Happy Data Privacy Day from Amazon and Alexa. Click here to hear recordings of you talking to yourself for the last year
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still zero. Same as last year.

Although I imagine apple knows what temperature I usually cook at by the sound of the oven beeps...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm safe; the smartest thing in my house is the dog.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We installed an Alexa enabled fan in my son's bathroom yesterday (he is 16). It's pretty cool for streaming music or being able to get his attention when he is in there.

Had to remind him this morning that the thing is recording in there 24/7, so to be mindful of that when he is fapping.

It was fun having it playing Kenny G at low volume when he woke up to pee this morning. Backstreet is currently playing for the next time he ventures in there.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Likely a lot of me yelling "Alexa stop!"
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure I'm unique.  But you could not pay me to have one of those in my house.  I perfer not to be their product.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't want to go all the gov'ment is listening to me masterbate but it may very well be true. At least Amazon employees are listening

Amazon employees listen in on Echo conversations
Youtube AInIjGbrbjg
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Dear Alexa, I never thought this would happen to me..."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear Amazon,
I think there was a problem with the recording you sent me. As I live alone, I heard no conversations. All I heard on the recording was "FAP FAP FAP FAP"
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Quinzy: I'm sure I'm unique.  But you could not pay me to have one of those in my house.  I perfer not to be their product.


I feel the same way, though honestly once they figure out how to actually make it do something useful, I might be tempted to surrender my privacy concerns to expediency.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now that I think of it, though I don't use any product that listens to me, other people around me do, so I'm sure I've been recorded.  And isn't recording someone without their permission illegal in many places?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Apple knows I don't know what day it is and that I like to know the temperature and windspeed before I leave the house.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Now that I think of it, though I don't use any product that listens to me, other people around me do, so I'm sure I've been recorded.  And isn't recording someone without their permission illegal in many places?



Some places only one party needs to know. But I'm guessing most of the goobers using smart phones aren't aware of what the phones are doing.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Now that I think of it, though I don't use any product that listens to me, other people around me do, so I'm sure I've been recorded.  And isn't recording someone without their permission illegal in many places?


The TOS will turn you into a human centipede.
 
