 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Politicians, Nazis, old French dudes, and the latest in the Burger Wars are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan. 20-26 Brush Fire Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Login, At Ease, Cascading Style Sheets, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Fark Weird News Quiz, Sports, oil change interval reminder light, Hard Version of this week  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Jan 2022 at 9:34 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1247
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So my Trailer Park Neighbor (there are six trailers on his land, only one of which is suitable for habitation, but it was meant to be a trailer park) decided to burn some stuff, and wound up causing a grass fire when he left it unattended. The fire spread across the yard of my Trailer House Neighbor (his is the only trailer on his land) and basically burned his entire backyard and his shed. They've never really gotten along, ever since Trailer Park Neighbor's dad put in the trailer park and the people who live there like to use Trailer House Neighbor's yard as a shortcut.

To give you another idea of the relationship, as I was helping Trailer Park Neighbor take pictures of the destruction, I noticed the hole dug out under the barbed wire fence separating the properties, and a metal "no trespassing" sign adorning said fence. And the several dozen bullet dings in the metal sign on the fence, all coming from the Trailer Park side.

So after helping Trailer House Neighbor assess the damage and try to protect what was left of the stuff in his shed, Trailer Park Neighbor arrives with his dad. And a goat. Trailer park neighbor apologizes again and again, and he and his dad say that they'll make everything right. They make plans on how they can rebuild the shed and what materials they have and will need to buy. The goat did not appear helpful in their calculations.

So my neighbor has enlisted my help as he'll be at work next week when they come to start work, and he wants to make sure they're not going to do anything stupid. I am currently struggling with the definition of "stupid" and which side of "bring a goat to assess the damage you caused to another man's shed" this particular usage of "stupid" falls on.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on which pets are appropriate to bring with you when apologizing for extensive property damage.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.,
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
stripersonline.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
static.dazzling.newsView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, get in quick and you can succeed! I'm number one!!!!!

Top 10 scores for this quiz:
fsbilly724
Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium706
FrancoFile657
Giantilio591
ox45tallboy0
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.