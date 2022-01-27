 Skip to content
(CNN)   That mutant Omicron we just told you to panic about? Yeah, never mind   (cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell that to the Dutch....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is what they want you to think!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I need to wait until my friend who specializes in Christian and physical fitness memes posts about this variant. He knows his stuff.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers are gonna love this. Way to go.
 
Sebas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Tell that to the Dutch....
[Fark user image 469x682]


The ones living in Denmark?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll wait a month... if the bodies are piling up then it's the same S.O.P., otherwise maybe this is something not to worry about.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Tell that to the Dutch....
[Fark user image 469x682]


Past immunity DOES help. The CDC has announced that its data shows that reinfection doesn't lead to symptomatic illness for the omicron variant, except for a tiny sliver of the population, the vast majority of whom are immunocompromised in some way. It's reasonable to think that that will apply to the BA2 variant as well. Even if the infection rate is 1.5 times the BA1 variant, so what? The important factor is how sick you get.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Opacity: I'll wait a month... if the bodies are piling up then it's the same S.O.P., otherwise maybe this is something not to worry about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
With Florida's 6 I'm pretty sure we're over 3k a day.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this the one Fark still has a link about on the main page with a Scary tag?
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Anti-vaxxers are gonna love this. Way to go.


Fark em. They're going to biatch and whine and moan regardless. I'm vaxxed and boosted, so is my family. I still avoid public places (and genuinely don't miss it). I still mask. They can just move the goal posts and biatch and moan and whine all they want - all the way to the grave, for all I care.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Tell that to the Dutch....
[Fark user image 469x682]


Wouldn't 1.5 times as infectious put it around measles level? I believe the R0 for omicron was 8.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hate this timeline.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Opacity: I'll wait a month... if the bodies are piling up then it's the same S.O.P., otherwise maybe this is something not to worry about.

[Fark user image 850x459]With Florida's 6 I'm pretty sure we're over 3k a day.


Isn't it always +6?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Wouldn't 1.5 times as infectious put it around measles level? I believe the R0 for omicron was 8.


In the US I don't think it ever got above 2.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size


Also:

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Tell that to the Dutch....
[Fark user image 469x682]


But Ding's gotta Ding.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Tell that to the Dutch....
[Fark user image 469x682]


FTFA: "Among all the lineages of Omicron, this is the one showing a higher increase of cases. But we have to be careful in interpreting that, because higher increases from a very low number are easier to observe," said Ramon Lorenzo-Redondo, assistant professor of medicine for infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The important factor is how sick you get.


The important factor is how sick everyone gets.

We're milling seed corn, as far as medical resources/personnel go.

Also, if enough people get sick at once, the economy's going to go sideways again.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Is this the one Fark still has a link about on the main page with a Scary tag?


Yep.
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm farking over it. I legit do not care anymore. I have done everything right for two years. I miss my parents and friends on the east coast am finally getting on a plane for the first time since Jan 2020. I kept waiting for the world to get better. It's clearly not going to. Everyone I care about is vaxxed and boosted - that's all we can do. Idiots are going to be the death of us one way or another - might as well spend time with my loved ones before they do.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If it's really infectious but less deadly, the ratio really matters. 5x infectious but 0.5x as deadly means 2.5x as many people will die. 5x but 0.1x means 0.5x as many people die. What's the ratio?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Tell that to the Dutch....
[Fark user image 469x682]


Yeah. The issues is not the "stealth" which is a trivial problem to solve.

The USA and UK are pushing BoJo/DJT's "herd immunity through infection" garbage and the only way they can do it, is by telling people that being infected with Omicron protects them even more than their previous antibodies (it does not) and focusing public attention on irrelevant traits of new variants.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm farking over it. I legit do not care anymore. I have done everything right for two years. I miss my parents and friends on the east coast am finally getting on a plane for the first time since Jan 2020. I kept waiting for the world to get better. It's clearly not going to. Everyone I care about is vaxxed and boosted - that's all we can do. Idiots are going to be the death of us one way or another - might as well spend time with my loved ones before they do.


I keep trying to sell the idea of tribal corporal punishment to get out of this.  You don't wait for the federal government to legislate some asshole at the bar.  At let's face it, they bought it and have the receipts to prove it.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: jjorsett: The important factor is how sick you get.

The important factor is how sick everyone gets.

We're milling seed corn, as far as medical resources/personnel go.

Also, if enough people get sick at once, the economy's going to go sideways again.


And by "the economy", I mean the thing where you're able to exchange units of value for goods and services to satisfy wants and needs, not the magic line that goes up and down for inscrutable reasons.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm still triple masking for the foreseeable future just to be safe.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm farking over it. I legit do not care anymore. I have done everything right for two years. I miss my parents and friends on the east coast am finally getting on a plane for the first time since Jan 2020. I kept waiting for the world to get better. It's clearly not going to. Everyone I care about is vaxxed and boosted - that's all we can do. Idiots are going to be the death of us one way or another - might as well spend time with my loved ones before they do.


Yeterday tehre wa a long thread about gas stoves, here on Fark. A couple of Farker were arguing that natural gas stove do not add to greenhoue gasses. That thread was propelled by people who do not know how fire works. They think the carbon doixide molecules are leftover can't contribute to climate change because the gas burned efficiently. Nobody disagreed with them, it was taken for granted. It was completely farking weird, but also completely farking illiterate, as in, below a grade 6 level understanding of the entire conversation about greenhoue gasses and natural gas stoves. I'm being deadpan serious about the iliteracy in that thread.

As long as there are people like that posting here on Fark, and the lack of anyone pinting out, "Hey, that use of the word efficient is nothing to do with greenhouse emissions..." we will never be able to get this community to even have the majority of people in it understand what is deadly about viruses and how transmission works.

Yesterday's thread was a really farked up wake-up call for me, for demonstrating how improbably attached Americans are to their fuels, through complete misunderstanding of stuff like fire. Fire, mind you! Nothing past 18th century experiments was necessary to correct that thread. Every week you can learn what the problem is on PBS Kids and grownup docs.

Here in Ontario, the government literally replaced fridges, stove, and clothes washer/dryer sets, for free, in 2020. Delivery came in early 2021. My family has a new set of everything. Maybe what we learned about fire by the time we got to grade 6 helped.
 
