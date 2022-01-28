 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Where were you on this date in 1986 when the Space Shuttle Challenger ascended to the heavens on its final journey   (youtube.com) divider line
92
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 6:04 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Skipping class listening to it on the radio.
Then I went outside, looked east and saw it.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In science class, watching it live on TV.  Teacher didn't know wtf to do.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was... 22 months old? Considering both my parents worked, I'd guess day care.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High school.  A TV got wheeled in.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was sick from school that day. So I got to watch it live on TV on the couch.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in 6th or 7th grade. We didn't watch it but apparently the teachers did on lunch and came back telling us to pray without telling us what happened or what were praying for (Catholic school). Found out what we were praying for when I got home.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pretended I was sick that day because I didn't want to go to school.  Not because I had any advanced knowledge that it was going to happen.  Honest.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching it on TV as it happened. I was at home, sick. My mom was in the other room. When it happened, I watched for a moment and called out to my mom that I thought the space shuttle just exploded. She yelled back that I was a liar. Thanks mom!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working at a client's office.  Someone in the office heard it on the radio and told me about it.  I went into the conference room and told the guy I was working with "The Shuttle just blew up".  He said, "... what's the punch line?", then he saw I wasn't laughing
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys!
What does N.A.S.A. stand for?

Need Another Seven Astronauts!

/aisle seat please.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Hey guys!
What does N.A.S.A. stand for?

Need Another Seven Astronauts!

/aisle seat please.


Christine McCauliffe's eyes were blue.  One blew this way, one blew that way

Save a seat for me too please!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working at a computer store as sales floor backup. Ringing up software doing demos....then the boss rushes in and turns off the background music and turns the radio to the news and sets up a TV in what he called "the columbia room" that had one of those laser print photos of a space shuttle on the door.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At work where I had a radio behind my work table.  I heard it, went in and told the boss and he was like "get back to work kid."  I do remember working the whole day and listening, I don't remember his eventual reaction.  I do remember it wasn't a few days before the jokes started going around from supplier reps coming in to the fax machine to the radio.  It was a different time.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working in a TV/stereo store.  It was in the morning, before the store opened (Pacific Time Zone) and we were turning on all of the TVs on the big wall of TVs that we had for sale, getting ready to open the store in about 30 minutes.  All of the TVs were tuned to a channel that was showing it live--maybe all of them were, I don't remember.  When the thing blew up we saw about 30 images of it all at once, on the big wall of TVs.  It was definitely a "WTF did I just see" moment.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working in the Engineering Flight Simulation Laboratory at Boeing.  Someone had brought in a small TV and we were off-and-on watching as the morning progressed.  When it blew, we immediately had three different theories for why.  One said it looked like a fuel leak.  After that, we just kind of stood around and tried to figure out WTF.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Utah, in the Air Force getting a unit award from the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. He left in a hurry. We all gathered around the TV.
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my locker in 7th grade. A guy I knew came down the hall and told a bunch of us the news. I thought he must have been joking or that I had misheard him, but then learned it was real.

I later saw the video of the explosion so many times through sheer repetition on TV news and elsewhere that I have to remind myself to this day that I didn't actually see it in real time.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching in elementary school with everybody else. I think it was my first major "THAT wasn't supposed to happen" lesson.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At school (a tech college), working my work-study job, when it appeared on TV in the office.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7th grade, I heard minutes after it happened.

Yes millennials, we did know breaking news rather quickly, even with no smartphones. Imagine that!
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching it live as a student teacher in an elementary school.

That sucked.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Watched this happen live in High School
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
School, but not watching it. I didn't believe the classmates who told me about it later that day.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In basketball class in junior college, heading for a pay phone to call my dad to wish him a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday, Dad!
 
buntz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was home sick.  I was in bed, watching on TV.
What struck me the most was how the voice on the screen, mission control or whoever, kept talking, monotone voice, listing its ascent, seemingly unaware it just blew up.

Freaked me out as a kid
 
zerkalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was sick so was asleep when it happened. My mom woke me up to say it exploded. My first thought was it happened in orbit. Ala Moonraker
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I watched it live on TV. Was waiting for half-day kindergarten.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was working the front desk at the Best Western in St. Louis, covering for some people who learning the new computer system.  About two days later, I heard the first space teacher jokes.

