(CNN)   "Private jet for your pet" may sound glamorous, but for some Hong Kong animal owners, it's just the cost of trying to leave   (cnn.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how it is now, but around the late 90's your pets needed a two month quarantine to come over, which we did. Coming back, it was a one month quarantine if you had vet records. We had two cats who managed to fly from the US to China back to the US over a three year period, but there was always a quarantine period.

If I could have hired a private jet and avoided all that? Yeah, I'd do it.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm not sure how it is now, but around the late 90's your pets needed a two month quarantine to come over, which we did. Coming back, it was a one month quarantine if you had vet records. We had two cats who managed to fly from the US to China back to the US over a three year period, but there was always a quarantine period.

If I could have hired a private jet and avoided all that? Yeah, I'd do it.


"Oops, the Uber eats guys drove off with them a week ago"
 
alex10294
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ar least it's easy to get money out now with bitcoin. Back when my last girlfriend left, she had to hide diamonds on top of a tampon.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been to Hong Kong. There aren't pets on private jets. There are inflight meals.
