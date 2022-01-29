 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ever wondered how they keep railroad tracks from freezing during a Chicago winter? Easy: they set them on fire
Original
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do that in a lot of places up north. Works and looks freaky.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE NEWS

Everyone knows fuel can't melt ice on steal beams.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Reuters: Here's a look at small fires being lit on railway tracks in Chicago so that they don't freeze. This method is routinely used to avoid the disruption of train services during the cold winter months https://t.co/zdDAkbWCjY


Liars! They are just hiding the fact that Doc Brown came back!
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas heaters under the switches.  Never saw them in action before.
 
snitramc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metra sets the racks on fire. CTA uses electric switch heaters. And on the Indiana side of Chicago, where NICTD runs their stock, they use propane heaters.

Still, that fire stuff always looks apocalyptic.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better the track on fire than the train
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If You Love Somebody, Set Them on Fire
Youtube 0oCcXnquUXA
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago is really neat.  Really cold, and really neat.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire Tracks is the name of my all Enya mix-tape.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apocalyptic hellscape-America, or business-as-usual America?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be awesome to ride trains all the time.  Commuter trains, long-distance passenger trains.  There's just something about sitting back and enjoying the scenery, and knowing that I can use the restroom at any time without having the anxiety of going into gas stations and not buying anything.  Unfortunately train coverage is pretty much non-existent in New Mexico.  Unfortunately, there are just three Amtrak routes on two lines, one Santa Fe to Albuquerque commuter train, and a scenic railroad along the New Mexico-Colorado state line.  The only train in my town is an oilfield and agriculture spur line, and I am hours away from the nearest Amtrak station.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gf: hey, my parents just left. do you wanna...

me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snitramc: Metra sets the racks on fire. CTA uses electric switch heaters. And on the Indiana side of Chicago, where NICTD runs their stock, they use propane heaters.

Still, that fire stuff always looks apocalyptic.


A friend used to live near the Metra tracks in Chicago.  When the tracks are 'on fire', you do not want to be living down wind of them.  Stinks to high heaven.  Something to do with the pitch on the rail ties, and 'lubricants' they use on the tracks and switches.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nj Transit has been doing that since at least the 80's, when I was commuting back and forth to NYC.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cravak: Better the track on fire than the train


Tell that to the leaky fuel tank on a diesel locomotive.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they've been doing this since I was a kid.  It's pretty cool being on a train going over FIRE.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: cravak: Better the track on fire than the train

Tell that to the leaky fuel tank on a diesel locomotive.


It's incredibly difficult to set diesel on fire.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Nj Transit has been doing that since at least the 80's, when I was commuting back and forth to NYC.


I remember taking a NJ transit train as a kid and seeing that, and freaking out. I asked one of the ticket takers about it, and she laughed and told me how it wasn't a safety risk and why it was done, and it relaxed me.

That being said, a lot of places, all over the world, do this.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ryant123: FAKE NEWS

Everyone knows fuel can't melt ice on steal beams.


So give them back.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How often does the train go by?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Saw that in Normal, IL form my dorm each winter. It works.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Seasons I'v Withered: cravak: Better the track on fire than the train

Tell that to the leaky fuel tank on a diesel locomotive.

It's incredibly difficult to set diesel on fire.

Hey,In my world every thing is at 200 psi, And it goes boom badda boom.
Take that non believer.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ always wondered where he ended up
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have train tracks pretty much in my backyard. Actual temp last night got to -5f. I wanna see fire trains damnit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I assume Chicago is on fire all the time anyway
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

151: I have train tracks pretty much in my backyard. Actual temp last night got to -5f. I wanna see fire trains damnit.


You got matches and gasoline, son. Get to it
 
loosecruise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the early 70s on Penn Central we used a mixture of gasoline (leaded) and diesel to melt the snow and ice in the switch points.  Also frozen ballast in hopper cars.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's pretty metal.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should just build tracks out of something that won't freeze
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

snitramc: Metra sets the racks on fire. CTA uses electric switch heaters. And on the Indiana side of Chicago, where NICTD runs their stock, they use propane heaters.

Still, that fire stuff always looks apocalyptic.


bout a decade ago I was in a town in Wisc. Can't remember the name.

But I saw one of those pickups with the train wheels on it and they had fire shooting out the back bumper area of the truck. Not sure what they were using, gas or propane....but it looked like a sci fi movie at night
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB - civil engineering addition: A325 structural bolts in Canuckistan use flat washers instead of lock ones. Lock washers shoot off the bolts like bullets in temperatures below -40C. Mumzy Nature is a right proper Karen up here in the great white north.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Saw that in Normal, IL form my dorm each winter. It works.


Dude, you went to ISU?
 
keldaria
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Seasons I'v Withered: cravak: Better the track on fire than the train

Tell that to the leaky fuel tank on a diesel locomotive.

It's incredibly difficult to set diesel on fire.


