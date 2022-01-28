 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Senator Marty Flynn, (D)umbass, left a loaded .357 in his car. Guess where it ended up   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, Firearm, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Captain Dennis Lukasewicz, Police, New York City, Senate, 1945  
•       •       •

1958 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought D's were anti-gun pussy soy boys who wouldn't dream of ever looking at a firearm.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I thought D's were anti-gun pussy soy boys who wouldn't dream of ever looking at a firearm.


I thought they were soy boys.

Or is pussy boy the new hotness among the kids with their dabbing and Pokémon and whatever?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With the police?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake News!!!!

Libs can't own guns! They make them break out in hives!
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his car?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: With the police?


Technically correct.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they still made made-for-TV movies, they could make one about this story.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I initially read the Senator's name as McFly and was going to complement him on the amount of friction said action must have taken....
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
intestinal fracking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Land of Lost Left Guns?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the campaign ads of his next opponent?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hissatsu: If they still made made-for-TV movies, they could make one about this story.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x184]


Starring Alec Baldwin
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Law & Order and NCIS writers frantically working up scripts.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I worked in a job where I had close contact with juvenile felons.  Invariably they obtained their guns by working in groups, targeting a residential neighborhood and "pulling handles", finding unlocked cars.  They hit a gun about one in ten times.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I still think there should be repercussions for losing a gun stolen or not.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hell yeah, we are gonna take your guns!
 
hej
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
IlGreven
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nah, it was someone else driving a metallic mint green Pontiac Tempest...
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The kid that stole hit his victim with 6 out of 8 shots fired and the guy lived!! Of course it is a Sig >357 and not a .357 magnum but still.
 
covfefe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1955?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: I worked in a job where I had close contact with juvenile felons.  Invariably they obtained their guns by working in groups, targeting a residential neighborhood and "pulling handles", finding unlocked cars.  They hit a gun about one in ten times.


I went to high school with a bunch of juvenile felons. Heard many a braggart tale about someone getting a gun from an unlocked car. It's been my experience that most "responsible" gun owners, aren't.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Nah, it was someone else driving a metallic mint green Pontiac Tempest...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These people should be charged with a crime when this happens, you just leave your gun where anyone can easily steal it, for like 200 bucks you can buy a gun safe for your car that attaches to the bottom of the front seat if you really want to drive it around like it's Miss Daisy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Captain Dennis Lukasewicz with the Scranton Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News, state Senator Marty Flynn's .357 gun was reported stolen from his vehicle on July 28th. He says he last saw it in his vehicle on July 21st.
They say the gun was used days later after a confrontation led to one person being shot in the parking lot of the Valley View Terrace housing complex on August 2nd.

He doesn't check up on Blasty McBlasty for a whole week.  No wonder it left him for someone who knew how to pull his trigger.

and / or

The Journalist:  I would like to thank the Noble Prizes for this award in Journalism brevity.  Thanks.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What is this, the 1970s? Who carries a .357 these days? Like carrying a cinder block.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With Ray Gricar?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What is this, the 1970s? Who carries a .357 these days? Like carrying a cinder block.


.357 revolvers can be fairly small, low maintenance, keep .38s in them to prevent over-penetration, magnum rounds while hiking or camping for hostile fauna.

Just because they are low-tech doesn't mean they are still quite useful.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Turbo Cojones: I worked in a job where I had close contact with juvenile felons.  Invariably they obtained their guns by working in groups, targeting a residential neighborhood and "pulling handles", finding unlocked cars.  They hit a gun about one in ten times.

I went to high school with a bunch of juvenile felons. Heard many a braggart tale about someone getting a gun from an unlocked car. It's been my experience that most "responsible" gun owners, aren't.


I'm willing to bet good ass money that every idiot that loses a loved one as a result of an accidental shooting thought that they were the bees knees when it came to gun safety.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Headso: These people should be charged with a crime when this happens, you just leave your gun where anyone can easily steal it, for like 200 bucks you can buy a gun safe for your car that attaches to the bottom of the front seat if you really want to drive it around like it's Miss Daisy.


