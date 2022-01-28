 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Hmm, a 3-bedroom house in Sheffield, England, only £80,000? Sounds like a sweet d--OH SWEET JESUS NO   (rightmove.co.uk) divider line
107
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
[nuke_it_from_orbit.jpg]
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do you have to leave one wall up to have it considered a renovation instead of a rebuild?

/bring on the bulldozers
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet there's at least one body buried under that lawn. Not of a murder victim, just one of the residents that died in the house and they dragged the body out when it started to smell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wtf does 'partially detached' mean? Its clearly attached

Do they mean end unit or something?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Semi-detached"

Not detached enough.  I feel bad for the owner next to it.  Probably a mold and rat and roach wonderland.

//or British mould even, with a "u" which is even worse
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well the inside doesn't look toooooooo bad.
Let me check the inside.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The price should lower with every body you find.
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Home improvement special"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: "Semi-detached"

Not detached enough.  I feel bad for the owner next to it.  Probably a mold and rat and roach wonderland.

//or British mould even, with a "u" which is even worse


Mould and rauts and roauches.

Terribule.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus the photos just get worse as you click through them. That looks like a photo enlarger in there, which looks quite new, plus blackout panels on the window so used as a darkroom.

On the plus side if you buy it and renovate it the neighbours will love you. This has probably be an eyesore for years and if you fix it they'll be as happy as a puppy with two tails. You'll add £10k to the value of their houses overnight.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Murflette: Wtf does 'partially detached' mean? Its clearly attached

Do they mean end unit or something?


"Semi detached" means shares one wall with a house next door. "Detached" means no shared walls. "Terrace" means shared walls on both sides. "End terrace" means semi detached, but at the end of a row or terraced houses.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Toss everything out, Rip up the floors and walls to the studs.  Start over.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That looks like a photo enlarger in there, which looks quite new, plus blackout panels on the window so used as a darkroom.


I saw the enlarger too and went ooo darkroom nice and then realized given the state of the rest of the house that probably means they've been dumping photo chemicals in the back yard for thirty years.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you search the address there is a limited company registered December 2021 with the director/owner living at this address. Seems odd.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: If you search the address there is a limited company registered December 2021 with the director/owner living at this address. Seems odd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dafuq is this somewhat expensive looking thing in the middle of this pile of shiat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
read upthread.  Photo enlarger, and black out curtains in the room.  probably used as a dark room for photo developing
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Dafuq is this somewhat expensive looking thing in the middle of this pile of shiat?

[Fark user image 850x569]


I think it might be an enlarger, like you use in a darkroom, like this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kkinnison: read upthread.  Photo enlarger, and black out curtains in the room.  probably used as a dark room for photo developing


Doh!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Dafuq is this somewhat expensive looking thing in the middle of this pile of shiat?

[Fark user image 850x569]


Photo enlarger. You put negatives in and photo paper on the base and it prints a photo. The red light on the top of the unit is a safe light, so you can see what you're doing but it won't affect the photo.

/Can't remember the last time I saw an actual negative, but some professionals still use them.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next, on Hoarding! Buried alive!
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kkinnison: read upthread.  Photo enlarger, and black out curtains in the room.  probably used as a dark room for photo developing


Enhance... enhance....

/enhance
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kkinnison: read upthread.  Photo enlarger, and black out curtains in the room.  probably used as a dark room for photo developing


Thanks, I wasn't putting two and two together...
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


They'll be fine.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fire makes it good
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens when your cleaning supplies go on strike and form a picket line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three dumpsters and a hot steam pressure washer, a week of deep cleaning, and Bob's your infected uncle!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: This is what happens when your cleaning supplies go on strike and form a picket line.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Yeah, a lot of unused cleaning supplies around, it's like they started to clean then said f this sell it as is.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The owners credit their renovation to "a very special blend of psychology and extreme violence."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: This is what happens when your cleaning supplies go on strike and form a picket line.

[Fark user image 850x566]


I don't think even the "Heavy Duty" wipes are quite gonna cut it here
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Dafuq is this somewhat expensive looking thing in the middle of this pile of shiat?

[Fark user image 850x569]


photo negative enlarger.   pretty standard kit for a dark room.  not big money.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do construction dumpsters cost in Blighty?  It'll only take 5 or 6.

Also:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Dafuq is this somewhat expensive looking thing in the middle of this pile of shiat?

[Fark user image 850x569]


Stolen.  That thing is stolen.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: This is what happens when your cleaning supplies go on strike and form a picket line.

[Fark user image 850x566]


This is a tear down to the studs property.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. Every photo looks like an awful smell.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Rik Mayall were still alive, this would be a ready-made location for a Young Ones reboot.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone mention there's a photo enlarger in one of the rooms? Neato!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Wtf does 'partially detached' mean? Its clearly attached

Do they mean end unit or something?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semi-detached

Just two houses with one common side wall and separate land ownership.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guide prices are set intentionally low to drum up interest. It'll sell for at least twice that.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, what was this for?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Semi-detached is how people describe me.
 
blackhalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [media-amazon.com image 233x500]

They'll be fine.


For that mess, you're gonna need:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
powerwashingsarasota.comView Full Size
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BKITU: [nuke_it_from_orbit.jpg]


Done in one...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole house is like that bathroom from trainspotting
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the neighbors would be willing to take 90k

Knock down.


Build huge underground like London.

Profit
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: Did anyone mention there's a photo enlarger in one of the rooms? Neato!


came here to ask this.
 
