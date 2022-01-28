 Skip to content
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't.
 
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Don't.


That's crazy talk - by all means, sell as many NFT's as you can.

/For god's sake don't buy any though
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Don't.


👆
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MBFGeek: OdradekRex: Don't.

That's crazy talk - by all means, sell as many NFT's as you can.

/For god's sake don't buy any though


The problem is that you often have to buy into the cryptocurrency underlying the NFT to make it.  So, you are going to lose money unless you sell those things for more than it cost you in production fees.  So, you better be sure you can scam someone else right off the bat, or you're in the hole.  While it is the last guy holding the shiat that loses, if no one buys you are both first and last.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MBFGeek: OdradekRex: Don't.

That's crazy talk - by all means, sell as many NFT's as you can.

/For god's sake don't buy any though


Interestingly, this advice is the same for farts in a jar.

/At least with farts in a jar you get to keep the jar, and the farts
 
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: MBFGeek: OdradekRex: Don't.

That's crazy talk - by all means, sell as many NFT's as you can.

/For god's sake don't buy any though

The problem is that you often have to buy into the cryptocurrency underlying the NFT to make it.  So, you are going to lose money unless you sell those things for more than it cost you in production fees.  So, you better be sure you can scam someone else right off the bat, or you're in the hole.  While it is the last guy holding the shiat that loses, if no one buys you are both first and last.


TIL

/Thanks - didn't know you had to spend money to make them as well
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: MBFGeek: OdradekRex: Don't.

That's crazy talk - by all means, sell as many NFT's as you can.

/For god's sake don't buy any though

Interestingly, this advice is the same for farts in a jar.

/At least with farts in a jar you get to keep the jar, and the farts


What if I open the jar?  Does the fart stay in there?  Need answer soonish.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you really need to waste resources and kill the planet without gaining anything of actual value?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure you wipe your butt BEFORE you fart in the jar. Learned that one the hard way.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Make sure you wipe your butt BEFORE you fart in the jar. Learned that one the hard way.


That's a fudgible token.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Make sure you wipe your butt BEFORE you fart in the jar. Learned that one the hard way.

That's a fudgible token.


Oddly, this thread is exceeding my expectations.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1. Look in the mirror
Step 2. Repeat "I will not rip people off based on a trend that makes cryptocurrencies seem more valid by comparison"
Step 3. See #2.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can sell you an NFT of a picture of me giving you some advice. I may also sell the same picture to others who ask for advice.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy low, sell high.

I hope you make lots of money!
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are in the position to sell an NFT, it is already too late for you.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell NFTs that you don't actually own to short the system
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just exchange them for Carbon Credits and Jesus look will the other way. Sorted.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's incredibly wasteful in terms of energy. Don't.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Step 1. Look in the mirror
Step 2. Repeat "I will not rip people off based on a trend that makes cryptocurrencies seem more valid by comparison"
Step 3. See #2.


You people are also negative. Right now, there is probably a Michelangelo of NFT's working on his masterpiece.
Then you will be weeping in shame. I wonder if there will be a museum for NFTs?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah keep posting about it we all get a good laugh
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why would I buy when I can right click and save as
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: OdradekRex: Don't.

That's crazy talk - by all means, sell as many NFT's as you can.

/For god's sake don't buy any though


This. If, somehow, you possess NFTs, sell them until you don't possess NFTs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG Southpark killed NFT! You Bastards!
Youtube P4goWN3dghA
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Just exchange them for Carbon Credits and Jesus look will the other way. Sorted.


*will look

/lol
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when some websites tried to disable the right-click button to try and stop you from saving their images?  Good times.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www.wemint.art is a pretty good way to start. You can mint on Ethereum and Polygon(way lower cost) and you mint with your own contract as opposed to like opensea where you are on a shared contract. Good luck. I haven't sold shiat in a year.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Remember when some websites tried to disable the right-click button to try and stop you from saving their images?  Good times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: www.wemint.art is a pretty good way to start. You can mint on Ethereum and Polygon(way lower cost) and you mint with your own contract as opposed to like opensea where you are on a shared contract. Good luck. I haven't sold shiat in a year.


It's not the miners who get rich, it's the people selling shovels
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Make sure you wipe your butt BEFORE you fart in the jar. Learned that one the hard way.


Oh and its really important to use toilet paper when you wipe, its a lot easier then scrapping the stuff off your hand using the lip of the jar, just throw the paper in and you're done.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: [Fark user image image 425x308]

Why would I buy when I can right click and save as


Speaking of, yoink.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I have a picture or two I'd like to sell as an NFT.  How do I go about doing that?  I mean, everything I know about NFTs comes from South Park.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spend time with your family instead.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) find a sucker

B) think of anything digital you have the rights to*

C) get the sucker to pay you for a link to something that says "now you own it".

D) DON'T tell them "Please ignore the fact that everyone else has a copy of the actual thing in question (it's digital, remember?). YOU own the thing itself... which didn't really exist in any meaningful way... so you can't stop them from actually owning it: you just now have the right to tell them, ' ' Hey, you know I own a link to something that says I own that? ' ' "

* quite frequently, even that is not necessary
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Ok, I have a picture or two I'd like to sell as an NFT.  How do I go about doing that?  I mean, everything I know about NFTs comes from South Park.


Upload them to this thread and we'll help you right out.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: OdradekRex: Don't.

That's crazy talk - by all means, sell as many NFT's as you can.

/For god's sake don't buy any though


Yeah, that's what I'm thinking.
I've got a LOT of cat pictures.......

//that's not a joke...how can I cash in on stupidity?
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.  Here's a hearty FOADIAF to everyone who ever tried to boost NFTs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In our D&D campaign a few weeks ago, my con artist bard came up with a plan...

"No, you don't actually own the artwork.  I've got an artificer buddy who's worked up a series of magical scrolls.  They're enchanted with a limited form of the magic that goes into Sending Stones so they can all communicate with each other.  Each scroll has a single entry line where you can place your unique magical rune, that says you own the artwork.  Then you can sell the right to scribe the next scroll with a new entry to someone else for more money!"

The DM reminded me I'm already banned from ever practicing macroeconomics in D&D for my stunt a decade ago trying to introduce credit default swaps to Greyhawk.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On before Pete Davidson explains what NFTs are.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useful advice? You know this is Fark, right?

You must live in a legal state, because attractive and successful African, you are farking high.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start off with as many NFTs as you can acquired for the minimum price possible and mark them up greatly
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure that the NFTs you sell can only be sold by using a different kind of crypto coin than the type the buyer used to buy the original NFT. Then never issue the second type of crypto coin.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people just auction their money laundering artwork at Sotheby's, so maybe you can try selling your Beanie Babies through them.
 
