(Some Guy)   No snark here, just a flawless 2,000 year old Roman bowl found in the Netherlands   (arkeonews.net)
Hubris Boy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unfortunately it's one of a pair, so unless you can find the other one it's really not worth much.

I'll give you tree-fiddy. Best I can do.
 
buckwebb
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a nice bowl. Also, that's a site I've not seen before.
 
a far candle
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does a buried glass bowl not get cracked by shifting ground over 2000 years?
How did the excavator in the picture not just smash it when they were digging?
How did it end up buried in pristine condition in the first place?
So many questions.
 
Redwing
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Made in Taiwan"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

a far candle: How does a buried glass bowl not get cracked by shifting ground over 2000 years?
How did the excavator in the picture not just smash it when they were digging?
How did it end up buried in pristine condition in the first place?
So many questions.


It was preserved in that nice foam and plastic container.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you want something to last a long time, it will need a lot of ribbing.
 
The_Sponge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrparks: If you want something to last a long time, it will need a lot of ribbing.


Does that apply to condoms?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have an urge to fill it with Frosted Flakes and whole milk.
 
profdc9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Think someone plundered it, buried it, and then it was forgotten about?  How does such a thing just end up in the ground?
 
The_Sponge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

profdc9: Think someone plundered it, buried it, and then it was forgotten about?  How does such a thing just end up in the ground?


This just came to mind:

That Belongs in a Museum
Youtube yXyPvhISkRQ
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: mrparks: If you want something to last a long time, it will need a lot of ribbing.

Does that apply to condoms?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


When I make a dick joke it'll be a big one.
 
The_Sponge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: The_Sponge: mrparks: If you want something to last a long time, it will need a lot of ribbing.

Does that apply to condoms?

[Fark user image image 425x425]

When I make a dick joke it'll be a big one.


I LOL'd.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  

profdc9: Think someone plundered it, buried it, and then it was forgotten about?  How does such a thing just end up in the ground?


Probably in a grave....

TFA: "The Winkelsteeg excavation has also uncovered Roman settlement tombs as well as a smattering of grave goods such as numerous vessels, cups, and jewelry."

...and there you go.
 
