(Local10 WPLG)   Remember boys and girls, the PrinciPAL is your pal   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Human sexual behavior, undercover detective, Sexual intercourse, Hillsborough County, Florida, Derrick McLaughlin, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Law enforcement terminology  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Undercover detectives engaged in chat operations with the principal of Dawson Elementary School, Derrick McLaughlin, 41, in Riverview from Jan. 19 through Jan. 27. Detectives portrayed themselves as a 15-year-old boy during the chat that was initiated on a social media app.


akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Wanna Put The 'Pal' Back In Principal! (The Simpsons)
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricipal caught jerking it
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why would she expose her identity.


Why would she expose her identity.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

People aren't too bright when sex is potentially involved


Why would she expose her identity.


People aren't too bright when sex is potentially involved
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She did it in like... 2012(?) She's probably like 30 something now


Why would she expose her identity.


She did it in like... 2012(?) She's probably like 30 something now
 
surlyjason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kneel before Zod.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get your General Zod from Aldi.
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wonder if that show gave her any issues. I feel like if dozens of pedophiles were attracted to adult me under the assumption I was a child, it would make me suspicious of other men who expressed an interest in me.


I wonder if that show gave her any issues. I feel like if dozens of pedophiles were attracted to adult me under the assumption I was a child, it would make me suspicious of other men who expressed an interest in me.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap. That dude is 41? I am older and much prettier than this man.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Pricipal caught jerking it


Nope, he was caught sayof
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnphantom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the internet, if she claims to be 18, then she is underage. If she claims to be something over 25, there is a strong chance you can add 2-5 years to that. If she (he in this case) claims to be underage, then it is a COP.
 
gbv23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As long as he's stoped handstandsing, it's all good.


Pricipal . Caught sayof school that has stoped Handstandsing

" See, told ya so" Is He dead or not. CNN Says yes.

UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The issues probably came long before the job. Even adult men will graphically explain to a teenager about what makes them attractive, especially if it's because they look young & innocent.


I wonder if that show gave her any issues. I feel like if dozens of pedophiles were attracted to adult me under the assumption I was a child, it would make me suspicious of other men who expressed an interest in me.


The issues probably came long before the job. Even adult men will graphically explain to a teenager about what makes them attractive, especially if it's because they look young & innocent.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Busted.   I am the subby, too.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not boys and girls. It's children or students. You need reeducation. You must be Trump supporter.
 
Fart Wrangler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I'm more concerned about her lying about making those brownies. Those are clearly Little Debbie Brownies. What else has she lied to us about?


Why would she expose her identity.

People aren't too bright when sex is potentially involved


I'm more concerned about her lying about making those brownies. Those are clearly Little Debbie Brownies. What else has she lied to us about?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First time I got suspended. I was in 9th grade (1978) and incoming freshmen were getting the speech from the principal about how we could come to him for any reason because he puts the pal in principal. Then he asked 'who can tell me what PAL stands for?' I shouted out Personal Ass Licker. In retrospect, not the wisest thing I could have done.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: Holy crap. That dude is 41? I am older and much prettier than this man.


Have you broken up with Manti Teo?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: First time I got suspended. I was in 9th grade (1978) and incoming freshmen were getting the speech from the principal about how we could come to him for any reason because he puts the pal in principal. Then he asked 'who can tell me what PAL stands for?' I shouted out Personal Ass Licker. In retrospect, not the wisest thing I could have done.


CSB:I was in 7th grade sex ed class and at the end of each class there would be time where questions from an anonymous question box would be read and answered.

The teacher, REALLY, should have been wise enough to read the questions silently the 1st time, and vet them for educational value. Frankly, I think he was just excited there was a question, because usually the box was empty.

Anyway he unfolded the paper and loudly read to the class "Is it true that if you stick a vibrator up a horse's ass it will run faster?"

He tried to laugh it off, but he quickly asked, angrily, "Who wrote this?"

A kid raised his hand and got sent to the principal's office immediately.  Everybody applauded him.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: First time I got suspended. I was in 9th grade (1978) and incoming freshmen were getting the speech from the principal about how we could come to him for any reason because he puts the pal in principal. Then he asked 'who can tell me what PAL stands for?' I shouted out Personal Ass Licker. In retrospect, not the wisest thing I could have done.


Today in things that never happened.
 
