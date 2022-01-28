 Skip to content
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to Google but British sign language is nothing like American sign language and not understandable by each other. Strangely ASL works just fine with French signing according to a few sites. Learned something new today
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I had to Google but British sign language is nothing like American sign language and not understandable by each other. Strangely ASL works just fine with French signing according to a few sites. Learned something new today


Because early creators of ASL were either French or French-trained.  Sign languages are not dependent upon their corresponding spoken languages' grammar and syntax (since the movements required may not allow for the rigidity of spoken grammars), so they can develop completely independently.  Early ASL creators liked the French system of instruction better than the British one and adapted it.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a very very basic understanding of ASL, and as a hearing/speaking individual, i have been curious to what degree the ASL brain thinks or hears syntactically. Do the signs just *have* meaning-like words(see brocas speech area)- or do the signs go through a translation in the brain into words-like how non-native speakers have to use a different neural process, a translation matrix of sorts, to put meaning to the non native language.

And to what degree does this vary in the ASL community?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people who use ASL are non-verbal, not non-hearing. People who use ASL can still read and write the spoken language. Some people are fully deaf, never heard a word, comminucate fully in ASL and written english.

I wonder how their brains work
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those were the nicest teeth they could find a file photo for.
They swear
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: I had to Google but British sign language is nothing like American sign language and not understandable by each other. Strangely ASL works just fine with French signing according to a few sites. Learned something new today

Because early creators of ASL were either French or French-trained.  Sign languages are not dependent upon their corresponding spoken languages' grammar and syntax (since the movements required may not allow for the rigidity of spoken grammars), so they can develop completely independently.  Early ASL creators liked the French system of instruction better than the British one and adapted it.


Used ASL in Vermont
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
probably you have to have your pinky out or something weird...
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I had to Google but British sign language is nothing like American sign language and not understandable by each other. Strangely ASL works just fine with French signing according to a few sites. Learned something new today


farking Americans. You throw a couple of extra u's in there and all of a sudden you can't understand it?

/I know
//I'm just being silly
///and a little racist.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Swearing In Sign Language: BULLSHIT
Youtube O-8SMFd1lgQ
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
British sign language? You mean the two finger salute? The backwards victory sign.
:)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How do you sign a Scouse accent?
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Murflette: I have a very very basic understanding of ASL, and as a hearing/speaking individual, i have been curious to what degree the ASL brain thinks or hears syntactically. Do the signs just *have* meaning-like words(see brocas speech area)- or do the signs go through a translation in the brain into words-like how non-native speakers have to use a different neural process, a translation matrix of sorts, to put meaning to the non native language.

And to what degree does this vary in the ASL community?


In my personal experience operating equipment and cranes, eventually hand signals just turn into direct motor movements, without having to really translate. You just knew that it was time to boom out, or lower the ball, etc.
(Coming from a fellow hearing/speaking person, can't comment on otherwise)
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: How do you sign a Scouse accent?


/jerkoffmotion
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
British sign language actually faces the other way (away from the audience), just to be contrary to those uncouth colonists...
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the problem with British Sign Language, I feel like they drop their R's and swallow their T's
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: British sign language? You mean the two finger salute? The backwards victory sign.
:)


British sign language profanity?  That's unheard of!
 
