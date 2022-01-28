 Skip to content
(WV Gazette Mail)   Sticking your dogs butt up in the camera and telling people to kiss it is no way to go through life GOVERNOR   (wvgazettemail.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, West Virginia, Charleston, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice, Joe Manchin, end of his State of the State speech, economic development, Virginia, House of Delegates chamber Thursday night  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the state that brought you Manchin.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Still less offensive than the entire Trump administration.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's proper with a well lipsticked cat butt though?

That explains the hour zoom meeting with HR on Monday
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So a horse's ass want people to kiss his dog's ass?

I'm not normally one to kink shame but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This probably is the best person to represent West Virginia.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm fine with that, actually.  At least he didn't tell us Omicron was a natural booster.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That is a giant asshole.
 
