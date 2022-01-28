 Skip to content
"My fourth child was born this past Saturday; I've decided I need to do this for my family" says trucker who abandoned his wife in mid-labor to drive to Ottawa to protest vaccines
    Matt Rayner of Tyne Valley, 30-year-old Rayner, Prince Edward Island  
38 Comments
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know what kind of people need a lot of vaccines.....

/ don't tell daddy
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn it, even if he dies he has already reproduced multiple times.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, jacksass. You have a newborn child in the house. You need to get fully vaccinated ASAP.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Losers all.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Enjoy the measles!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell me your only source of worldly news is from AM talk radio, without telling me your only source of worldly news is from AM talk radio.


farking gullible moron.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"That there kid is gonna be one of them there fancy Amazon Warehouse Workers!!!" he thought, amongst his hatred for books, movies and information....
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:

The 59-year-old is concerned that government overreach has gotten out of hand, and that politicians need to be held more accountable for what they are doing and the impact vaccine mandates are having on people.

So, Dave, may I call you Dave?

This isn't really about vaccine mandates at all, since that's third on your list of alleged priorities. Were you as concerned about government overreach when Stephen Harper was found to be in contempt of Parliament, twice?

Of course you weren't because you have no priorities of any merit that justify your participation in this hissy fit.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ole lady probably kicked him out. Future divorcee.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CoVid, if you've ever loved me...
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really, there should be an IQ test for having children.  This guy would then be out-of-luck.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  I'm not telling anyone what to do reproductivly  but four kids, really?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: CoVid, if you've ever loved me...


While you're waiting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife: Can you at least drop me off at the hospital
Covidiot: I said road trip woman, git yourself there.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, it was his FOURTH kid. After two they're pretty much all the same.

/runs
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With that many mouths to feed, you'd think a blue-collar worker would want to provide for his family.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Damn it, even if he dies he has already reproduced multiple times.


Idiocracy?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bingethinker: No, jacksass. You have a newborn child in the house. You need to get fully vaccinated ASAP.


I say we let it play out. What's the point of having to watch these high-functioning fungi go through with all the "fark Around" if we never get the cathartic release of the "Find Out"
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bingethinker: No, jacksass. You have a newborn child in the house. You need to get fully vaccinated ASAP.


This right here.  When the latest wave started climbing I decided to go back to shiatty produce choices from grocery pickup and I am in desperate need of a haircut, but the safety of my 2.5 year old children is a farkton more important than my looking shaggy and getting a bad cucumber.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 850x787]


Seriously ... next Fark Party, you get at least one beer on me
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Ole lady probably kicked him out. Future divorcee.


Let's hope, it would be the smartest decision she can do for her kids
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a big heap of selfishness to me.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: bingethinker: No, jacksass. You have a newborn child in the house. You need to get fully vaccinated ASAP.

This right here.  When the latest wave started climbing I decided to go back to shiatty produce choices from grocery pickup and I am in desperate need of a haircut, but the safety of my 2.5 year old children is a farkton more important than my looking shaggy and getting a bad cucumber.


I haven't had a haircut since this started. It is working it's way well past my shoulders. When I do get it cut I'll donate it to the cancer wig making people if they want it.

/ponytails work fine to keep it in check
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is Ontario like the Florida of Canada?  Besides these protests in Ottawa, the paramedics union in Windsor just came out against vaccine mandates.  Bunch of dummies up there, though its kind of refreshing to know we don't completely corner the market on dumbasses here in America.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Lady J: CoVid, if you've ever loved me...

While you're waiting...
[Fark user image image 425x405]


I just got suspended from twitter for 12 hours for calling that guy a "dead loser."
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We'll it was number 4. Seen this show before. Put an extra stitch in 'er dok. I gots me a protest ta git too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: Ivo Shandor: Lady J: CoVid, if you've ever loved me...

While you're waiting...
[Fark user image image 425x405]

I just got suspended from twitter for 12 hours for calling that guy a "dead loser."


As well you should after posting something so ignorant.  It takes 12 hours for rigor mortis to pass an the body to get loser.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Homer Tax: Ivo Shandor: Lady J: CoVid, if you've ever loved me...

