(Abc.net.au)   Here's one trick to halve your chances of dying from coronavirus: Be a woman   (abc.net.au) divider line
26
426 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the perfect crime. Woman claims to be antivaxx and nags male partner into also being antivaxx then she goes and gets vaccinated before COVID hits their area when Queensland border restictions finally lift. No one suspects a thing until the stats in this artlcle turn up showing it's a widespread happening.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, ok then. Seems like as good a reason as any.

/ I suspect a lot of people are self-selecting and letting their comorbidites do some selecting of their own.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Show up the liberals and treat yourself like Jesus intended!

Take estrogen. The libs don't want you to! Also take spiro to get rid of that satanic testosterone.

Also shave your legs, wear chastity cages, plug your bottom, and wear the pink striped knee high socks! Show those libs!
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Show up the liberals and treat yourself like Jesus intended!

Take estrogen. The libs don't want you to! Also take spiro to get rid of that satanic testosterone.

Also shave your legs, wear chastity cages, plug your bottom, and wear the pink striped knee high socks! Show those libs!


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: hardinparamedic: Show up the liberals and treat yourself like Jesus intended!

Take estrogen. The libs don't want you to! Also take spiro to get rid of that satanic testosterone.

Also shave your legs, wear chastity cages, plug your bottom, and wear the pink striped knee high socks! Show those libs!

Fark is not your personal erotica site


THIS!!!  >:[

One needs TotalFark for that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Show up the liberals and treat yourself like Jesus intended!

Take estrogen. The libs don't want you to! Also take spiro to get rid of that satanic testosterone.

Also shave your legs, wear chastity cages, plug your bottom, and wear the pink striped knee high socks! Show those libs!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because sisters are doin' it for themselves?  (which I've always interpreted as masturbation)

Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves [Ft. Aretha Franklin] (Official Video)
Youtube drGx7JkFSp4
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brisbane-based infectious disease physician Paul Griffin said the reasons were "complex" with no easy answers.

Sure there is. Men are stupid. But, they can't come out and say that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Because sisters are doin' it for themselves?  (which I've always interpreted as masturbation)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Show up the liberals and treat yourself like Jesus intended!

Take estrogen. The libs don't want you to! Also take spiro to get rid of that satanic testosterone.

Also shave your legs, wear chastity cages, plug your bottom, and wear the pink striped knee high socks! Show those libs!


You're goddamn right!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Catboy pipeline confirmed.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standard data.

Guys symptom normalize and are less likely to seek early care.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are transsexuals eligible or not? Inquiring minds want to know.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just die then.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Because sisters are doin' it for themselves?  (which I've always interpreted as masturbation)

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/drGx7JkFSp4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


My God they had pipes...

Kids these days don't even know pipes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, one of them probably still has them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw her at CVS where I was going to get vaxxed, she was walking down the aisle looking for a Cherry Cola, C-O-L-A Cola...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being very young seems to improve one's personal odds as well.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you "identify as female"?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women get all the breaks, when is it going to be our time?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
groundedafrican.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.  The other half are men.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Women get all the breaks, when is it going to be our time?


When you arrange my wedding to Tom Hiddleston.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Show up the liberals and treat yourself like Jesus intended!

Take estrogen. The libs don't want you to! Also take spiro to get rid of that satanic testosterone.

Also shave your legs, wear chastity cages, plug your bottom, and wear the pink striped knee high socks! Show those libs!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The extreme social distancing plug
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Because sisters are doin' it for themselves?  (which I've always interpreted as masturbation)

[YouTube video: Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves [Ft. Aretha Franklin] (Official Video)]


https://youtu.be/KFq4E9XTueY
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because women won't need men once the android uprising takes place. It's close, really close maaaan.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: hardinparamedic: Show up the liberals and treat yourself like Jesus intended!

Take estrogen. The libs don't want you to! Also take spiro to get rid of that satanic testosterone.

Also shave your legs, wear chastity cages, plug your bottom, and wear the pink striped knee high socks! Show those libs!

Fark is not your personal erotica site


Narrator: It is.
 
