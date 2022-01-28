 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   China and Russia join forces to build evil lair on the moon, will be operational by 2035 where they will continue to plan their nefarious deeds against NASA (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, Germany already did it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Korea is already there, mining lunar water

getindianews.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"For All Mankind" sorta covered this in their second season.

/Space Marines!!!!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Autocadded needs to be an adjective.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What can Russia contribute? Soviet era rockets and a vast uninhabited mass of land for capsules to crash into?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
By 2030 China and Russia will be at war after China decides that Siberia has more water than it needs
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
more (un)willing test subjects?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: What can Russia contribute? Soviet era rockets and a vast uninhabited mass of land for capsules to crash into?


As if China gives a shiat where it's capsules land.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Moonwater vodak would be cool to try.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
By 2035 we'll have 500 people on Mars.  Yawn.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: By 2030 China and Russia will be at war after China decides that Siberia has more water than it needs


The last time they tried that, the US told them to not make it come over there.  With nukes.
 