Did you know she taught social studies? Well, she's history now.

Her eyes were blue
One blew that way and the other blue this way
 
Psylence
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Watching on TV in class. 2nd grade. Not so good times.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the middle-school mezzanine, with the rest of my class, watching it on the 24" tv.

I've forgotten most of my life due to a childhood illness, but I will never forget that. We spent the rest of the day in mourning as a town.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was out of school sick that day. My mom was watching and came running in when it exploded.  We watched the rest of the coverage together.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I soiled myself, But it was unrelated.

/Was a about 18 months old
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was at National Airport (DCA) picking up broken luggage for the luggage repair shop I was working for at the time.

All the TVs on the Main Concourse were tuned in to the news.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
8th grade English class.  Argued with a friend over that.  He swore it was a different year.  He forgot he'd been held back a year.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The bell rang and I left physics class. A teacher came out of another class and told a classmate that Challenger blew up. That teacher and student had a history of pranks so I assumed that us what it was until a few minutes later when I reached the cafeteria where a TV had been rolled out.
 
solcofn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was in 5th-grade science class watching the launch on one of these...

Fark user imageView Full Size


They quickly turned it off and we got out of school early that day.
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heard about it on the radio just before  my history class in college.

As a stem person, was really disappointed in the engineering and science management errors.
 
lefty248
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A meeting at Ford Tractor, Maple Rd, Troy Michigan. Now it's a strip mall.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hey guys!
What does N.A.S.A. stand for?

Need Another Seven Astronauts!

/aisle seat please.


OldRod: SpectroBoy: Hey guys!
What does N.A.S.A. stand for?

Need Another Seven Astronauts!

/aisle seat please.

Christine McCauliffe's eyes were blue.  One blew this way, one blew that way

Save a seat for me too please!


I remember both of these jokes as a kid.

Weirdly, I don't remember watching the launch (or not) at all.

I would have been 11, so, um, 6th grade or so?
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I was... 22 months old? Considering both my parents worked, I'd guess day care.


Are you me?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At work. Somebody came in and said "Hey, the shuttle just blew up".  We were watching the replay, and a couple of us noticed right away that it looked like the solid booster case burned through.

And when President Kennedy got shot? Band practice.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was on campus on Comm Ave. Saw a flag at half mast and wondered why. Got back to my dorm and saw the news on TV.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Walking into work at some crap family restaurant in a mall. Saw it on some TVs in a store window.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
farking your mom
 
muphasta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was a freshman. I was a giant dork, not smart enough for all the good science classes, just few friends and a big interest in the space shuttles, kind of like many others. 
When I walked into woodshop, one of the kids seemed overly anxious to tell me that it blew up. I thought he was dicking w/me because of how much I liked the space shuttles.
It took a lot of convincing to make me believe that it actually did blow up.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hey guys!
What does N.A.S.A. stand for?

Need Another Seven Astronauts!

/aisle seat please.


OldRod: SpectroBoy: Hey guys!
What does N.A.S.A. stand for?

Need Another Seven Astronauts!

/aisle seat please.

Christine McCauliffe's eyes were blue.  One blew this way, one blew that way

Save a seat for me too please!


Two more:

"Mommy! Look what I found!" (detached body part)

Why didn't the Challenger astronauts take a shower before launch? They figured they would just wash up onshore.

/window seat, please
//I'll have the lasagna
///and I was getting ready to go to work that day. It was all everyone could talk about all day.
 
muphasta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: In the middle-school mezzanine, with the rest of my class, watching it on the 24" tv.

I've forgotten most of my life due to a childhood illness, but I will never forget that. We spent the rest of the day in mourning as a town.


where is the OHHHHHHH???!!!!???!!!
icon when one needs it??!!
 
Tracianne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The mall with my high school best friend Kathy since we were released early because we were taking midterm exams - we had 7 classes and each day you'd take exams for 2 classes and then go home finishing up with one exam on Friday..  We were in Spencer's at the time - Kathy wanted to be an astronaut so you can imagine how upset she was when it happened.  We went to my house to watch the coverage until she went home.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was in what seems to be the only science class in America that wasn't watching it, and heard about it in the passing period on the way to lunch.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.