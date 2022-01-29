 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Today's MadLib headline insanity: "QAnon forces shut-down of butterfly center amid sex trafficking claims"   (jpost.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the definition of Stochastic terrorism.

And I'm really shocked the fact that a person claiming to be a Secret Service agent to gain access to private property for terrorist reasons isn't being more widely investigated by the actual secret service.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Butterfies,

Q punching at its weight level.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the definition of Stochastic terrorism.

And I'm really shocked the fact that a person claiming to be a Secret Service agent to gain access to private property for terrorist reasons isn't being more widely investigated by the actual secret service.


No kidding.  You'd think the Secret Service would be transparent enough to bother with a press conference and update the public.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Q could stick to trolling the idiots into eating horse paste and drinking their own piss, it'd be fine. The problem is that even the most ridiculous crap like this or Ping Pong Pizza gets twisted into being dangerous.  Isn't this the time in the lifecycle of the doomsday cult where they commit mass suicide?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Butterfies,

Q punching at its weight level.


It's like an over-the-top villian in a particularly treacly children's cartoon.

"After we have eliminated BUTTERFLIES, we will move on to stealing all the PUPPIES and finally banning HUGS! HA-HA-HA!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Butterfies,

Q punching at its weight level.


Yeah, someone has been watching too much Peacemaker.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when people randomly use hyphens because they're so confused about 7th-grade grammar.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the definition of Stochastic terrorism.

And I'm really shocked the fact that a person claiming to be a Secret Service agent to gain access to private property for terrorist reasons isn't being more widely investigated by the actual secret service.


I like how someone thought this was a funny post when Qanon has been inspiring Stochastic terrorism since it's very beginnings.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the definition of Stochastic terrorism.

And I'm really shocked the fact that a person claiming to be a Secret Service agent to gain access to private property for terrorist reasons isn't being more widely investigated by the actual secret service.


Too many strippers to uh, investigate first, I imagine
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Butterfies,

Q punching at its weight level.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I love it when people randomly use hyphens because they're so confused about 7th-grade grammar.


I'm still trying to figure out if there's a hyphen between anal and retentive or not.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: If Q could stick to trolling the idiots into eating horse paste and drinking their own piss, it'd be fine. The problem is that even the most ridiculous crap like this or Ping Pong Pizza gets twisted into being dangerous.  Isn't this the time in the lifecycle of the doomsday cult where they commit mass suicide?


Am I a bad person if my first thought after reading your post was "yes actually, wouldn't it be lovely if every single person who believed in the Q conspiracy theories died?"

I think I mean it too. We're talking hundreds of thousands of people, and the world would objectively be a better place if they all committed suicide.

I'm conflicted.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...following a visit by a congressional candidate from Virginia. She appeared with a friend, who claimed to be a Secret Service agent...

That sounds like it's something worth looking into.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They just don't want the gay butterflies farking.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the definition of Stochastic terrorism.

And I'm really shocked the fact that a person claiming to be a Secret Service agent to gain access to private property for terrorist reasons isn't being more widely investigated by the actual secret service.


They'd keep the investigation secret as is their custom.  No one would know the timing.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I love it when people randomly use hyphens because they're so confused about 7th-grade grammar.


Hyphens in British-English are used differently than in American English. Are you going to harp on this non-sequitur in every thread?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A butterfly center is a great first date, but I hardly work in enough volume to consider it trafficking.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This came on while I was reading this thread.  Coincidence?

Danyel Gérard - Butterfly (1971)
Youtube mYoGz4L-0Uc
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ever wonder what it's like to live in a looney bin?
Spoiler: We're living in one.
 
SlurmQueen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These dumbfarkwads needs to be treated as a terrorist organization.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lakrfool: They just don't want the gay butterflies farking.


Just wait until they learn about fish sticks!
 
suid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Time for a new sport: QAnon-swatting.

Spread a rumor that Ted Cruz (or Mitch) has been secretly working with Hillary towards world domination, and that he's keeping a farm of kids around for his adenochrome regimen.   See who bites.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the definition of Stochastic terrorism.

And I'm really shocked the fact that a person claiming to be a Secret Service agent to gain access to private property for terrorist reasons isn't being more widely investigated by the actual secret service.


Explain to me why we shouldn't treat QAnoners the same as China treats the Uighurs?

QAnoners are a violent, dangerous threat to democracy and our nation.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You lot are farkin nuts
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Stephen_Falken: I love it when people randomly use hyphens because they're so confused about 7th-grade grammar.

I'm still trying to figure out if there's a hyphen between anal and retentive or not.


You're thinking of a perenium, not a hyphen.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why we don't just arrest every single leader of this 'group', it's not like there is not evidence of threats, terroristic plans, and incitement. The things being said, the way they are being said, it's about as straightforward as you can make them (for a bunch of wacko conspiracies).
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Butterfly in the sky, I can go twice as high
Take a look, it's in a book,
A Reading Rainbow!
I can go anywhere
Friends to know, and ways to grow


DRUGGING KIDS AND ABDUCTING THEM FOR THEIR PREVERT FRIENDS! IT'S ALL THERE IN THE SONG! STUDY IT OUT!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There used to be a time when crazy people were put in places like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

[Building "85" Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center]
Now they infest the internet.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ok someone is going to jail over this one. Posing as a Secret Service agent is HIGHLY frowned upon. There's a guy serving a full 20 for that exact same thing during a counterfeiting scheme and that's the only charge he got convicted of. Well, multiple charges serving consecutively, but they threw the book at him.

/Happened here in Denver, guy posed as SS to try and cover conversion instances where they got caught.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: There used to be a time when crazy people were put in places like this:
[Fark user image 600x400]
[Building "85" Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center]
Now they infest the internet.


Thank Ronald Reagan for his compassionate conservationism and refusing to spend money to carry out the second half of de-institutionalization.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: If Q could stick to trolling the idiots into eating horse paste and drinking their own piss, it'd be fine. The problem is that even the most ridiculous crap like this or Ping Pong Pizza gets twisted into being dangerous.  Isn't this the time in the lifecycle of the doomsday cult where they commit mass suicide?


We could use a man like Jim Jones right about now.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm just saying it's not a question of gripping method. I'm saying there's no way a monarch butterfly can carry a small human child.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the definition of Stochastic terrorism.

And I'm really shocked the fact that a person claiming to be a Secret Service agent to gain access to private property for terrorist reasons isn't being more widely investigated by the actual secret service.


He hasn't even posted anything since Biden took over. This is just them being set adrift after having no leader.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: edmo: Butterfies,

Q punching at its weight level.

Yeah, someone has been watching too much Peacemaker.


Came here to say this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.