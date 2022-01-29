 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   €300,000 paid to a Dutch University each year funds a newsletter, some seminars, and... hmm, there must be something else   (sg.news.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Human rights, People's Republic of China, Xinjiang, Netherlands, Han Chinese, Uyghur people, Central Asia, Human rights in the People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2022 at 5:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China didn't write the book on genocide, but it continues to contribute some of the most important chapters
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They lost their moral rudder.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, Cecil Rhodes and King Leopoldo are having tea and remarking, "Good try. You would've gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids."
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oven?  Is it a Dutch oven?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ovens? Rudders? Treats?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Advancement in rudder technology?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.