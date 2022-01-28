 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   At least he didn't call him a pedo   (nypost.com) divider line
48
    More: Silly, Automobile, President of the United States, Electric vehicle, Biden administration Thursday, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, billionaire Tesla founder, White House  
•       •       •

1468 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The WH traditionally has some strict screening protocols and musk may be considered a security risk  because of his past actions and statements
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a swear jar in my house, and the most expensive thing on the menu is "Elon Musk".
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: The WH traditionally has some strict screening protocols and musk may be considered a security risk  because of his past actions and statements


If SpaceX is looking for more defense contacts, pissing off half their congressional budget votes does not make good business sense.  At all.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk, creep.  No amount of money will make this guy less creepy.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a meeting with Top Business Leaders. Maybe Musk just didn't qualify. Twitter tantrums aren't really a top leadership quality.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you'd asked me two years ago what I thought of Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, my answers would be COMPLETELY different than today.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: eurotrader: The WH traditionally has some strict screening protocols and musk may be considered a security risk  because of his past actions and statements

If SpaceX is looking for more defense contacts, pissing off half their congressional budget votes does not make good business sense.  At all.


And?...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk has all the time and money in the world. Maybe he should invent something.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In contrast, Musk should have been a damp spot on his parent's silk sheets.

/Apartheid from that, he's a great guy. A real gem.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much money does Elon want, anyway? All of it? He claims he wants to retire on his Mars colony. He won't need any money there. And he will get investors to pay for it all. Just like all his other projects.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this White House isn't as excited to host grown ups who spend most of their time on social media calling people names? I know that was a thing trump and his supporters we're into bigly, but not everyone appreciates it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The true sign of a leader deserving of recognition...piss-pants whining.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost splurged on a Tesla but decided since Musk is such a douchebag I couldn't support his company.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll invite him next time.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billionaire Tech dude was a dick to the president. Now the president doesn't want to talk to him. Oh boo hoo, poor tech douche.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Joe Biden call musk Ester and then wrap a chain around his head.

Problem solved.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The issue here is that Tesla is a non-union company.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Joe Biden call musk Ester and then wrap a chain around his head.

Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if Teslas didn't crash and explode so often....and if Elon wasn't such a selfish pr!ck...
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked why Tesla was not included in that event, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted the three firms in attendance were "the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers" - an indication that Tesla was snubbed because its hourly employees aren't unionized.

That looks like a burn
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.


If Musk ever has a point, it's always buried under juvenile shiat-slinging and general epic doucheness...not something that makes people want to hold him up as a beacon of leadership.

fark that guy.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.


Tesla didn't create shiat.  The Prius is what started the trend.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

If Musk ever has a point, it's always buried under juvenile shiat-slinging and general epic doucheness...not something that makes people want to hold him up as a beacon of leadership.

fark that guy.


The fatal flaw is that it only impresses teenagers and they have neither money, nor voting power.
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.


Sure he has a point. It's the top of his head.
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla didn't create shiat.  The Prius is what started the trend.


And Musk didn't start Tesla. He just bought it from the people who did and now pretends that he made it from scratch.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla didn't create shiat.  The Prius is what started the trend.


Sorry...the Prius was the best of the worst electric cars....and Tesla clearly changed the image of electric cars.

Now the rest of the automotive world is desperately trying to catch Tesla.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla didn't create shiat.  The Prius is what started the trend.


The Prius is a gas powered car, not an electric one.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Elon Musk, creep.  No amount of money will make this guy less creepy.


That and he also is a whiny little biatch.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla didn't create shiat.  The Prius is what started the trend.


True, but for different categories.  Hybrids are quite different from pure electrics.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well a damp sock still has more redeeming qualities than someone who got rich off apartheid slave labor and still thinks people should be the property of their emoyer.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

knuckleankle: 89 Stick-Up Kid: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla didn't create shiat.  The Prius is what started the trend.

And Musk didn't start Tesla. He just bought it from the people who did and now pretends that he made it from scratch.


