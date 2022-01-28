 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   "Biggest truck convoy evar" downgraded to "average line at a Tim Horton's drive-thru"   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
C.W. McCall - Convoy
Youtube Sd5ZLJWQmss
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.

Boy people like to make a lot of noise over tiny little things like that.

It's kinda like how people thought TFG would win the election because they had little 4 wheeler parades.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.

Boy people like to make a lot of noise over tiny little things like that.

It's kinda like how people thought TFG would win the election because they had little 4 wheeler parades.


Boat parades! Trump had them, but you didn't see anyone out there throwing boat parades for Biden, didja?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.

Boy people like to make a lot of noise over tiny little things like that.

It's kinda like how people thought TFG would win the election because they had little 4 wheeler parades.


Apparently there's several sets of them converging towards Ottawa from various routes.  It will be interesting to see how many pile up around Parliament hill tomorrow but it is more then disturbing that there's been over 6M donated to this degenerate band of idiot plague rats, even if a significant amount of that came from anonymous sources comprised of chicken shiats and foreign interference operations.

What really burns me is the small business people who are idiotically cheering this on, like they just don't get how its these anti-vaccine assholes who are causing the lock downs and closings in the first place.  Last I looked it was like 75% of hospitalized covid cases are plague rats, even though they make up less then like 15% of our population.  No wonder these small business owners are failing at life, they can't even understand cause and effect.  Christ this makes me so angry.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still has a combined IQ of 43.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So are the trailers just to make the convoy look bigger? Or is there cargo in them?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.

Boy people like to make a lot of noise over tiny little things like that.

It's kinda like how people thought TFG would win the election because they had little 4 wheeler parades.


Refresh my memory. Did that major bikers for Trump rally ever happen?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: arrogantbastich: That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.

Boy people like to make a lot of noise over tiny little things like that.

It's kinda like how people thought TFG would win the election because they had little 4 wheeler parades.

Refresh my memory. Did that major bikers for Trump rally ever happen?


Yes, they held Sturgis last year.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL, they claimed the convoy would stretch 70 KM long.

Losers.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so exasperated with people saying, "I'm over the whole Covid thing," like that makes a damn bit of difference. It's a contagious disease; you don't show it who is boss  by going on a cruise or refusing to wear a mask indoors.  Republicans have gotten so caught up in the, "reality is whatever we believe it is" circus, they actually think ignoring a killer disease will end it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I'm so exasperated with people saying, "I'm over the whole Covid thing," like that makes a damn bit of difference. It's a contagious disease; you don't show it who is boss  by going on a cruise or refusing to wear a mask indoors.  Republicans have gotten so caught up in the, "reality is whatever we believe it is" circus, they actually think ignoring a killer disease will end it.


I would like to speak to Covid's manager please.  Besides the only people who are allowed to say that are those who've caught it and survived, and only for a couple weeks until they're vulnerable again to the next strain that the plague rats prolong.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: spongeboob: arrogantbastich: That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.

Boy people like to make a lot of noise over tiny little things like that.

It's kinda like how people thought TFG would win the election because they had little 4 wheeler parades.

Refresh my memory. Did that major bikers for Trump rally ever happen?

Yes, they held Sturgis last year.


Nah the one in DC
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just from one direction, OPP said it was about 70 km long coming into Ontario from Regina.
They said there were about 100 transport truck and 200 other vehicles.
Nowhere near the 40-50,000 the organizers were claiming.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: I'm so exasperated with people saying, "I'm over the whole Covid thing," like that makes a damn bit of difference. It's a contagious disease; you don't show it who is boss  by going on a cruise or refusing to wear a mask indoors.  Republicans have gotten so caught up in the, "reality is whatever we believe it is" circus, they actually think ignoring a killer disease will end it.


They say it as if wasn't true for literally everyone. The only difference between folks is some want to end the pandemic, and others want to just say it's been ended.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservitive Lawmakers, the Canadian Trucking Authority, and ACTUAL truckers doing their job are ignore this

and the GoFundMe funds are still locked
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I'm so exasperated with people saying, "I'm over the whole Covid thing," like that makes a damn bit of difference. It's a contagious disease; you don't show it who is boss  by going on a cruise or refusing to wear a mask indoors.  Republicans have gotten so caught up in the, "reality is whatever we believe it is" circus, they actually think ignoring a killer disease will end it.


