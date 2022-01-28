 Skip to content
 
(CTV News) Boobies Milk bank facing shortages. Will keep Fark abreast of the situation   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aphex Twin - Milk Man
Youtube Bt5C1oLgjHw
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img2.looper.comView Full Size

Coming soon, but with tubes on his nipples.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Udderly bankrupt.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check with the Dev staff at Blizzard. They seem to know ways to get some.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they found a whey out of this?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 498x280]


I have nipples, Greg. Can you milk me?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You're thinking of this place all wrong. As if I had the milk back in a safe. The milk's not here. Your milk's in Joe's house...right next to yours. And in the Kennedy house, and Mrs. Macklin's house, and a hundred others.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I met a girl one time who would have been able to really help with this. She had six pairs of breasts.
Sounds unbelievable, dozen tit?

/I'll be here all week
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hold on now, momma au naturale  is coming!!!"
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Supplies are sagging, but are expected to bounce back.
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is always willing to help out in these situations.

/or so I've heard...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's only one thing to do!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 470x470]

"Hold on now, momma au naturale  is coming!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She might be willing to help?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This thread is tits up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Japan has the solution. (Maybe a little NSFW)

Japanese Human Milking!
Youtube IgrTPtwyQ3A
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: This thread is tits up.


You knew it was going to go sour pretty quickly.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We should all refuse to be ... intimidated!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of you. Only one of you in this thread is a decent person.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can produce magnificent quantities of lactic fluid
 
