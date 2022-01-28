 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Judge orders Kyle Rittenhouse's penis destroyed   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
65
    More: Followup, Rifle, Shooting, Kyle Rittenhouse, Protest, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Black people, Lawyer, Kenosha County, Wisconsin  
•       •       •

1049 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 3:20 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There will be assholes lining up to present him with a new one.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JessieL: There will be assholes lining up to present him with a new one.


But it won't be "THE ONE", so it removes one cult artifact form the mix.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't order it, subby, he agreed to it as did both attorneys.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, probably in April.

Or maybe May.  No, really, going to do it in June for sure.  Hey look, the DA has a new Porsche!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: JessieL: There will be assholes lining up to present him with a new one.

But it won't be "THE ONE", so it removes one cult artifact form the mix.


and that is actually important

I'd like to see this done to every single gun used in a crime.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: He didn't order it, subby, he agreed to it as did both attorneys.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, probably in April.

Or maybe May.  No, really, going to do it in June for sure.  Hey look, the DA has a new Porsche!


Actually, Kyle wanted it back and CLAIMED he was going to destroy it.  I think the Prosecution and Judge saw through that and Gun blocked him

now the enablers are fighting over the bond money
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underage kid paid his of-age buddy to lawfully obtain the gun.

His buddy took a misdemeanor plea for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Rittenhouse) in exchange for dismissal of felony charges for in sum, giving a gun to a minor (barrel length being the issue).

So.

the guy juvenile who unlawfully acquired, and obviously used, the gun gets off.

the guy who gave him the gun, has a conviction.  guess which one is the Second Amendment hero?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Underage kid paid his of-age buddy to lawfully obtain the gun.


Paying someone else to buy a gun that you legally can't is illegal, for both parties.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: GardenWeasel: JessieL: There will be assholes lining up to present him with a new one.

But it won't be "THE ONE", so it removes one cult artifact form the mix.

and that is actually important

I'd like to see this done to every single gun used in a crime.


but then everyone would be unarmed
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
that's gotta hurt.

not really, but I for damn sure hope so.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can they destroy the gun while it's duct-taped to sieg Kyle's forehead?
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta say, I chuckled at headline.  Thanks, subby!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hopes and prayers to the poor gun :(
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JessieL: rickythepenguin: Underage kid paid his of-age buddy to lawfully obtain the gun.

Paying someone else to buy a gun that you legally can't is illegal, for both parties.


They're both white.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He could not legally possess it as he was under 18 at the time, so off to the giant metal shredder
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn. They really are going to whack his peepee.
 
vestona22
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anti-gunners sure seem to be fixated on peni.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JessieL: rickythepenguin: Underage kid paid his of-age buddy to lawfully obtain the gun.

Paying someone else to buy a gun that you legally can't is illegal, for both parties.


Republicans claim to respect the law, but at the same time break the law and celebrate breaking the law.
Weird.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JessieL: rickythepenguin: Underage kid paid his of-age buddy to lawfully obtain the gun.

Paying someone else to buy a gun that you legally can't is illegal, for both parties.


Which is why the defense lawyer threw the charge out because with it in place he couldn't rule it was self defense when Rittenhouse shot people.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good, that kid truly is a monster.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, the story of how you came upon Rittenhouse's gun would be good for a laugh, anyway.

"Some guy was selling it...he wanted 22 bucks, but I talked him down to 17."
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it really was self defense, why would they want to destroy the gun?

/They know it was murder
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Don't give me hope like that"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: JessieL: There will be assholes lining up to present him with a new one.

But it won't be "THE ONE", so it removes one cult artifact form the mix.


I was about to crow on about how one's property should be returned back to them if they're found not guilty. Boy I tell ya what, exceptions are the devil in these matters.

Bury the firearm next to Osama.  No one needs to find it or the remains of this particular gun.
 
Headso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was a potential big payday to sell that thing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should we send flowers? Thoughts and prayers? An exploding dye packet?

Someone help me out here. lol
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good. You just know he was going to auction that off. Not before taking some pics of it and making NFTs though.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: cretinbob: GardenWeasel: JessieL: There will be assholes lining up to present him with a new one.

But it won't be "THE ONE", so it removes one cult artifact form the mix.

and that is actually important

I'd like to see this done to every single gun used in a crime.

but then everyone would be unarmed


Oh no!  What would we ever do?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Figured the original judge would order it bronzed and mounted on a plaque.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's been on record for months that he wants it destroyed. The pro and anti gun people are both trying to make Rittenhouse into a symbol but he doesn't seem to be cooperating.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vestona22: Anti-gunners sure seem to be fixated on peni.


Yeah. Pro gun people sure aren't.

