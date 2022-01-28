 Skip to content
 
(CBS Minnesota)   Cub Rewards Card rewards those investigating an armed robbery/carjacking   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He just needs to save up enough points.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Focks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This guy seems like he makes bad choices. But at least he gets to get special sale prices reserved for reward card customers, so there's that going for him.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Actual detective work, nice!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I prefer a Cubs food card.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I prefer a Cubs food card.
[Fark user image 850x565]


Sorry to post again, but Ketchup on a Chicago dog? Are you crazy?
https://bikehike.org/why-dont-we-put-ketchup-on-hot-dogs-in-chicago/
 
zen-ref-me
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jason Lee is struggling nowadays
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next time put a video warning, so I won't waste a click.
/video news is over
 
