 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Lisa, why aren't you clapping? Clap for Alaska   (thederrick.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. state, highest case rate, United States, cases of COVID-19, Alaska, virus hospitalization numbers Friday  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Jan 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palin's Secret Message
Youtube lWWqUfde25U
 
Zeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska's hirin'
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of some governors that want to beat the record.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeff: Alaska's hirin'


Aren't they down a librarian?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry, no more ICU beds. Go find an ice floe"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deadliest Catch is really taking a grisy turn.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God dammit! I'll bite, who is Lisa? I'm very out of the loop.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Zeff: Alaska's hirin'


Gonna be a lot of low mile Harleys and F150s on CL in the next few months.
 
Alphax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BlousyBrown: God dammit! I'll bite, who is Lisa? I'm very out of the loop.


I'm thinking Lisa Murkowski, Lisa Simpson, or both...
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
have you ever met anyone in alaska who wanted to be there?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: have you ever met anyone in alaska who wanted to be there?


Hello.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: BlousyBrown: God dammit! I'll bite, who is Lisa? I'm very out of the loop.

I'm thinking Lisa Murkowski, Lisa Simpson, or both...


Lisa Simpson.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hells bells. I've been watching the Simpsons since 89. How did I miss that. 😳
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.