You mean Hollywood lied to me? A diesel tanker won't explode into a massive fireball from a small flicked cigarette?
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It would be awesome to ride trains all the time.  Commuter trains, long-distance passenger trains.  There's just something about sitting back and enjoying the scenery, and knowing that I can use the restroom at any time without having the anxiety of going into gas stations and not buying anything.  Unfortunately train coverage is pretty much non-existent in New Mexico.  Unfortunately, there are just three Amtrak routes on two lines, one Santa Fe to Albuquerque commuter train, and a scenic railroad along the New Mexico-Colorado state line.  The only train in my town is an oilfield and agriculture spur line, and I am hours away from the nearest Amtrak station.


I took an Amtrak train for the first time not too long ago, San Diego to Anaheim. I liked it a lot. It'll be worth it when you finally get a chance to take one.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Apocalyptic hellscape-America, or business-as-usual America?


There's a difference?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It would be awesome to ride trains all the time.  Commuter trains, long-distance passenger trains.  There's just something about sitting back and enjoying the scenery, and knowing that I can use the restroom at any time without having the anxiety of going into gas stations and not buying anything.  Unfortunately train coverage is pretty much non-existent in New Mexico.  Unfortunately, there are just three Amtrak routes on two lines, one Santa Fe to Albuquerque commuter train, and a scenic railroad along the New Mexico-Colorado state line.  The only train in my town is an oilfield and agriculture spur line, and I am hours away from the nearest Amtrak station.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: snitramc: Metra sets the racks on fire. CTA uses electric switch heaters. And on the Indiana side of Chicago, where NICTD runs their stock, they use propane heaters.

Still, that fire stuff always looks apocalyptic.

A friend used to live near the Metra tracks in Chicago.  When the tracks are 'on fire', you do not want to be living down wind of them.  Stinks to high heaven.  Something to do with the pitch on the rail ties, and 'lubricants' they use on the tracks and switches.


Probably the creosote in the rail ties. That stuff smells like industrial ass when burned.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NINEv2: edmo: Saw that in Normal, IL form my dorm each winter. It works.

Dude, you went to ISU?


Uh oh. If edmo was there in the late 90s to early oughts, we may have crossed paths.
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

undernova: NM Volunteer: It would be awesome to ride trains all the time.  Commuter trains, long-distance passenger trains.  There's just something about sitting back and enjoying the scenery, and knowing that I can use the restroom at any time without having the anxiety of going into gas stations and not buying anything.  Unfortunately train coverage is pretty much non-existent in New Mexico.  Unfortunately, there are just three Amtrak routes on two lines, one Santa Fe to Albuquerque commuter train, and a scenic railroad along the New Mexico-Colorado state line.  The only train in my town is an oilfield and agriculture spur line, and I am hours away from the nearest Amtrak station.

I took an Amtrak train for the first time not too long ago, San Diego to Anaheim. I liked it a lot. It'll be worth it when you finally get a chance to take one.


I've taken a few, the Crescent, the California Zephyr, the Texas Eagle.  That's why I have such a strong interest in trains.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: How often does the train go by?


So often you don't even notice it.
Unless the tracks are on fire.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

germ78: NINEv2: edmo: Saw that in Normal, IL form my dorm each winter. It works.

Dude, you went to ISU?

Uh oh. If edmo was there in the late 90s to early oughts, we may have crossed paths.


HA! Nah, I think he predates us by a bit. He is out in my neck of the woods in SD though. farking weird.

/not stalking
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

germ78: Warmachine999: snitramc: Metra sets the racks on fire. CTA uses electric switch heaters. And on the Indiana side of Chicago, where NICTD runs their stock, they use propane heaters.

Still, that fire stuff always looks apocalyptic.

A friend used to live near the Metra tracks in Chicago.  When the tracks are 'on fire', you do not want to be living down wind of them.  Stinks to high heaven.  Something to do with the pitch on the rail ties, and 'lubricants' they use on the tracks and switches.

Probably the creosote in the rail ties. That stuff smells like industrial ass when burned.


Made the mistake of throwing an old railroad tie in a campfire. That's not a mistake you make twice.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It would be awesome to ride trains all the time.  Commuter trains, long-distance passenger trains.  There's just something about sitting back and enjoying the scenery, and knowing that I can use the restroom at any time without having the anxiety of going into gas stations and not buying anything.  Unfortunately train coverage is pretty much non-existent in New Mexico.  Unfortunately, there are just three Amtrak routes on two lines, one Santa Fe to Albuquerque commuter train, and a scenic railroad along the New Mexico-Colorado state line.  The only train in my town is an oilfield and agriculture spur line, and I am hours away from the nearest Amtrak station.


This is one of my bucket list items - travel the country via Amtrak.  I'm ten minutes from the Amtrak station and I really want to start my trip during Autumn so I can ride the east coast train and see the leaves changing colors and then head west on another route etc.   But at the same time I also want to arrange it so I am in Albuquerque so I can see the balloon fiesta again.  I'll figure it out eventually.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Apocalyptic hellscape-America, or business-as-usual America?


What's the diff?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are frozen rails bad? Maybe they get ice on them and the locomotive wheels can't get traction? Any other reason?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Why are frozen rails bad? Maybe they get ice on them and the locomotive wheels can't get traction? Any other reason?


The switch mechanisms can freeze. I'm no train enthusiast but a half open or closed switch makes for a bad day on de train.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Apocalyptic hellscape-America, or business-as-usual America?


Yes.
 
