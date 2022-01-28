 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Maine Middle School Principal who was once Maine Biology Teacher of the Year arrested for....well if you're reading it here you can probably guess   (lawandcrime.com)
27
    Maine, David A. Holinger, High school, Kennebec County, Maine, Augusta, Maine, Kennebec County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was his special porpoise.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Molesting a horse!

*clicks link*

Ooh, so close.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Regional School Unit 3 (RSU3) Superintendent Charles Brown, who reportedly only learned about Holinger's arrest from the Thursday Bangor Daily News report, released a statement saying

"Good Grief!"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...fixing the cable?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was praised for his hands-on approach to teaching.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just need one more for creepy principal trifecta
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a boy.

am I doing this right?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Regional School Unit 3 (RSU3) Superintendent Charles Brown, who reportedly only learned about Holinger's arrest from the Thursday Bangor Daily News report, released a statement saying

"Good Grief!"


"Bangor? I didn't even get to third base"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Providing hands-on, personal tutoring on his subject of expertise?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna go with unpaid parking tickets
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: At least it wasn't a boy.

am I doing this right?


That's usually the first question: "Dead girl or live boy...?"

/What a pleasant surprise that, in this case, it was a live girl!
//Well, maybe "pleasant" isn't the right word.
///Either way: hang him.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone post "the chart".
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fester the Molester.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: I was gonna go with unpaid parking tickets


I was going to say doing something violently anti-vaxx...
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle-schooler and he was drunk

Bet he stoped Handstandsing pretty fast

/ caught sayof

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that as Marine Biology teacher and thought it had to do with a fish...
 
severedtoe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i was gonna guess licking toads, but i was a little off.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I went to college at the University of Farmington which is teacher's school. The guys I knew studying to become teachers were, often times, the perviest sons of biatches on the planet. I ran into one guy about 10 years after and he was working as Jr. high teacher and he hadn't changed a bit.

/CSB Time

When I stated UMF, in 1981, the student ratio was 6 women to 1 man. I had an early morning class where I had to sit next to an open window because of the over powering perfume in the room.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gbv23: Middle-schooler and he was drunk

Bet he stoped Handstandsing pretty fast

/ caught sayof

[i.imgur.com image 464x340]


Fark user imageView Full Size
"Fat, drunk and perverted is no way to go through life son."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Coach shirt?
Whistle?
Yep
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

severedtoe: i was gonna guess licking toads, but i was a little off.


silverbay.co.ukView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

physt: I went to college at the University of Farmington which is teacher's school. The guys I knew studying to become teachers were, often times, the perviest sons of biatches on the planet. I ran into one guy about 10 years after and he was working as Jr. high teacher and he hadn't changed a bit.

/CSB Time

When I stated UMF, in 1981, the student ratio was 6 women to 1 man. I had an early morning class where I had to sit next to an open window because of the over powering perfume in the room.


Define "perfume"
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ZMugg: At least it wasn't a boy.

am I doing this right?


Yes.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Skerry_Monkey: I read that as Marine Biology teacher and thought it had to do with a fish...


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Mom! He's touching me! Tell him to stop touching me! Mom!!"

"Am not!"

"Are too!"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, a thousand dollar bond.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I immediately thought drug trafficking. Something about "biology teacher" just screams "I will sell you oxy."
 
