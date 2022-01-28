 Skip to content
(CNN)   US stealth fighter becomes stealth sub   (cnn.com) divider line
19
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get that back before China get ahold of it
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What odds that a reverse-engineered F35 is flying for PRC in 4 years?...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The F-35C contains some of the Navy's most advanced technology, and the analysts said Washington would want to keep it out of Beijing's hands.

Counterpoint: Maybe we should just let China have our fancy jets with crappy range and landing problems that crash into the ocean.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pfft. Amateurs.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sub, Subby? Looks like it's floating along on the surface just fine. So, what's the problem here?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are gonna be so many forms to fill out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: What odds that a reverse-engineered F35 is flying for PRC in 4 years?...


Reverse-engineered? Most likely.
Flying? Not likely.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't see why we wouldn't just send a torpedo down at it if we can't recover it... not that the materials science wouldn't still be present to some degree, but at least a very large and solid chunk would be destroyed
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZMugg: LarrySouth: What odds that a reverse-engineered F35 is flying for PRC in 4 years?...

Reverse-engineered? Most likely.
Flying? Not likely.


I dunno, maybe they can figure out how to keep the thing from melting in the rain?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no, I thought you weren't supposed to get those things wet.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember in the late 80s or early 90s reading about the YF-22 and YF-35 in Popular Science or a similar magazine. After reading the two separate articles that were optimistic about both I said to myself the F-22 is a better choice than the F-35. The F-35 has been ridiculous since the start.

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: ZMugg: LarrySouth: What odds that a reverse-engineered F35 is flying for PRC in 4 years?...

Reverse-engineered? Most likely.
Flying? Not likely.

I dunno, maybe they can figure out how to keep the thing from melting in the rain?


Lightnings that can't go out in the lightning.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the US had sane laws about news reporting like China, this wouldn't even be a problem.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry, the warranty is voided, water resistant, doesn't mean water proof.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another one?  Come on, guys!  Those planes are expensive!
 
Snooza
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No matter how bad a work day might be, I've never had it at the 'landed my fighter jet in the ocean' level.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fun fact: there are more airplanes in the ocean than submarines in the sky.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't this the third day in a row we've had a thread on this?
 
