rented a car to go to the ocean. I didn't understand why I couldn't operate the pump myself. It's not like you need a special class or something to do it. I think I haven't seen a full service pump near me in 30+ years.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looking at you, Joisey.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.


And don't get me started on having to fill my own cup with soda pop.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh cool, now a bunch more people can fill up plastic bags full of gasoline...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.

And don't get me started on having to fill my own cup with soda pop.


That would also be nice.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's blowing 40 sideways with rain.   I roll down my window, hand the rain gear clad attendant my card, roll my window back up and enjoy listening to NPR (which is always on because that's the husband's station), check my to do list, my shopping list.  When the attendant comes with the receipt, I give them a couple of bucks as a tip because they are working miserable conditions.

It's such slavery, I can't wait to get soaking farking wet*** for...freedom.   fark that.

***And it's a very cold wet.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.


I have, from Alaska to California and Hawaii...and Washington.   It's not that I don't know how, I just like not having to.   It reminds of a comment a friend once made.   The cleverest marketing ever was on shampoo bottles, "Rinse, repeat".   The second was convincing people that pumping their own gas was the best thing ever!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Looking at you, Joisey.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.

I have, from Alaska to California and Hawaii...and Washington.   It's not that I don't know how, I just like not having to.   It reminds of a comment a friend once made.   The cleverest marketing ever was on shampoo bottles, "Rinse, repeat".   The second was convincing people that pumping their own gas was the best thing ever!


No one thought pumping our own gas was good.  The fuel companies just realized they could save money by offloading their labor costs onto consumers, so they got rid of the attendants.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What opponents think this will lead to

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If it passes, the unemployment rate will skyrocket...
WIND UP WORKING IN A GAS STATION -- FRANK ZAPPA
Youtube pvqTRyvp0bw
 
majestic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I miss full-service stations. They would pump your gas, wash your windows, check your fluids, etc.
 
Gough
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blacknite: I went to Oregon on a business trip and rented a car to go to the ocean. I didn't understand why I couldn't operate the pump myself. It's not like you need a special class or something to do it. I think I haven't seen a full service pump near me in 30+ years.


CSB:  Gough Jr. is a college prof in OR.  The first time that he used a university vehicle to take some of his students up to a conference in WA, he had to take a "fueling class".  He tried to get a waiver based on having spent 12 years driving in states with self-serve pumps, but that didn't fly.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.


NJ like typing detected.

But I think they changed that law recently.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There was a gas station in my old hometown in Wisconsin that, decades after Wisconsin allowed self-service pumps, insisted on having only an employee pump the gas (and this station was, literally, 50ft away from a self-service gas station). This station also had a full-service car wash. The owner was, shall we say, a bit old-fashioned and non-progressive (but the attendant at the gas station was gainfully employed for over 30 years pumping gas and collecting cash (no cards allowed, as well), and he would also wash the windows and check the oil (as well as giving you a dollar's worth of gas when gas was still under a dollar a gallon)).
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had no idea they still had full service out there somewhere in the US. That's so quaint. I haven't had anyone fill my gas for me in uncounted years.

Do they wear a little paper hats too? And wipe the windshield and check the oil? Well my car checks it's own oil.

Still, adorable.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh well, we'll always have New Jersey.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tell ya what, i worked a payphone route on the oregon coast in winter a couple decades back, and when the wind is blowing the local radio broadcasts all the way to idaho and an impossible amount of rain is blowing sideways ( i wore foulies and wellington boots in the car when it got bad just to keep dry), i was ever so grateful to hand the attendant the card and let him or her do the filling and check the oil. Otherwise im in the i can do it myself camp too.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Dewey Fidalgo: Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.

I have, from Alaska to California and Hawaii...and Washington.   It's not that I don't know how, I just like not having to.   It reminds of a comment a friend once made.   The cleverest marketing ever was on shampoo bottles, "Rinse, repeat".   The second was convincing people that pumping their own gas was the best thing ever!

No one thought pumping our own gas was good.  The fuel companies just realized they could save money by offloading their labor costs onto consumers, so they got rid of the attendants.


LOL...I have seen on this very site, as well as others, people saying exactly it was better to pump their own gas.   Though I do think the razzing OR and NJ gets is because somewhere deep in their souls they are just jealous.  :)
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.


Of course prices will not go down, they will go up. Well they might go down a bit for self service, but no where near as much as the gas station saves on payroll to serve those pumps, and might lead to a slight increase in full service pumps for the "convenience".
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Dewey Fidalgo: Smock Pot: I've never pumped my own gas, ever. I like not having to do it. I doubt it would decrease prices in any way, so let people keep their jobs and let us spoiled little princesses enjoy things.

I have, from Alaska to California and Hawaii...and Washington.   It's not that I don't know how, I just like not having to.   It reminds of a comment a friend once made.   The cleverest marketing ever was on shampoo bottles, "Rinse, repeat".   The second was convincing people that pumping their own gas was the best thing ever!

No one thought pumping our own gas was good.  The fuel companies just realized they could save money by offloading their labor costs onto consumers, so they got rid of the attendants.


And then grocery stores created self-checkout lanes...

I remember the old days of going to the grocery store with my Mom, and every checkout lane had some middle-aged woman entering the prices without looking at the register. Was always impressed with that skill, but it's one of those jobs where you have to be able to put your brain in idle or you'll go nuts. They probably heard the click-clack-clack-ching! in their sleep.

However, it would be an easy way to charge your friends $1.17 for $67.88 worth of groceries. I doubt the manager reviewed every register tape every day.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why do Farkers hate self-check out at the grocery store but love self-service gas?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would like the option. Sometimes I don't want to get out of my car. Sometimes they're slow and I want to get going by pumping my own gas.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blacknite: I went to Oregon on a business trip and rented a car to go to the ocean. I didn't understand why I couldn't operate the pump myself. It's not like you need a special class or something to do it. I think I haven't seen a full service pump near me in 30+ years.