Unlike the genius inventor CEOs of Ford and GM that created all kinds of products and personally hand assemble all the vehicles? Musk made electric cars interesting enough that even people that don't give a flying fark about the environment still want one. Like it or not that's something that will pay dividends for generations.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone know if speech jammers are legal? If so here's a link to my GoFundMe to support me following Elon Musk around in public and just using it continuously on him.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Damp sock puppet?" Are we just sticking random words together and pretending they are insults? Sounds like Elon has been hiting the weed a bit too hard again.
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: knuckleankle: 89 Stick-Up Kid: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla didn't create shiat.  The Prius is what started the trend.

And Musk didn't start Tesla. He just bought it from the people who did and now pretends that he made it from scratch.

Unlike the genius inventor CEOs of Ford and GM that created all kinds of products and personally hand assemble all the vehicles? Musk made electric cars interesting enough that even people that don't give a flying fark about the environment still want one. Like it or not that's something that will pay dividends for generations.


The CEOs of Ford and General Motors don't walk around like they invented shiat when all they did was begin overseeing that which already existed.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.


Fair point. Counterpoint: he's a giant douchnozzle who would probably burst into flame if forced to utter the words "the common good." Therefore, his proximity to policy should remain on par with my physical relationship with Asa Akira, i.e., best left a fantasy in the mind of a sad, lonely soul.

/call me Asa
 
Noxious1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: When asked why Tesla was not included in that event, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted the three firms in attendance were "the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers" - an indication that Tesla was snubbed because its hourly employees aren't unionized.

That looks like a burn


Psaki Bomb!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Musk is such a dickhead.  No wonder his very name sounds like something you'd collect from the scrotum of a snow leopard.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least he didn't call him a pedo

No need.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.


Tesla was snubbed because its hourly employees aren't unionized.
So, eat that.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.


Tesla is literally an R&D platform for factory tech, battery tech, electronics, etc.  Tesla cars are festooned with components licensed from other manufacturers like Volkswagen who let Tesla iron out all the hiccups before incorporating the tech into their mainstream EVs.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla is literally an R&D platform for factory tech, battery tech, electronics, etc.  Tesla cars are festooned with components licensed from other manufacturers like Volkswagen who let Tesla iron out all the hiccups before incorporating the tech into their mainstream EVs.


Amazing. How many people were lining up to pay $100k for electric cars before Tesla came along? I'd bet somewhere around zero. Electric cars were boring and a joke and Musk made them interesting enough to create a waitlist and owning one a status symbol. It doesn't matter if Tesla didn't invent the hubcap or that Musk didn't discover electricity the company practically created an entire market segment.
 
whitroth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: At least he didn't call him a pedo

No need.

[Fark user image 660x400]


So, every politician that ever went around kissing babies offered to him by their mothers is a pedo?

And fascists like you get their Speedos in a twist, why? Because you didn't get to kiss kids?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I had billions of dollars, no one would ever hear from me again. 

If I had ten million dollars, no one would hear from me again.

What the hell is this guy's problem? fark off, Musk.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


That "damp sock puppet"....JUST HAPPENS TO BE MY WIFE!
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Musk doesn't play well with others and is a manipulator.
Whatever plans that would be discussed at these meetings he would twist to his own benefit.
Or release the information before it was supposed to be.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: DeathByGeekSquad: RTOGUY: Musk has a point. Tesla created the market interest in electric vehicles while Ford and GM were still trying to figure out a way to make even bigger pick up trucks.

Tesla is literally an R&D platform for factory tech, battery tech, electronics, etc.  Tesla cars are festooned with components licensed from other manufacturers like Volkswagen who let Tesla iron out all the hiccups before incorporating the tech into their mainstream EVs.

Amazing. How many people were lining up to pay $100k for electric cars before Tesla came along? I'd bet somewhere around zero. Electric cars were boring and a joke and Musk made them interesting enough to create a waitlist and owning one a status symbol. It doesn't matter if Tesla didn't invent the hubcap or that Musk didn't discover electricity the company practically created an entire market segment.


Dude, I know people on waitlists for months to buy $5000 bicycle frames.
Boutique stuff with waitlists is only a sign of "we can't make enough fast enough"

You know what else has waitlists and shortages and is a status symbol? A PS5. You gonna start sucking up to Sony too?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I want to go back to a time where people used colorful insults.  This reminds me of "toe rag" which is like calling someone a "damp trailer park sock."
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.