$200!?! More like $20. 99% of the time you're only trying to keep someone out for about 30 seconds.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Usually you have  to go out of state to acquire a piece like that.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Marty and Flynn"

Study it out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, he was just making the society more polite...And see how well that worked out!
If having guns made us so much more polite, then why is our gun violence rate so high?

Do we not have enough guns? Because having like 4 in circulation for ever man,woman and child
just isn't enough to keep us "polite"? Using that logic, there should be no crime at all..
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What is this, the 1970s? Who carries a .357 these days? Like carrying a cinder block.


Wrong kind of .357. It was a Sig P229 in Sig .357.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rucker10:  I'm willing to bet good ass-money that every idiot that loses a loved one as a result of an accidental shooting thought that they were the bees knees when it came to gun safety.

Don't be careless with that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Honest to Christ!  People who do this should be charged as an accessory.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I still think there should be repercussions for losing a gun stolen or not.


100% and if you don't report a gun stolen and it's used you are just as culpable.  Guns are not toys, they should be kept track of constantly.  If you forget that you have a gun in your bag or car then you should not be allowed to have a gun.
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Headso: These people should be charged with a crime when this happens, you just leave your gun where anyone can easily steal it, for like 200 bucks you can buy a gun safe for your car that attaches to the bottom of the front seat if you really want to drive it around like it's Miss Daisy.


$35 at my shop. Yes, I sell a shiatton of them
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: In the campaign ads of his next opponent?


Flynn's actually my state Senator.  he's a... let's just say he's an interesting guy.  he's a former prison guard, boxer, MMA fighter, and owned a bar in Scranton for a while.  he had a few scrapes with the law before he got elected to the state house the first time, and even since then he's been involved in a few incidents:

https://www.pennlive.com/midstate/2014/10/marty_flynn_pa_rep_harrisburg.html

where I live - the old school Democrat machine is still in charge. Flynn has somebody behind him calling the shots and making sure he gets elected.  he first got elected about 10 years ago to the state house.  there was a proposal in the works to build a natural gas electric generating plant on some old coal lands on one side of the valley. residents were furious about the proposal.  they organized to oppose the plant, and it became a battle between them and the energy company that was building the plant.  it seemed like the residents had the support of the state rep at the time, but eventually he sold them out and dropped his opposition (i.e. he got paid by somebody) and the plant got built. when election time came around, everybody and their brother was on the ballot to replace him (he did run for reelection but came in last behind "warm bucket of spit").  but that's the election that the local political machine ran Flynn and he ended up winning.

last year the local state Senator took another job and resigned.  Flynn ran for the seat - the local GOP put somebody up and it turned into a pretty nasty race, but this is an overwhelmingly Democratic area and Flynn won easily.

I don't know him, but what I gather - he's the kind of guy that keeps a gun on him at all times.
 
Satyagraha
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sen. Marty Flynn (D) represents District 22, which serves Lackacommonsensea, Luzwitdatruth and Moron Counties.
 
Meez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lots of Democratic politicians have conceal carry permits and carry guns, you would be surprised, and they do because they can and don't trust the police to protect them, but you can't most likely in your state because guns
Dianne Feinstein has a permit and supposedly carries
 
Dimensio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vilesithknight: Turbo Cojones: I worked in a job where I had close contact with juvenile felons.  Invariably they obtained their guns by working in groups, targeting a residential neighborhood and "pulling handles", finding unlocked cars.  They hit a gun about one in ten times.

I went to high school with a bunch of juvenile felons. Heard many a braggart tale about someone getting a gun from an unlocked car. It's been my experience that most "responsible" gun owners, aren't.


Correct.  When was the last time you heard about a gun owner not leaving their gun in a place where it can easily be stolen?  I never see news reports about that, so obviously it never happens.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.