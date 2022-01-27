 Skip to content
 
(WECT Wilmington)   Getting busted for stolen catalytic converters as you're trafficking drugs and embezzling from a child with leukemia is no way to go through life, Chief   (wect.com) divider line
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, go ahead and steal my catalytic converter.  Just let me give my car the 'ol Italian Tuneup first to get that CC nice and hot for you.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Sure, go ahead and steal my catalytic converter.  Just let me give my car the 'ol Italian Tuneup first to get that CC nice and hot for you.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilmrsock: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Sure, go ahead and steal my catalytic converter.  Just let me give my car the 'ol Italian Tuneup first to get that CC nice and hot for you.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 261x320]


Man, Jimmy Carter may build houses for the less fortunate, but he's a dick in this case.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department's evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

Aren't those like..crimes?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

s3-media0.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah I can name 2 police chiefs (one then, the other later on) involved in a shooting my father had done that at least half a dozen cops were involved in. It was downtown outside a popular bar on a holiday at around 11:10PM, and I can name other things like what people were wearing and what guns were involved (undercover on the scene when it happened had the only RL Colt Python .357 magnum I've seen).

//then police chief walked into our booking, pulled the arresting undercover officer into another office, came back 10 minutes later and the undercover offered us a ride back to the bar
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was arrested in April, 2021, charged in June 2021 and arrested again on Wednesday on charges unrelated to the original incidents...

Why was he not IN jail for the previous two offenses? Is stealing drugs and firearms (not to mention stealing from a cancer patient) not enough to keep you locked up until trial these days?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you've lost all of your morals the world is your oyster.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tweeker.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the DOJ and FBI might investigate the chief's history of "convictions".

He kept on jailing people for drug crimes but the drugs kept flowing. You can't explain that.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The black market for these metals could be curbed entirely by regulation. Hear me out. The end-buyer must rely on a steady flow of stolen materials to keep the money coming. Why not make sale or possession of these metals a crime unless licensed by the state?  The end-buyer must prove they bought palladium for example from a licensed seller. Or face jail time.

Disclaimer: it's early, I'm drunk, and don't know Jack shiat about how the metals market works.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: He was arrested in April, 2021, charged in June 2021 and arrested again on Wednesday on charges unrelated to the original incidents...

Why was he not IN jail for the previous two offenses? Is stealing drugs and firearms (not to mention stealing from a cancer patient) not enough to keep you locked up until trial these days?


freeiconspng.comView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Bah I can name 2 police chiefs (one then, the other later on) involved in a shooting my father had done that at least half a dozen cops were involved in. It was downtown outside a popular bar on a holiday at around 11:10PM, and I can name other things like what people were wearing and what guns were involved (undercover on the scene when it happened had the only RL Colt Python .357 magnum I've seen).

//then police chief walked into our booking, pulled the arresting undercover officer into another office, came back 10 minutes later and the undercover offered us a ride back to the bar


You've got him lots of magnets on your refrigerator.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'repeatedly raiding the police department's evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.'

This is what happens when you get rid of organized crime. Unorganized crime.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: johnphantom: Bah I can name 2 police chiefs (one then, the other later on) involved in a shooting my father had done that at least half a dozen cops were involved in. It was downtown outside a popular bar on a holiday at around 11:10PM, and I can name other things like what people were wearing and what guns were involved (undercover on the scene when it happened had the only RL Colt Python .357 magnum I've seen).

//then police chief walked into our booking, pulled the arresting undercover officer into another office, came back 10 minutes later and the undercover offered us a ride back to the bar

You've got him lots of magnets on your refrigerator.


I think I indicated I was there. I tried to save the guy. He didn't listen to me when I told him my father was coming and he was going to kill the bum

//you don't get to break into a cocaine traffickers car even if you are just a bum looking for a cig
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine is a helluva drug.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Seems like the DOJ and FBI might investigate the chief's history of "convictions".

He kept on jailing people for drug crimes but the drugs kept flowing. You can't explain that.


If "you people" could just be patient, they'll get right on that as soon as they're done shredding the MLK files.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: eclecticman666: johnphantom: Bah I can name 2 police chiefs (one then, the other later on) involved in a shooting my father had done that at least half a dozen cops were involved in. It was downtown outside a popular bar on a holiday at around 11:10PM, and I can name other things like what people were wearing and what guns were involved (undercover on the scene when it happened had the only RL Colt Python .357 magnum I've seen).

//then police chief walked into our booking, pulled the arresting undercover officer into another office, came back 10 minutes later and the undercover offered us a ride back to the bar

You've got him lots of magnets on your refrigerator.

I think I indicated I was there. I tried to save the guy. He didn't listen to me when I told him my father was coming and he was going to kill the bum

//you don't get to break into a cocaine traffickers car even if you are just a bum looking for a cig


It reads like hallucinated flashbacks........ It might make a good scene in a movie.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like maybe he became a junky and couldn't support his habit on his salary alone. Another article said he was stealing Oxy and percocet from the evidence room. Either that or he had a gambling problem.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: johnphantom: eclecticman666: johnphantom: Bah I can name 2 police chiefs (one then, the other later on) involved in a shooting my father had done that at least half a dozen cops were involved in. It was downtown outside a popular bar on a holiday at around 11:10PM, and I can name other things like what people were wearing and what guns were involved (undercover on the scene when it happened had the only RL Colt Python .357 magnum I've seen).

//then police chief walked into our booking, pulled the arresting undercover officer into another office, came back 10 minutes later and the undercover offered us a ride back to the bar

You've got him lots of magnets on your refrigerator.

I think I indicated I was there. I tried to save the guy. He didn't listen to me when I told him my father was coming and he was going to kill the bum

//you don't get to break into a cocaine traffickers car even if you are just a bum looking for a cig

It reads like hallucinated flashbacks........ It might make a good scene in a movie.


You should read the book of funny/interesting crimes my partners and I committed over 3 years. I didn't write about much of the violence, the last story is about a close friend who went after 3 men armed with AK-47s with a broomstick. You can imagine what happened. That was the kind of people I was surrounded with on a frequently 60 per 100k murder rate tiny island that is part of the US and is not included in FBI overall statistics.

https://www.amazon.com/REAL-PARADISE-Modern-Day-Caribbean-Pirate/dp/1653714360/
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mmojo: The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department's evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

Aren't those like..crimes?


70 counts, and he's out walking the streets.

/Melanin deficiency, amirite?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well at least you can't say he wasn't motivated.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mmojo: The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department's evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

Aren't those like..crimes?


In this day and age?! Are you crazy?!

If we start holding the police to a higher standard and.... *gasp* .... Have some accountability - then those Liberal BLM Antifa Socialists will have won! It would be the downfall of this great Christian nation!


/s, just in case.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Junkie with a Badge is the name of my Jane's Addiction cover band.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: He was arrested in April, 2021, charged in June 2021 and arrested again on Wednesday on charges unrelated to the original incidents...

Why was he not IN jail for the previous two offenses? Is stealing drugs and firearms (not to mention stealing from a cancer patient) not enough to keep you locked up until trial these days?


Because he's still one of the good ol boys
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many blacks in NC get a makeable bond when they have 70 charges hanging over them?
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: He was arrested in April, 2021, charged in June 2021 and arrested again on Wednesday on charges unrelated to the original incidents...

Why was he not IN jail for the previous two offenses? Is stealing drugs and firearms (not to mention stealing from a cancer patient) not enough to keep you locked up until trial these days?


My God man, don't you realize how many minorities are up on possession charges for marijuana? What the hell is wrong with you?
 