Never been to Pemex?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: OdradekRex: Looking at you, Joisey.

[memegenerator.net image 400x249]


Hey it's Sammy Sosa.
 
Gough
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Totally missing from TFA is the fact that Oregon changed the law in 2015.  Stations in the less-populated counties can have self-serve pumps.  This applies to nearly all of the eastern part of the state, as well as some of the counties west of the Cascades. There are a few restrictions:  I think if there is an attached mini-mart, the pumps are only supposed to be self serve at night (6PM-6AM, IIRC).  In my experience, this rule is ignored, at least at our typical stopping places.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I asked in New Jersey, which had cheaper gas than Philly by a dollar a gallon.

The insurance cost was the answer.  The insurance companies made it possible to save money by hiring a human to pump gas versus operating based on volunteer, unskilled help by motorists who were smoking and talking on the phone at the same time.

That's it.  Simple.   Who knew insurance could save you money.
 
Yooper56 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

majestic: I miss full-service stations. They would pump your gas, wash your windows, check your fluids, etc.


I remember that.  There could be downsides though.  In the 70s, I knew this kid who worked as a gas station attendant.  We lived in a touristy area, and for any cars with out of state plates, he would "check the oil" and tell the customer they were a quart low.  He'd pretend to add oil, and charge the driver a dollar. The guy used the proceeds to buy weed and beer.  He's probably a CEO now.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do you have to tip the pump-controller or whatever they're called when you get a fillip?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Why do Farkers hate self-check out at the grocery store but love self-service gas?


I suspect that they hate it when there isn't a choice. Everyone can use the full service lane at the grocery store; I'll bag my own, thanks.

As for gas stations, I prefer to check the oil myself, and look for anything that doesn't look right. Knowing how things should look (and sound, and even smell) in your car is too important to leave to someone on minimum wage.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would love to be able to pump my own gas again. It's about the only thing I miss after moving back to Oregon after a decade in Washington. I just want to fill my tank and gtfo, and not have to wait while one poor attendant shuffles between pumps.

On the other hand, this is Oregon, and if you let Oregonians pump their own gas I guarantee an exploding whale incident within the first week.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First trip threw Cali. Mom couldn't understand why no one came out to pump gas. I was twelve and had to do it.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
metrics biotches....Anybody see all the new gas stations being built in Eugene?
It will be more profitable to have a gas station once you've gotten rid of the most costly aspect of the business.....
Employees....
oregonbusinessreport.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gough: Totally missing from TFA is the fact that Oregon changed the law in 2015.  Stations in the less-populated counties can have self-serve pumps.  This applies to nearly all of the eastern part of the state, as well as some of the counties west of the Cascades. There are a few restrictions:  I think if there is an attached mini-mart, the pumps are only supposed to be self serve at night (6PM-6AM, IIRC).  In my experience, this rule is ignored, at least at our typical stopping places.


I thought they only allowed self-serve after hours. I haven't driven at night out east but at least in Curry County (mini mart or not) they always pump your gas during the day.

The rule is stupid, though. It should be based on proximity to a 24-hour station. I don't know if there's one in Coos County outside of Coos Bay, so for example if you're in Bandon and need gas in an emergency at night you're driving to Port Orford (self serve) or Coos Bay (they pump for you).
Well, Lakeside has an after hours self-serve station but IIRC it's only diesel and premium non-ethanol (for boats mostly)/
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

majestic: I miss full-service stations. They would pump your gas, wash your windows, check your fluids, etc.


For the record, most OR gas stations are not "full service". All they do is fill your tank in more or less than twice the time it would take to do it yourself.

/Worked for several years at a gas station that did both full- and self-serve, and currently live in OR, so I know the difference. Most of these guys are less than worthless; they're actually impeding progress.
//The trick is to pull up, get out and make like you're going to pump it yourself. Works pretty much the same way as getting up to leave will get your bill quickly in a restaurant.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing like being forced to pay some dumbarse to do a job you can do yourself faster and better.
Now imagine continually voting for that privilege.

It's a microcosm of Republican voters.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you ride a motorcycle, the attendant hands you the nozzle, then you pump it yourself.
 
johndalek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: I had no idea they still had full service out there somewhere in the US. That's so quaint. I haven't had anyone fill my gas for me in uncounted years.

Do they wear a little paper hats too? And wipe the windshield and check the oil? Well my car checks it's own oil.

Still, adorable.


Don't forget the bow tie.

Oregon stations at some places are a PITA. They will have a multitude of pumps but one person running back and forth.  And for that you wait longer for someone to come over.  I grew up with full serve when I started driving. But what they do and you get to wait-. Not worth it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's an old meme, but valid.

/I think there was some "all penetration is rape" feminism at the time
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

majestic: I miss full-service stations. They would pump your gas, wash your windows, check your fluids, etc.


Nothing is stopping gas stations from offering this other than themselves.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As god is my witness, I thought it said orangutan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fastfxr: Nothing like being forced to pay some dumbarse to do a job you can do yourself faster and better.
Now imagine continually voting for that privilege.

It's a microcosm of Republican voters.


On one hand, I was going to ask "how can someone pump gas 'better' than someone else"...

But then I realized when I was pumping my gas in California the other day that some dickwipe gas station attendant who had pumped my gas in Oregon in the past two weeks broke the tether on my gas cap, so it no longer hangs there when filling.

Soooo... I guess one can do it better.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fastfxr: Nothing like being forced to pay some dumbarse to do a job you can do yourself faster and better.
Now imagine continually voting for that privilege.

It's a microcosm of Republican voters.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
