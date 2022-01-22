 Skip to content
 
Over 500 home owners in Arizona about to learn what living in an arid zone means
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like the invisible hand of the free market working to me.

"Arizona law allows for dry lots, which lets you build a house that doesn't have access to water," a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors representative said.

It fixes everything right?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you don't know about this, your real estate attorney sucks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who is John Galt?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing some Dune cosplay can't fix.

Maybe they will be mosisture farmers?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marty Robbins - Cool Water
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right. Ban new housing in arizona and nevada because thats literally the only way you will ever stop people from building in the middle of a sandpit
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Haha why would anyone live in California? One of the country's most temperate states keeps losing their silly little minds about water conservation. They can just move to a cheaper state, where we don't care about no stinkin' commie water boards."
 
zeroman987
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Right. Ban new housing in arizona and nevada because thats literally the only way you will ever stop people from building in the middle of a sandpit


but but muh freedumbs!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Sounds like the invisible hand of the free market working to me.

"Arizona law allows for dry lots, which lets you build a house that doesn't have access to water," a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors representative said.

It fixes everything right?


Like all things water in the west, it's more complicated than that. These were "wildcat" developments. They were subdivided from a parcel below the limit that requires proof of a 100-year water supply that most developments are required to have. The people who built the houses knew it. The people who sold the houses knew it, and I guarantee you that it was stated in the documents that the people buying the houses signed at closing.

Most thought they'd just keep kicking the can diem the road. Well, the road ended and they're in a real pickle. They bought million dollar homes but didn't pay an attorney to make sure they weren't hosed (heh). Another example of "Whiskey's for drinking, water's for fighting."

That said, it is farking beautiful up there. You just have to dig a really, really deep well and hope the water's not sour. Or be prepared to pay to have a private company haul in your water. Those are both spendy propositions.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should get some moisture vaporators....
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
PhoenixFarker:  

PhoenixFarker: aleister_greynight: Sounds like the invisible hand of the free market working to me.

"Arizona law allows for dry lots, which lets you build a house that doesn't have access to water," a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors representative said.

It fixes everything right?

Like all things water in the west, it's more complicated than that. These were "wildcat" developments. They were subdivided from a parcel below the limit that requires proof of a 100-year water supply that most developments are required to have. The people who built the houses knew it. The people who sold the houses knew it, and I guarantee you that it was stated in the documents that the people buying the houses signed at closing.

Most thought they'd just keep kicking the can diem the road. Well, the road ended and they're in a real pickle. They bought million dollar homes but didn't pay an attorney to make sure they weren't hosed (heh). Another example of "Whiskey's for drinking, water's for fighting."

That said, it is farking beautiful up there. You just have to dig a really, really deep well and hope the water's not sour. Or be prepared to pay to have a private company haul in your water. Those are both spendy propositions.


The soil has really poor transmissivity, meaning it is reeeeeaaaallly hard to pump up there. And there may not be enough water to even attempt it.
 
iheartscotch
PhoenixFarker:  

PhoenixFarker: aleister_greynight: Sounds like the invisible hand of the free market working to me.

"Arizona law allows for dry lots, which lets you build a house that doesn't have access to water," a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors representative said.

It fixes everything right?

Like all things water in the west, it's more complicated than that. These were "wildcat" developments. They were subdivided from a parcel below the limit that requires proof of a 100-year water supply that most developments are required to have. The people who built the houses knew it. The people who sold the houses knew it, and I guarantee you that it was stated in the documents that the people buying the houses signed at closing.

Most thought they'd just keep kicking the can diem the road. Well, the road ended and they're in a real pickle. They bought million dollar homes but didn't pay an attorney to make sure they weren't hosed (heh). Another example of "Whiskey's for drinking, water's for fighting."

That said, it is farking beautiful up there. You just have to dig a really, really deep well and hope the water's not sour. Or be prepared to pay to have a private company haul in your water. Those are both spendy propositions.


Phoenix is a monument to humanity's hubris.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SwiftFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I pay taxes!!!
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, are you telling me that real estate developers can be less than honest people?  They're usually such paragons of virtue!!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I pay taxes!!!