From Mrs. Falfa's FB:
I mean this as much today as I did yesterday:You know what? I am DONE with people being done with covid. They wouldn't last a week with a chronic illness.You think you're inconvenienced now? I've spent the last 10 years grappling with 14 autoimmune diseases.Someday, this pandemic will end. My diseases won't.I've spent the last decade fastidiously avoiding illness. It's a part of my life. So, hearing people biatch and moan about something that is a way of life is... rich.I'll tell you what's horrifying: Hearing the Done With Covid crowd say I'm expendable. My death is just the cost of doing business.I've accepted that assholes like that will kill me. It's easier than spending every day worrying about what will happen.These quibble dicks who are bored by practicing good hygiene? They couldn't handle a REAL disease.Try throwing up every day for a month. See what you do when you have vertigo, or ringing in your ears that never stops.Tell me how you feel after 212 UVB radiation treatments.Take a shot every 28 days that suppresses your immune system, and ALWAYS makes you cry when you take because it hurts *that much*Take 18 meds & carry an epi pen to keep yourself alive.But, tell me again how wearing a farking mask, and getting vaxxed, and being asked to *stay home* is inconvenient.You're bored. I'm bored. We're all bored. What makes your boredom more deserving than mine?I get that YOU don't care if you get sick. I also get that you don't care if **I** get sick.This isn't the Before Time, and those people acting like it is should be ashamed of how selfish they are. The entire reason this thing is dragging out isn't just anti-vaxxers. It's people who think that relief from their boredom is more important than other people's lives.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And with every "liberal" media outlet hyping the hell out of this tiny protest.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There were more trucks in the convoy scene of Smokey and the Bandit
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice use of snowflakes, Kingston Police.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well now THAT'S a song I won't get out of my head for the rest of the day. Thanks Subby!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"average line at a Tim Horton's drive-thru"


To be fair (to be faaaaairrrrr) that can still be a long line.

When I was in Canada, it was usually quicker to park the car in the nearly-empty lot and actually go into Tim Hortons. I could get my fudz and come back out and see the same vehicles still in line.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: That is just from one direction, OPP said it was about 70 km long coming into Ontario from Regina.
They said there were about 100 transport truck and 200 other vehicles.
Nowhere near the 40-50,000 the organizers were claiming.


Sure it is.  You just assumed that when they say '40-50,000' that they meant '40,000-50,000'

If you count each tractor as half of a tractor trailer, they managed to exceed 40.

By almost twice that amount.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Last night I saw an AvE video where he was basically fellating those truckers.  Made me sad.  He did make one valid point though, which was that Canadian politics is not the same as US politics.  Fair enough, we probably shouldn't look at this through our spittle flecked American political lenses, but still it strikes me as Canada trying to emulate the worst we have to offer.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in Ottawa, getting a kick ect

Pretty much this sums up the hill today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.



Yeah.  Sounds like I-95 on a Sunday afternoon.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man, I really want to see pics of this "massive" rally. But they never have pics, do they? They realize how embarrassing it is, and the only pictures they ever post turn out to be from a much more successful event, totally unrelated to what they are pretending, and usually from years in the past.

I think the interesting part is that only 17 actual trucks joined. The others, without trailers, aren't "dedicated" truckers willing to miss out on money, they just have some time off. And the HUGE number of cars, that's people supporting a group that is waaaaay smaller than their echo chamber has told them it was. When your groupies make more of a showing than your protest group, then it's plain that the groupies are the only ones who are on board with this.
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The OPP reported 113 commercial vehicles and 276 personal vehicles when they crossed from Manitoba to Ontario. The western convoy rolled into town here about 10:15pm last night just as loud as could be, but was only part of the group because the convoy had to split because of squalls north of the city.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are there six long-haired friends of Jesus in a chartreuse microbus?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That's like a 5 minute window of time down here in the land of Freedumb during morning rush hour traffic.

Boy people like to make a lot of noise over tiny little things like that.

It's kinda like how people thought TFG would win the election because they had little 4 wheeler parades.


The first spot I checked on the belt line in Madison, WI averages 9200 vehicles per hour, one way, as an average for the week. It's probably thrice that during high traffic periods. So that's just over a minute of traffic on a busy 3 lane one way road.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberbenali: The OPP reported 113 commercial vehicles and 276 personal vehicles when they crossed from Manitoba to Ontario. The western convoy rolled into town here about 10:15pm last night just as loud as could be, but was only part of the group because the convoy had to split because of squalls north of the city.


Thwarted by snowflakes?

farking awesome
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Idiots. All of them.
So is anyone using fuel and a vehicle to protest.
Burning gas in protest is bad and they should feel bad.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, once they realized that the DeFraudMe money was on hold pending an actual inquiry into how the money was going to be managed & distributed, I imagine that convoy got a bit... shorter.
 
