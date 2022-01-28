 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Two words I didn't want to read today: mutant Omicron   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, Infection, new Omicron variant, Mutation, Immune system, wave of COVID-19 infections, couple weeks, BA  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 12:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


The sooner you realize it's not disappearing tomorrow, the better you'll feel
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if we had a sane response to the pandemic it would stop mutating and come to an end.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We must be going for the high score at this point.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But the gorillas were supposed to freeze during the winter?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Maybe if we had a sane response to the pandemic it would stop mutating and come to an end.


Conservatives: "Mask mandates are unconstitutional! No, I won't get the shot and have the government control me!
Also Conservatives: "Why hasn't Biden ended the pandemic yet?!"
 
nitefallz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's gotta be an upper-limit on infectivity right? Right?  Or does it just become we all suddenly have it like the zombie virus?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, you thought COVID was over?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Oh, you thought COVID was over?


That's what the media has been pushing.  Based on nothing at all.
 
borg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're vaccinated you have nothing to worry about.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Worst Xman ever
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Get used to having a booster shot every six months till the morons all either die or become too debilitated to move, because that's what it's going to take.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Walker: Oh, you thought COVID was over?

That's what the media has been pushing.  Based on nothing at all.


And our politicians who tell us it's over and we need to get back to "normal" immediately.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's like the blue blood super wolf moon of variants!
 
cleek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Get used to having a booster shot every six months till the morons all either die or become too debilitated to move, because that's what it's going to take.


here's my arm. make it so.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Get used to having a booster shot every six months till the morons all either die or become too debilitated to move, because that's what it's going to take.


I'm good with that but I want access to some of the dead morans stuff.  If they die out on the highway, you should be able to tow their truck in to town and claim it as salvage.  Same thing with watches and gold teeth.   Also, can you transplant organs from a omicron'd dead person?  Asking for a 401k.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TCRI strikes again.

bbts1.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great more fear for the farkers who like to be afraid and told what to do. I'm going to go get another shot just to be safe.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Great more fear for the farkers who like to be afraid and told what to do. I'm going to go get another shot just to be safe.


it's like you're trying to make sure nobody gives a fark if you get a bad case of it.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Walker: Oh, you thought COVID was over?

That's what the media has been pushing.  Based on nothing at all.


Well it's actually based on the capitalist oligarchical stakeholders who own media companies trying desperately to prevent their wage slaves from revolting any further.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Walker: Oh, you thought COVID was over?

That's what the media has been pushing.  Based on nothing at all.



What media has been doing that? All I see every day is the number of new infections, ICU beds mostly unavailable, and people are still dying.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Walker: Oh, you thought COVID was over?

That's what the media has been pushing.  Based on nothing at all.


Just the media? The #1 expert Anthony Fauci said we would see signs of herd immunity by March or April....of 2021.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/12/15/946714505/fauci-predicts-u-s-could-see-signs-of-herd-immunity-by-late-march-or-early-april

He also said we would only need 60% of people vaccinated to get herd immunity, then admitted that was a lie and he just said that cause he knew it would get more people to get vaccinated and it's actually closer to 90%

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/24/health/herd-immunity-covid-coronavirus.html

Of course he said that in December 2020 before the much more contagious Omicron and Omicron 2: Virus Boogaloo. So he may have lost his house now. RIP Anthony Fauci's house.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My area, one of those where this "stealth" variant is supposedly widespread, has had upwards of 0.5% of the population infected daily for the last week, with the numbers still rising. I'm no epidemiologist, but it seems like it's moving so fast it has to infect basically everyone it can and burn itself out before too long. What the toll in both immediate and long-term suffering will be, I don't know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nitefallz: There's gotta be an upper-limit on infectivity right? Right?  Or does it just become we all suddenly have it like the zombie virus?


I can see this in a Law and Order episode.

Docotor:  They said he died a week ago which is some time in 2023 but he doesn't have the omicron variant 241 in him.   That means, he had to have died prior to 2022 and was frozen to prevent bod rot.
Cop:  Bod rot?
Dr:  Doctor term.  You wouldn't understand.  Now, if you'll excuse me, I have victims to see
Cop:  Victims?
Dr:  Victims/patients.  Same thing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: AdmirableSnackbar: Maybe if we had a sane response to the pandemic it would stop mutating and come to an end.

Conservatives: "Mask mandates are unconstitutional! No, I won't get the shot and have the government control me!
Also Conservatives: "Why hasn't Biden ended the pandemic yet?!"


But why don't the things that I refuse to do WORK?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Maybe if we had a sane response to the pandemic it would stop mutating and come to an end.


just like the flu did.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Get used to having a booster shot every six months till the morons all either die or become too debilitated to move, because that's what it's going to take.


Not feasible, numbers coming out of Israel on the 4th shot is showing extreme diminishing returns.

They all keep you out of the hospital at about the same rate, but each subsequent shot the time it protects from symptomatic infection decreases.

So if you're trying to keep people out of hospital, 2 or 3 shots is fine.

If you're trying to stop symptomatic infection in the general population, first I'll ask why, and secondly state that you'll be getting recurring boosters on shorter and shorter intervals forever.

Additional boosters may make sense for very specific portions of the population - but it's looking like universal second and subsequent boosters don't make a whole lot of sense, especially based on the CDC 1/19 MMWR on New York and California.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It thought Omicron was the name of the variant? Why is a new variant still called Omicron?
"Omicron 2022 SE service pack 2 release 1.9 update 7 hotfix 4 build 302"
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

borg: If you're vaccinated you have nothing to worry about.


Sure I do.  I am worried about people overreacting and shutting things down again because a bunch of stubborn plague rats might die.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Had PCR test on Monday out of routine. I ended up having mild throat irritation and some nasal congestion/sinus pressure/swollen glands back there, right around test time and a little afterward. Woke up at 3am with more congestion and throat irritation; my heater also wasn't up high enough. Allergy nasal spray cleared things up and I fell back to sleep.

Tuesday I went out for a strep test and throat culture; no fever or anything out of the ordinary. Couldn't isolate fatigue and muscle soreness as a viral symptom since I have a strenuous weekly schedule and have resumed cardio and weight training. Strep test was negative, but later I got the positive coronavirus test alert and have been isolating ever since.

Really damn unnerving, and shocking since I wear KN95s in public settings. I had to work an indoor sports event last week with attendance in the mid hundreds and I'm thinking that may be when I picked it up, given how my symptoms are consistent with Omicron and the quicker onset of symptoms/shorter incubation period.

Got the J&J vax last March and the Moderna boost last November. Thankful for that, but I can't recall ever having a "breakthrough case" of any other disease for which I'm vaxxed, so that among other things has been weighing on my mind.

Be safe, mask up and avoid crowds as much as possible, friends.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: lilbjorn: Walker: Oh, you thought COVID was over?

That's what the media has been pushing.  Based on nothing at all.

And our politicians CEOs and middle managers and the like who tell us it's over and we need to get back to "normal" immediately.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BobCumbers: Great more fear for the farkers who like to be afraid and told what to do. I'm going to go get another shot just to be safe.


right, they're perfectly within their rights to live in fear but they're not allowed to push their mental illness on the rest of us.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The variants are getting pretty boring.  I was hoping to never go back to the office.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BobCumbers: Great more fear for the farkers who like to be afraid and told what to do. I'm going to go get another shot just to be safe.


I don't mind being told what I need to do in order to save my life by people who study this stuff for a living and know more about it than I do.

I find people like you who are reactionary against life saving advice completely baffling.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.