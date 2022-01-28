 Skip to content
(Protocol.com)   1. Start a non-profit mental health line and collect personal data you're not allowed to sell. 2. Create a for-profit subsidiary and give the data to them. 3. Profit   (protocol.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what HIPAA was about.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have a friend who used this service.

He's not in a happy place.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of their board members is a justice on the Eastern Cherokee Supreme Court, so it's good to see it's not just the US one with corrupt pieces of shiat.

Also, gaining trust with people who are mentally ill is one of toughest things to accomplish so that entire board needs be pushed into traffic.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you were wondering why people hate capitalism, here you go.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like a whole bunch of predatory substance abuse rehabs I've encountered.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: If you were wondering why people hate capitalism, here you go.


This is a case of assholes being assholes.

These particular people would do the same in any economic environment.
If not money, then power or influence.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guess what?  They did this 4 years ago.
https://www.axios.com/crisis-text-line-creates-loris-for-profit-spinoff-dbdd9f03-f8a2-4fda-80c9-d6e8e5bf44c2.html

Big data has been shiatting on people for decades now.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: One of their board members is a justice on the Eastern Cherokee Supreme Court, so it's good to see it's not just the US one with corrupt pieces of shiat.

Also, gaining trust with people who are mentally ill is one of toughest things to accomplish so that entire board needs be pushed into traffic.


I'm thinking Vietnamese bamboo shoot treatment. There's really nothing more low than preying on the mentally ill other than maybe preying on toddlers.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sounds like a whole bunch of predatory substance abuse rehabs I've encountered.


Also state-mandated traffic schools.
 
Heavy Metal Nixon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was in a really dark place and someone gave me this number, I never ended up using it and now I'm happy I didn't, preying on the mentally ill is despicable
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do you pitch this to investors without sounding sleazy?

"Sooo, we have a company that collects data from vulnerable people. Ideally they've benefited in some way but ultimately the point is that we now have their data which is available to our adjacent company. I know that sounds bad but the data is anonymized so it's OK. Question from the back? ... Oh, well, sure I guess there are plenty of algorythms out there that use different markers to de-anonymize data but we don't do that and there's no chance that the data will be resold multiple times so why worry. Next question."
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

morg: How do you pitch this to investors without sounding sleazy?

"Sooo, we have a company that collects data from vulnerable people. Ideally they've benefited in some way but ultimately the point is that we now have their data which is available to our adjacent company. I know that sounds bad but the data is anonymized so it's OK. Question from the back? ... Oh, well, sure I guess there are plenty of algorythms out there that use different markers to de-anonymize data but we don't do that and there's no chance that the data will be resold multiple times so why worry. Next question."


Do you think investors care about sleaze? Hell, I'd bet sleaze is a bonus modifier. The sleazier you are the more money you'll get.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I have a friend who used this service.

He's not in a happy place.


Yeah... preying on the mentally ill and otherwise seriously troubled - that's not farking ok
 
BigMax
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"So people who are in a ... what is the first word of your name?"
"Crisis."
"Crises, right. So people who are in a crisis and who are seeking immediate help had to click accept on your terms and conditions"
"That's correct."
"And the people seeking crisis help should be deemed to have accepted your terms and conditions"
"Yes, they should."
"You're terms and conditions about sharing their data.  Because *that* was what they were knowingly waiving while seeking crisis help."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: If you were wondering why people hate capitalism, here you go.


The antidepressants will trickle down
 