Juc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still seems like a lot more vehicles than I figure.
they should open a drive-through vaccine clinic and covid screening wherever it is these folks want to end up.
it'd smooth out some of the red tape they gotta go through to go cross border etc.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The truth, as I've been screamed at by strangers to report today, is by my estimate, tens of thousands of people have descended on Vaughan Mills to support the "freedom convoy." There's thousands of cars & SUVs here but you'd be hard pressed to find 100 trucks. I'm heading east.."

https://twitter.com/CityAdrian/status/1486762994398908416
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I'm so exasperated with people saying, "I'm over the whole Covid thing," like that makes a damn bit of difference. It's a contagious disease; you don't show it who is boss  by going on a cruise or refusing to wear a mask indoors.  Republicans have gotten so caught up in the, "reality is whatever we believe it is" circus, they actually think ignoring a killer disease will end it.


So I said to my people, slow down the testing...

That right there should have gotten him booted from office.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Last night I saw an AvE video where he was basically fellating those truckers.  Made me sad.  He did make one valid point though, which was that Canadian politics is not the same as US politics.  Fair enough, we probably shouldn't look at this through our spittle flecked American political lenses, but still it strikes me as Canada trying to emulate the worst we have to offer.


Canada is not trying anything.
We are just getting hit by the mental illness emanating from south of the border. Unfortunately looks like it's contagious and people with weaker personalities are getting infected.

/ are there any masks that one could put on people's brains?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Man, I really want to see pics of this "massive" rally. But they never have pics, do they? They realize how embarrassing it is, and the only pictures they ever post turn out to be from a much more successful event, totally unrelated to what they are pretending, and usually from years in the past.

I think the interesting part is that only 17 actual trucks joined. The others, without trailers, aren't "dedicated" truckers willing to miss out on money, they just have some time off. And the HUGE number of cars, that's people supporting a group that is waaaaay smaller than their echo chamber has told them it was. When your groupies make more of a showing than your protest group, then it's plain that the groupies are the only ones who are on board with this.


The bobtailers are no doubt part of the "protest".  The seventeen trucks with trailers may have gotten tied up in traffic with them.  I'm guessing that's a major truck route.  The cars, same story.

How do they know they're all part of the caravan?  Headlights on?  Wait till nightfall and every car on the road is part of the protest.  To victory!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure I even see 10 trucks there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The In-n-Out in Kaiser, OR has had more vehicles in line at any time they were open.  They opened in Dec. 2020 and there are three lines feeding the queue, all day, every day. Still.
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the virus doesn't get them, the AI will.

https://landline.media/report-explores-how-self-driving-trucks-will-impact-trucking-jobs/
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

awruk!: derpes_simplex: Last night I saw an AvE video where he was basically fellating those truckers.  Made me sad.  He did make one valid point though, which was that Canadian politics is not the same as US politics.  Fair enough, we probably shouldn't look at this through our spittle flecked American political lenses, but still it strikes me as Canada trying to emulate the worst we have to offer.

Canada is not trying anything.
We are just getting hit by the mental illness emanating from south of the border. Unfortunately looks like it's contagious and people with weaker personalities are getting infected.

/ are there any masks that one could put on people's brains?


That's what books are for, but we're too busy bum-rushing them out of schools to stem the contagion.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This just shows how little right wingers even know their own movement. They like semi-truck protests because of the optics. It swings a bigger dick than their F250 super duty, and is grounded in weakly defined manly ideas like ruggedness, blue collarness, etc.

But, there are reasons that people rarely bring capital equipment to protests.  The economics of semis are more like those of jets than personal vehicles.  There's a measurable and significant cost per hour to run these heavy machines. And the margins for trucking can be razor thin. If you're pulling one of these things out of the garage for a protest, either this protest is the most important and consequential event of your life and career, or you're a farking moron.  And if this is the most important and consequential statement you believe must be made at this particular moment, the Venn diagram becomes a circle.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm on the 401 down near Brighton grabbing a coffee right now and the trucks and supporters are still coming through and have been all day. They don't seem to all be together so we'll have to see what the final count ends up at.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Digging the related #FluTrucksKlan hashtag.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So there are over 300,000 truckers in Canada.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This was a little further down the page in TFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Last night I saw an AvE video where he was basically fellating those truckers.  Made me sad.  He did make one valid point though, which was that Canadian politics is not the same as US politics.  Fair enough, we probably shouldn't look at this through our spittle flecked American political lenses, but still it strikes me as Canada trying to emulate the worst we have to offer.


I saw that. It's a real shame, his channel's gone downhill in the past year or two, I think buying that huge CNC mill broke him mentally. Since then there's been almost no BOLTRs and he's mostly been posting videos of him being mopey in his shop and playing with guns.
 
