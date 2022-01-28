 Skip to content
(Fox News) Very brave police officer makes a video of himself resigning due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Since you're reading this on FARK, you can probably guess what happened next
47
    Former Trooper Robert LaMay, Jay Inslee, Washington State Patrol officer  
•       •       •

‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sad Trombone
Youtube yJxCdh1Ps48
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's why I say 'hey man, nice shot'.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He certainly owned the libs.  I feel very owned.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They're not afraid of the vaccine. Anyone who says they think the vaccine is dangerous is a bald faced liar.

They're afraid of needles. They are literally willing to risk death in order to avoid needles. That's why they call it the jab instead of the vaccine. To them, it's all about getting jabbed with a needle.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Maybe, but I think it's based more on their desire to be contrarian a-holes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


COVID: And I took that endorsement personally.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You just really hate to see it. Amirite?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Former friend.

Heh.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trooper LeMay has played this one like a fox so far. Let's see where it goes from here.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm sure his wife and kids are thrilled he threw away his pension like that.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
His whole life, he was always convinced he was the smartest guy in the whole damn country, finally this COVID vaccine will be the proof!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Man I bet Gov Inslee feels so owned right now.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He told Gov. Inslee, "Kiss my ass!" and then COVID-19 decided to kick his ass.

Such is life.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm trying so hard to feel bad about his death from COVID.

Oh, well.....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Eh.....there seems to be a lot of people who are actually afraid of it due to the wild conspiracy theories.

When I was a little kid, my parents have me allergy shots, and I hated them....I used to run away as best I could and hide.  Granted, Mom and Dad always won.

Thankfully, I got over my fear of needles a few years later.

The best advice I can give is to look away and relax as best you can.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been a stressful day, and I needed a little good news before bed. Thanks, Fark!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A cop and an antivaxxer? Two for one.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure the story is already circulating about how he was murdered when Fauci himself showed up and snatched the life-giving Ivermectin from the crying nurse's hands before taking it himself, opening up a fresh pack of Obama Farms Baby Jerky, and saying "Now your message of truth and freedom dies with you, LaMay! Hail Satan! Hail Hilary!" before injecting LaMay with a syringe labeled "Chinese Communism" and disappearing in a puff of sulfur smoke -- just seconds before Trump himself smashed down the door, tragically too late to save the day.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeah if only more of them owned us like that.
 
Alphax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Perhaps the next guy can mix it up a little.. film himself standing on railroad tracks while blindfolded and his ears covered.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Not Pocket Ninja, but good! 9/10!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nelson Muntz, his laugh mocking.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A good start
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL, I wonder what finally changed his mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost, now they horse paste suckers will probably spin it and say he died from a lung infection or his heart just stopped.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So I get up this morning way too early.  Ugh.  Get the coffee pot started and fire up the computer.  Catch up on Fark, Reddit, some discord groups, youtube, etc...  Oh, ffs!  My mouse's right-click button just is. not. working!  It physically clicks, but nothing registers.  I clean the mouse, no go.  I take it apart for a deep cleaning, it's spotless.  Solder joints are all intact & look good.  Must be the switch itself.  Order one online, then go digging around in the spare bedroom closet looking through boxes for an old backup mouse while I wait for the one I just purchased to show up.

Damn this backup mouse SUCKS!!  But, I'm glad I held onto it.  What a shiat+y way to start the day :(

Wait, what's this guy's problem?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I'm thinking "compost"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mayo Clinic - Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD)
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), published by the American Psychiatric Association, lists criteria for diagnosing ODD. The DSM-5 criteria include emotional and behavioral symptoms that last at least six months.

Angry and irritable mood:
Often and easily loses temper
Is frequently touchy and easily annoyed by others
Is often angry and resentful

Argumentative and defiant behavior:
Often argues with adults or people in authority
Often actively defies or refuses to comply with adults' requests or rules
Often deliberately annoys or upsets people
Often blames others for his or her mistakes or misbehavior

Vindictiveness:
Is often spiteful or vindictive
Has shown spiteful or vindictive behavior at least twice in the past six months
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Consequences? For my actions? it's more likely than you think.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, I'm here, living my sheeply, unfree life, scarfing down a nice fried egg with mozzarella and bread, milk coffee beside me, looking out my window at the goddam Alps, enjoying my boosted nanochips in fetus sauce and my unparalleled 5G reception which allows me to chat with Percy the robot on Mars and the lizard people on Pluto... while Officer A.S. Hole owns me and every lib on Earth from six feet under. Good for you, Officer... may all your peers join you in your 0wnage
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First thought in my head as I read the headline: "ha ha".

Are we in Loudon?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Csb
 
