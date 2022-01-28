 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   To encourage safety for children at train stations, Japan unveils its version of Pennywise the Clown. Meet Sukima Mori the Monster, who lives in the gap between the platform and the train   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Osaka, West Japan Railway Company, Kodomo Sukima Tenraku Boushi Project, Osaka City University, Sukima Mori, Osaka Prefecture, brainchild of West Japan Railway Company, disturbing revelation  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not weird, it's smart. And I bet it's effective.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job Japan you really know how to motivate children

/Maybe we should take some notes on motivation childlike people
 
IgG4 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's brilliant!
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ill bet you a million dollars that he gets subverted into a hentai character within a week
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tellitubby would be more effective.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kwirlkarphys: ill bet you a million dollars that he gets subverted into a hentai character within a week


That long?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: A tellitubby would be more effective.


I'd think kids would go towards a tellitubbie, the opposite of what you'd want.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Legend of Namahage, Japan's Terrifying Child-Snatching Demon. Originating in the northern city of Oga, Akita prefecture, namahage is a ghastly, ogre-like demon typically used to frighten lazy and badly behaved children into getting their act together.

Nothing new. They actually dress up as the demon and go house to house making children cry. So this is pretty mild.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kwirlkarphys: ill bet you a million dollars that he gets subverted into a hentai character within a week


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm all for this
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Suck-a MY Moray!
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since we first developed language people all over the world have invented monsters to scare kids away from doing dangerous things. This is the opposite of weird.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His momma was a jelly donut.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orngwip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The stuff of nightmares.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kwirlkarphys: ill bet you a million dollars that he gets subverted into a hentai character within a week


I'll raise you and bet it was adapted from a hentai that sold well enough to go main stream.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


kids'll love it!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: That's not weird, it's smart. And I bet it's effective.


How many kids will fall over looking to see it?  It entices you to check
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: The Legend of Namahage, Japan's Terrifying Child-Snatching Demon. Originating in the northern city of Oga, Akita prefecture, namahage is a ghastly, ogre-like demon typically used to frighten lazy and badly behaved children into getting their act together.

Nothing new. They actually dress up as the demon and go house to house making children cry. So this is pretty mild.


He and Krampus should totally hang out. I bet they'd be instant best bros.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: lindalouwho: That's not weird, it's smart. And I bet it's effective.

How many kids will fall over looking to see it?  It entices you to check


A monster that will grab you when you get close? I don't think so.
 
