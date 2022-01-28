 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   A) Armadillos develop projectile leprosy able to infect humans 5 feet away B) Genetic material from Ralph Bunche and Ida Lupino will create super Supreme Court Justice C) School cafeteria lowers tables to accomodate students who identify as animals   (kxan.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why waste your time responding to  that stuff?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What about students who identified as hobbits?

I actually went to high school with a girl who claimed she was a hobbit.

/in 1980
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Why waste your time responding to  that stuff?


If you respond, you waste your time and let them distract the audience from real issues. If you don't respond, they score points.

Flooding the zone with disinformation is horrifyingly effective.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this "dangerously furry" or "sick bastard" level of furriness?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Why waste your time responding to  that stuff?


There was a time where you would not respond to this stuff.

But now you have someone running for local office that is spreading these rumors.

We have come to this.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tomorrow on Fox: Biden is going to nominate an Armadillo furry to the Supreme Court
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, and Projectile Leprosy would be a good name for a Rob Zombie album of Patsy Cline covers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: What about students who identified as hobbits?

I actually went to high school with a girl who claimed she was a hobbit.

/in 1980


Leonard Nimoy: The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins - Full Album Version
Youtube BC35cQKHwzg
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Why waste your time responding to  that stuff?


Letting morons run wild with lies is how we ended up with morons chugging apple-flavored horse dewormer and worshipping an orange lardball as an expert on health & masculinity.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Dear Furries,
We have considered your needs, and we feel counseling would be a better use of the funds..."
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Armadillos run into people because they don't realize they're standing there.  Sometimes it's after you scare them.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is this "dangerously furry" or "sick bastard" level of furriness?


It depends on whether the student is a giraffe.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A Christmas Story (1983) | How Do the Piggies Eat? | HBO Max
Youtube -QlnynZ5KPg
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I doesn't make me roll my eyes that a woman running for congress would believe and repeat this. It makes me roll my eyes that there is anyone dumb enough to listen to this drivel and believe it.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Projectile Leprosy is the name of my Anthrax Big Band cover band.


/Yeah, now you are hearing a big band version of "I'm the Man" in your head, too.
 
