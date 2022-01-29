 Skip to content
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...saying they wanted to "craft a strong brand image that would be recognized and representative of the city as a whole."

I have a nagging suspicion they have.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yore still in bama
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse, they could have had a mascot.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, $25k is gratuitous - but it is inline with major rebranding efforts for a city.
a $75k website is rarely excusable...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone is trying to pun their way to unearned recognition of some sort.
Seriously, Florence: Live for more, it sounds like a certain laboratory known for a history of doing smart things.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, easy way to describe this...

Fai!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guarantee the Mayor or Council President's nephew works at the design firm.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be an interrobang to lend an air of mystery, excitement, and a hint of exasperation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do they have a newsletter called the monthly Florence too? Logo could be put to better use.
 
Nullav
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Firence? Yeah, that's worth $25k.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Could have been worse, they could have had a mascot.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 324x306]


What happened to the person who made that logo?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have found a graphic designer willing to make them a new logo in exchange for exposure?

/but nah, that logo looks stupid
 
MirthlessSmile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
75k for a website is cheap IMO
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I think someone is trying to pun their way to unearned recognition of some sort.
Seriously, Florence: Live for more, it sounds like a certain laboratory known for a history of doing smart things.


Yeah, that really jumped to mind.

The Fl!rence logo gets it closer to the Italian name, Firenze.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was that city seal designed by Ben Garrison?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Farkin Rence. Fark that guy.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
nce


Fark user imageView Full Size

nce nce nce
 
thepeterd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ posted this before, seems appropriate again.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
THAT SHOULD SHUT THEM UP  !.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Folks are just peeved the city didn't go with the alernative tagline "die a little."
 
TomDooley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$25K for branding seems fairly reasonable.  It's pretty common for people to not at all pay attention to what's happening at City Council meetings and Commissions and just get mad when the process is pretty much done.  It's also common for City Staff to take advantage of that so they can get things done.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In a way it's good I didn't understand until I got to the comments here. In a way, that is also bad.  At first I thought ... oh, a huge waste of money.  Now it's so obvious and miserable ... that company probably shouldn't be paid.  It might be worth prosecuting if you can argue sabotage or purposefully smearing a towns attempt to get better (if it was trying to get better).

I dunno. Seems bad all around.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Florence city leaders set forth on a path of rediscovery

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fleur Du lis?  Big on "Heritage" that never happened too.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This thread inspired me to go down an internet rabbit hole of famous women named Florence. Thanks a lot Fark! President Warren G. Harding's wife Florence was a total smoke show regulator
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just once before I die or this website fades away into obscurity I want to see one city or relatively big company come to us to design their logo.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where is Forence?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
common sense is an oxymoron: Was that city seal designed by Ben Garrison?

They don't need some out of state Ivory Tower racist xenophobe when they have perfectly
good racist xenophobes right there...
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
keyassets-p2.timeincuk.netView Full Size


Helloooooo, Florence!
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
graphicdesignismypassion.jpg
 
