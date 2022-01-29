 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   This one place in America has figured out how to keep the worst of covid away. The secret was telling people to fark off, then keep farking off, then fark off some more as long as it was away from there   (knkx.org) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Makah, Culture, Tribe, crowning of tribal royalty, tiny Makah Nation welcomes, Nation, anniversary of tribal members, tribal members  
•       •       •

1389 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 9:20 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We still have that goal of not losing one single life to this disease, and that's, you know, that remains our top priority is our is our people's health around that," Greene says.

Posting because apparently half the country forgot what being a civilized culture actually looks and sounds like.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "We still have that goal of not losing one single life to this disease, and that's, you know, that remains our top priority is our is our people's health around that," Greene says.

Posting because apparently half the country forgot what being a civilized culture actually looks and sounds like.


This.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We didn't take their lives, but we did take their freedumbs!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When you look at the location of their reservation, in regards to Seattle and neighboring white affluent areas, it really amazes me that Republicans are not trying to help developers screw them out of the treaty.
 
dryknife
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Fugawi Tribe?
 
guinsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: "We still have that goal of not losing one single life to this disease, and that's, you know, that remains our top priority is our is our people's health around that," Greene says.

Posting because apparently half the country forgot what being a civilized culture actually looks and sounds like.


Sadly, no one in the left or right held that as a priority, or even as an unrealistic ideal to strive for
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The guest speaker, from Craggy Island, wasn't even allowed in, but his life saving message of "Fek off" made it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lakrfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"bone games and dancing,"


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interesting article, but news must travel slowly from there as it's from July last year.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
guinsu:

Gosh, I guess both sides are bad. Well I guess there's nothing else to do but go to Kid Rock's unity concert then.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kozlo: guinsu:

Gosh, I guess both sides are bad. Well I guess there's nothing else to do but go to Kid Rock's unity concert then.


Or vote Covidlican.
 
TaintTanner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But they've already had Covid and continue to have Covid. It's the flu..everyone gets Covid. It's normal that nobody in their tribe has died of Covid yet. They are just lucky..not like they are in control or the leadership prevented deaths themselves. It's incredible how Covid fear thumpers are still reaching so hard for tiny insignificant abstract stories or points in an attempt to validate their own insane behavior over the last two years. Live your lives. You WILL get Covid. It's not a big deal.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the flu

Drink!

You WILL get Covid. It's not a big deal.

Polio was also not a big deal, apparently.  Smallpox too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dryknife: The Fugawi Tribe?


Where fugawi?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toggles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Native Americans have demonstrated the best responses to Covid out of all Americans.

/they have elders that they care about and that care about them.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: "We still have that goal of not losing one single life to this disease, and that's, you know, that remains our top priority is our is our people's health around that," Greene says.

Posting because apparently half the country forgot what being a civilized culture actually looks and sounds like.


Like a gated country club that won't let in "those people".
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Authored by one Bellamy Pailthorp.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And like all lockdown activists they are relying on others. They don't have a hospital of their own but have had people hospitized. I'd imagine they aren't totally living off the land either and are having things trucked in. Lockdown fans are the most selfish people around they don't give a shiat about all the "essential" people that don't have that luxury. It would be nice to get an up to date article to see how their plan turned out.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TaintTanner: DEEERRRRRPPPPPP


Sorry, can't hear you over the 881,000 dead Americans, nor the 4.8M non-American fatalities from this "flu".

The immune compromised part of society also has some lovely choice words for you, mainly where you can fark off to, how you can fark over there, and for how long you can farking remain there.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: And like all lockdown activists they are relying on others. They don't have a hospital of their own but have had people hospitized. I'd imagine they aren't totally living off the land either and are having things trucked in. Lockdown fans are the most selfish people around they don't give a shiat about all the "essential" people that don't have that luxury. It would be nice to get an up to date article to see how their plan turned out.


No, we don't care about your FluTrucksKlan, you're not going to make us care about it.

People who support lockdowns appreciate the essential people who make it possible, it's the "open everything up" people who then cry that things are backed up because a whole mess of people are now sick and essential jobs aren't getting done that don't give a damn about others.

So, you know, you.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: And like all lockdown activists they are relying on others. They don't have a hospital of their own but have had people hospitized. I'd imagine they aren't totally living off the land either and are having things trucked in. Lockdown fans are the most selfish people around they don't give a shiat about all the "essential" people that don't have that luxury. It would be nice to get an up to date article to see how their plan turned out.


Sarcasm right?

Please say yes.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: RTOGUY: And like all lockdown activists they are relying on others. They don't have a hospital of their own but have had people hospitized. I'd imagine they aren't totally living off the land either and are having things trucked in. Lockdown fans are the most selfish people around they don't give a shiat about all the "essential" people that don't have that luxury. It would be nice to get an up to date article to see how their plan turned out.

Sarcasm right?

Please say yes.


No.  I have that account tagged as a right wing propaganda account.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jjorsett: koder: "We still have that goal of not losing one single life to this disease, and that's, you know, that remains our top priority is our is our people's health around that," Greene says.

Posting because apparently half the country forgot what being a civilized culture actually looks and sounds like.

Like a gated country club that won't let in "those people".


Why speak out against something you support? I bet your country club still bars Jews.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The sad thing here was that our lockdowns created a 420% increase in foot traffic on the trails.  Very few were local and most were on day trips from a couple of hundred miles away.  Unfortunately most of our retail and hospitality was shut down so there was no benefit from the extra tourism.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: koder: "We still have that goal of not losing one single life to this disease, and that's, you know, that remains our top priority is our is our people's health around that," Greene says.
Posting because apparently half the country forgot what being a civilized culture actually looks and sounds like.
Like a gated country club that won't let in "those people".


If its a complete lockdown, you're not locking out "those people."  You're locking out all people who don't live.   there.  Its an easy distinction, and has nothing to do with anything else.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.