I am astonished at how much noise they make while trying hard to not pay taxes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Take advantage of the current situation to buy up a sliver of land on the cheap just in case the arctic ice shelf collapse creates a situation where water is plentiful everywhere and you really want to avoid what used to be coastal areas.

/one day people might laugh about trailers being considered recreational vehicles
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think these folks are in for a bad time:

ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Perhaps they should get some moisture vaporators....


Who speaks Binary nowadays?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Perhaps they should get some moisture vaporators....


You need a protocol droid fluent in Bocci to talk to them.
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Water rights discussion.

sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Right. Ban new housing in arizona and nevada because thats literally the only way you will ever stop people from building in the middle of a sandpit


I wouldn't live anywhere that I couldn't waste water without feeling guilty about it.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to stop allowing farmers to grow corn and cotton in Arizona
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: If you don't know about this, your real estate attorney sucks.


Aw, hell. In an arid environment, if you need a real estate attorney - or anyone else over the age of 12 - to tell you to verify where your water is coming from, you shouldn't be responsible for putting on clothes by yourself.

Protip: lots of places throughout the US Southwest that are now residential communities? Were originally subject to mining claims after the US Army (ahem) made the original inhabitants disappear. I'm not talking about Will Geer type gold-panning miners with a surly burro either, but multinational corporations like Freeport McMoRan who bought up water rights all over the place decades ago -- including the water rights for miles around where their actual mines are located. Mines use a lot of water, so in the beginning it sort of stood to reason they wanted a reliable water supply ---- until they started buying up the water rights for rivers & tributaries all over the place. Expect to see them asserting their plentiful water rights in the near future.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Maybe it's time to stop allowing farmers to grow corn and cotton in Arizona


Better bring some damn big guns to take down Chiquita Brands International Inc. for starters.....And it's not farmers, its agribusiness.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nothing some Dune cosplay can't fix.

Maybe they will be mosisture farmers?


It's doable, if the HOA isn't full of coonts.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in an area that's not arid at all, but I still had the well and water availability inspected before I bought my house.

Because I'm not a farking moron.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Water hauling from Scottsdale has become such a necessity for RVF residents that around 500 homes in the area rely solely on water hauling services, said resident Karen Nabity, who co-runs a website detailing the community's water woes."

Heh.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We knew that the water was being hauled, but nobody said anything about that there's a limited supply."

Technically, there isn't. I'm sure that someone would be willing to haul water from, say, the Columbia River to your home if you pay them enough.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "We knew that the water was being hauled, but nobody said anything about that there's a limited supply."

Technically, there isn't. I'm sure that someone would be willing to haul water from, say, the Columbia River to your home if you pay them enough.


GET READY MARTHA!!!!!
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "We knew that the water was being hauled, but nobody said anything about that there's a limited supply."

Technically, there isn't. I'm sure that someone would be willing to haul water from, say, the Columbia River to your home if you pay them enough.


Makes me wonder if they can't find a loophole, like filling the tankers at some residence that has water piped to them and then delivering from there.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rancho Apocalypto: TheHighlandHowler: If you don't know about this, your real estate attorney sucks.

Aw, hell. In an arid environment, if you need a real estate attorney - or anyone else over the age of 12 - to tell you to verify where your water is coming from, you shouldn't be responsible for putting on clothes by yourself.

Protip: lots of places throughout the US Southwest that are now residential communities? Were originally subject to mining claims after the US Army (ahem) made the original inhabitants disappear. I'm not talking about Will Geer type gold-panning miners with a surly burro either, but multinational corporations like Freeport McMoRan who bought up water rights all over the place decades ago -- including the water rights for miles around where their actual mines are located. Mines use a lot of water, so in the beginning it sort of stood to reason they wanted a reliable water supply ---- until they started buying up the water rights for rivers & tributaries all over the place. Expect to see them asserting their plentiful water rights in the near future.


In Pennsylvania coal/oil companies bought up mineral rights many decades ago...the first commercial oil well in North America was drilled in Pennsylvania in 1859.  I know a Pennsylvania resident who was shocked to find out that the natural gas under his property wasn't his, and the amount offered to him by a fracking operator to set up a rig on his property wasn't much.  He honestly thought he was going to be paid full price for every cubic foot of NG they extracted.   In other news, people are stupid everywhere.
 
