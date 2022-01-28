 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   To celebrate the Russians coming to play with their missiles, the Irish Sun shines through with a map that shows how much of Ireland would be destroyed if nuclear bombs hit its big cities   (thesun.ie) divider line
25
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two games I would not want to participate in, but would love to watch:
1. A drinking contest between Irish and Russians.
2. A pessimism contest between Irish and Russians.

Why, yes, probably would have both at the same time.  Scoring would be a brass-plated biatch though.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd give the edge to Russia. Ireland doesn't have to freeze in the dark for three months a year.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that the Irish were known for their pessimism, but it would be fun to watch them have a drinking contest with the Russians. It's hard to say who would win. I would bet on the Irish, but it could be close.

/I'm 15 percent Celtic according to DNA tests, but which ones I don't know
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, are you saying that Russia plans an invasion of Ireland?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lol. Nobody is wasting a nuke on Ireland.  Who will the New World Order enslave to build it?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If Russia hits Dublin, they have awful aim and are disqualified from further games.
 
special20
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thesun.ieView Full Size

This should be done as maintenance about every hundred years or so anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Party at ground zero, boyo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

They want all the Guiness Stout no doubt.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The problem is that we either live with no nuclear missiles fired, or all nuclear missiles fired.  There's nothing between those two conditions, and there's been a few accidents and malfunctions over the years that have almost pushed the world over the threshold.  The entire MAD infrastructure is ancient equipment, and that protects it is some ways, but it also means that it's decaying and we're all probably going to die a lot sooner than we'd like to.

/Slainte
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Russian nuclear plan isn't to bomb all the cities.  They plan to bomb the power plants instead.  Without power, your average modern city is uninhabitable.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love a feel-good story?
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

No. Ireland is like Canada, no one cares.
 
goodncold
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Best defense against fallout is to cover yourself in Guinness soaked bar towels. Ideally they are recently soaked after a few pints.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark you, USA, for doing nothing to stop Trump from canceling the nuclear arms and security treaties. You traitorous motherfarkers. Now we are back to this shiat.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ireland was systematically assraped by the British for several centuries and then left to starve for thee raw funsies.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obvious trolling is obvious. Why would Vovochka nuke Ireland anyway?

Back in reality, even Sinn Féin are refusing to condone Russian violation of Irish sovereignty. If they wouldn't tolerate the British navy acting like they own Irish waters, they can't tolerate it from the Russians.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They own refrigerators, they'll be fine
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Murdoch publication fear mongering about Russia? Quelle surprise.
 
Greylight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ya, the worlds supply of Uranium.  No one cares until we weaponize it.  Then you go scurrying for bomb shelters that won't work.  You piss me off little man.
 
brilett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm sure their Navy will deter the Russians.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Fark you, USA, for doing nothing to stop Trump from canceling the nuclear arms and security treaties. You traitorous motherfarkers. Now we are back to this shiat.


Out of curiosity, which treaties did he cancel that led to a Russian fleet off Ireland's coast?
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

There's no reason to invade Ireland.   Ireland has no real military to speak off.   Ireland has no petroleum.  The Irish would probably embarrass the Russians when it came to mindless, drunken brawls.   Besides, the Irish would probably be more than happy to help the Russians pack  the surviving English into Cattle cars for the all expense paid trip to Siberian resort Gulag Putin.   Nyet, let's not go there.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because it's The Sun, it looks like a boob.
 
