(The Hill)   "US to give $2.5 million in disaster relief money to Tonga" - which is about 3% of the cost of a single F35, and less than the cost of pencil erasers and whiteout for the Pentagon   (thehill.com) divider line
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is spent to get the whiteout off the computer screens?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: How much is spent to get the whiteout off the computer screens?


"whiteout"

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Pentagon doesn't need erasers or white out. They never make mistakes!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
what's Pentagon whiteout? Is it snowing in DC already? I thought the noreaster was expected this weekend.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And what is your point?  2.5 million is 2.5 million more than many other countries are giving.  The US is under no obligation to give anything to Tonga or any other country for that matter.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But I don't make any dividends on my Tonga investment, but I sure do with my awesome Lockheed Stock.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hobnail: The Pentagon doesn't need erasers or white out. They never make mistakes!


You're thinking of county DAs
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Daedalus27: And what is your point?  2.5 million is 2.5 million more than many other countries are giving.  The US is under no obligation to give anything to Tonga or any other country for that matter.


And subby can donate as much add he/she/xe wants via the charitable organizations set up for Tonga relief. I'll bet that subby has donated exactly ZERO though.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Daedalus27: And what is your point?  2.5 million is 2.5 million more than many other countries are giving.  The US is under no obligation to give anything to Tonga or any other country for that matter.


we could send 1/2 that amount and still be doing more than others.  it's never good enough is it.
 