While you're waiting...
[Fark user image image 425x405]

I just got suspended from twitter for 12 hours for calling that guy a "dead loser."

As well you should after posting something so ignorant.  It takes 12 hours for rigor mortis to pass an the body to get loser.


As someone who believes in science I realize that I fully deserve said suspension for promoting misinformation.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Born an infant, then a boy for a long time, finally a man for a long time, aaaaaaand decides going back to being a boy is what he wants. Look at his big toy! (No don't look at his 4 kids)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heamer: With that many mouths to feed, you'd think a blue-collar worker would want to provide for his family.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dark brew: Is Ontario like the Florida of Canada?  Besides these protests in Ottawa, the paramedics union in Windsor just came out against vaccine mandates.  Bunch of dummies up there, though its kind of refreshing to know we don't completely corner the market on dumbasses here in America.


No, not really. Nobody goes there to retire, it's too expensive. And like half the country lives in Ontario, so they've got a good percentage of the stupids as well.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dark brew: Is Ontario like the Florida of Canada?  Besides these protests in Ottawa, the paramedics union in Windsor just came out against vaccine mandates.  Bunch of dummies up there, though its kind of refreshing to know we don't completely corner the market on dumbasses here in America.


Kind of like New York State or Pennsylvania.  Big Cities and Suburbs are largely educated and civilized, the rural areas are stuck in 1950.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

saturn badger: functionisalwaystaken: bingethinker: No, jacksass. You have a newborn child in the house. You need to get fully vaccinated ASAP.

This right here.  When the latest wave started climbing I decided to go back to shiatty produce choices from grocery pickup and I am in desperate need of a haircut, but the safety of my 2.5 year old children is a farkton more important than my looking shaggy and getting a bad cucumber.

I haven't had a haircut since this started. It is working it's way well past my shoulders. When I do get it cut I'll donate it to the cancer wig making people if they want it.

/ponytails work fine to keep it in check


gah.  my hair drove me mad in the first lockdown.  had the nice lady round immediately as soon as I could.
and I remember the whatsapp messages... yes! we can get botox again!

/I am iiiiinfinitely more shallow than you.
//but also take social distancing, masks etc v seriously.
///thrice have I met the physician's momentary slash
////never had the CoVid
 
atomic-age
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

saturn badger: functionisalwaystaken: bingethinker: No, jacksass. You have a newborn child in the house. You need to get fully vaccinated ASAP.

This right here.  When the latest wave started climbing I decided to go back to shiatty produce choices from grocery pickup and I am in desperate need of a haircut, but the safety of my 2.5 year old children is a farkton more important than my looking shaggy and getting a bad cucumber.

I haven't had a haircut since this started. It is working it's way well past my shoulders. When I do get it cut I'll donate it to the cancer wig making people if they want it.

/ponytails work fine to keep it in check


I cut 6" off mine with kitchen shears. It looks about like a Great Clips haircut.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From different drivers in TFA who have not yet figured out they've dumped a lot of time and money into a futile gesture:

=================================================
"Pietraszek, who did not want to disclose his vaccination status "

"Bayne got vaccinated to keep his job, but says he understands and supports the opposition to the mandates. He hopes all vaccine mandates will be repealed. "

"Ridell, who didn't want to disclose his vaccination status "

"The 42-year-old said that while his job hasn't been impacted yet, there are sets that are starting to mandate vaccination and he has fewer options. "

"The 54-year-old from Orangeville, Ont., has not been vaccinated"
 
alice_600
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

saturn badger: functionisalwaystaken: bingethinker: No, jacksass. You have a newborn child in the house. You need to get fully vaccinated ASAP.

This right here.  When the latest wave started climbing I decided to go back to shiatty produce choices from grocery pickup and I am in desperate need of a haircut, but the safety of my 2.5 year old children is a farkton more important than my looking shaggy and getting a bad cucumber.

I haven't had a haircut since this started. It is working it's way well past my shoulders. When I do get it cut I'll donate it to the cancer wig making people if they want it.

/ponytails work fine to keep it in check


You too huh?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
swear to god... somebody better notice my 3 slashies ~ vaccination mashup
 
