(1011 Now Lincoln)   Police are expecting to have this case all sewn-up by next week   (1011now.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Local police have released this image of the suspected thieves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

More likely the owners of one of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they're stealing cheap ones. They get way more expensive.
 
IDisME
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This thread should be interesting.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Snitches get stitches.
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only there was a pattern.....
 
