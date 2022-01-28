 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   Bomb cyclone returns to cause havoc   (axios.com) divider line
    Scary, Storm, Tropical cyclone, Weather hazards, historic winter storm, Precipitation  
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I don't make it, delete my browser history.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like people don't remember how winter works
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: If I don't make it, delete my browser history.


Wait.... you don't automatically delete your browser history when the browser closes?  O.o

cretinbob: It's almost like people don't remember how winter works


Nope.  Hell, I swear 3/4 of the people in my area forgot how to drive in snow the moment the snow stops falling.

Thankfully, the boss already set up us weekend workers with stuff to do at home so we can stay home and still be considered "working".
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Incoming!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hey baby, come over tonight and see the GENESIS of my BOMB
 
nyclon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Azz: hey baby, come over tonight and see the GENESIS of my BOMB


I never heard of bombogenesis until I read this article. Apparently it's popular among meteorologists
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Azz: hey baby, come over tonight and see the GENESIS of my BOMB


Christopher Lloyd doesn't get enough credit for going chomp for chomp in the scenery chewing contest with The Shat.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just got off a flight at ATL. We had a delay because of the winds associated with this.
 
phedex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Still waiting on the bomb angels to return.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have bought all the bread, milk and eggs I need to survive, and make French toast.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like people don't remember how winter works


It is only the people on the east coast that do not remember.  Everyone else when confronted with a snow storm shrugs, shovels, and moves on.  I always wonder what people from places like Montana or North Dakota think of the east coaster's reaction to winter.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mentat: If I don't make it, delete my browser history.


We'll ask the FBI, CIA, and Interpol to get right on that.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had one of those last night after Taco Bell
 
tommyl66
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's starting to feel like we've got a legit shot at topping the April Fools storm of '97 when we got just under 3 feet of snow.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Negativland: Car Bomb
Youtube mX9cvvezZhY
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like Climate Change is over. Thank god
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

10:1 ratio...  Units are in inches...  So, Boston is looking to get about 250" (or, just over 21'*) of snow in the next 48 hours?  Best of luck to them.

*About 6.5 meters, for our international friends.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x349]
10:1 ratio...  Units are in inches...  So, Boston is looking to get about 250" (or, just over 21'*) of snow in the next 48 hours?  Best of luck to them.

*About 6.5 meters, for our international friends.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
