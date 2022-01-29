 Skip to content
 
(Duluth News Tribune)   Duluth residents told to turn their heat down to 62 after highway construction hits natural gas line. The real story here is that someone was actually working on a Minnesota highway project   (duluthnewstribune.com) divider line
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Winter, no less.

There are supposed to be TWO seasons here. Winter and Road Construction. And now we have them doing it in Winter???
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For a non-paywall story:
https://m.startribune.com/eastern-duluth-residents-asked-to-turn-down-heat-after-gas-line-break/600140690/?clmob=y&c=n
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A that construction company is SO boned unless the dig marking service screwed up royally.

Also it's good to have a few electric heaters around. While natural gas is probably the most reliable utility for most folks in North America, because it's almost completely buried, stuff like this and pipeline ruptures do happen.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pilings are one of the things you can do in winter without too much hassle really.  You're just digging a big hole and dropping and connecting pre-stressed concrete sections mostly - and the heavy digging equipment really doesn't GAF about a layer of frozen topsoil much
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best way to stockpile natural gas is to fill a garbage bag right from the gas spigot.

Then tape it to a road flare to keep it from floating away.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Pilings are one of the things you can do in winter without too much hassle really.  You're just digging a big hole and dropping and connecting pre-stressed concrete sections mostly - and the heavy digging equipment really doesn't GAF about a layer of frozen topsoil much


Well, that was meant to be a reply to Binary, but I'm too incompetent to hit quote today so... oops
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: A that construction company is SO boned unless the dig marking service screwed up royally.

Also it's good to have a few electric heaters around. While natural gas is probably the most reliable utility for most folks in North America, because it's almost completely buried, stuff like this and pipeline ruptures do happen.


A rowhome in Philly near mine had a pipeline explode under it and make the block look like it lost a tooth.  Nobody acted surprised, like it was a regular occurrence.
 