Fool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is precisely what I thought should have happened to it. Good.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: JessieL: rickythepenguin: Underage kid paid his of-age buddy to lawfully obtain the gun.

Paying someone else to buy a gun that you legally can't is illegal, for both parties.

Which is why the defense lawyer threw the charge out because with it in place he couldn't rule it was self defense when Rittenhouse shot people.


Defense attorneys can throw charges out?  Damn, criminals get all the breaks
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But mah horcrux!
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no, a rack grade ARs gonna get cut up, the horror!

This was the right call. No good was going to come from that object's continued existence.

Now, the big question is, why the everloving fark have his parents not been charged with something? I would think that knowingly sending/assisting their child to an area they knew likely to result on violence on a tuesday night, in a different state, armed with a weapon that wasnt his and that he wasnt supposed to possess, to defend property that wasnt his and that the owners didnt ask him to defend, would result in some sort of endangerment charges if nothing else?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: vestona22: Anti-gunners sure seem to be fixated on peni.

Yeah. Pro gun people sure aren't.

Fool.

[Fark user image 800x800]


The only people who should be this obsessed with balls are urologists.
 
vestona22
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: He could not legally possess it as he was under 18 at the time, so off to the giant metal shredder


So, firstly, one doesn't need to be 18 to possess a rifle, only to own it.  (And depending on the state you're in, you don't even have to be 18 for all rifles/shotguns.) The friend that bought it retained ownership, and said he'd give it to him on his 18th birthday as a gift.  The latter story marginally held up in court, as he wasn't convicted as a straw buyer, but he did get hit with some minor charges.

Secondly, regardless of how old he was, he is over 18 now and legally able to own it.  Which was the basis of the lawsuit.

Thirdly, he was suing to get it back so he could destroy it himself to prevent it from being used as a political prop.  IOW, he was the one that send it to the shredder.

Knowledge is a wonderful thing!  You should try it!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Naido: He didn't order it, subby, he agreed to it as did both attorneys.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, probably in April.

Or maybe May.  No, really, going to do it in June for sure.  Hey look, the DA has a new Porsche!

Actually, Kyle wanted it back and CLAIMED he was going to destroy it.  I think the Prosecution and Judge saw through that and Gun blocked him

now the enablers are fighting over the bond money


That's right. As of yesterday Rittenhouse was asking the Twitterverse what he should be selling for NFT's. Dollars to donuts he was anticipating getting the gun back and profiting from it somehow.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: vestona22: Anti-gunners sure seem to be fixated on peni.

Yeah. Pro gun people sure aren't.

Fool.

[Fark user image image 800x800]


"Doesn't know the difference between cock and balls" is a new one to me, but I like the phrase.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: vestona22: Anti-gunners sure seem to be fixated on peni.

Yeah. Pro gun people sure aren't.

Fool.

[Fark user image 800x800]


You have to wonder about that addition. I mean, it is functional I guess, but who wants to fondle a scrotum while at the range. Oh wait....
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He's been on record for months that he wants it destroyed. The pro and anti gun people are both trying to make Rittenhouse into a symbol but he doesn't seem to be cooperating.


Both siding the sides of the gun argument. I never seen this one before.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Good. You just know he was going to auction that off. Not before taking some pics of it and making NFTs though.


Yes.

It has happened before.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: If it really was self defense, why would they want to destroy the gun?

/They know it was murder


Either way, it's not the poor gun's fault. This is a tragedy.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: JessieL: rickythepenguin: Underage kid paid his of-age buddy to lawfully obtain the gun.

Paying someone else to buy a gun that you legally can't is illegal, for both parties.

Which is why the defense lawyer threw the charge out because with it in place he couldn't rule it was self defense when Rittenhouse shot people.


If I am ever charged with something, I hope my defense attourney is smart enough to just throw out all the charges.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vestona22: iheartscotch: He could not legally possess it as he was under 18 at the time, so off to the giant metal shredder

So, firstly, one doesn't need to be 18 to possess a rifle, only to own it.  (And depending on the state you're in, you don't even have to be 18 for all rifles/shotguns.) The friend that bought it retained ownership, and said he'd give it to him on his 18th birthday as a gift.  The latter story marginally held up in court, as he wasn't convicted as a straw buyer, but he did get hit with some minor charges.

Secondly, regardless of how old he was, he is over 18 now and legally able to own it.  Which was the basis of the lawsuit.

Thirdly, he was suing to get it back so he could destroy it himself to prevent it from being used as a political prop.  IOW, he was the one that send it to the shredder.

Knowledge is a wonderful thing!  You should try it!


I'm so sorry for your loss.
 
Headso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He's been on record for months that he wants it destroyed


yeah desoldyed
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.