(Al Jazeera)   Right-wing anti-vax COVID activists are crossing borders into Austria, intelligence agency claims, adding a nervous 'Crikey' at the end   (aljazeera.com) divider line
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size


A "Lets Go Brandon" Sign? In Austria??
 
HKW
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing the multiple vaccine shots came along at the same time Pfizer was hit with a record $2.3 billion dollar settlement for data manipulation and marketing fraud.

what luck!!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they're not goose-stepping across this time...
 
docilej
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you think that's bad you should check out all the anti-vaxxers crossing over the US southern border!!
 
lectos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [aljazeera.com image 770x503]

A "Lets Go Brandon" Sign? In Austria??


"Stupid" is contagious
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [aljazeera.com image 770x503]

A "Lets Go Brandon" Sign? In Austria??


I think they're calling themselves *adjusts imaginary glasses* pedophiles.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
-Hey, don't you think we should come up with another joke about Austria than this tired Austria/Australia mix-up at some point?

-You know who else wanted to come up with another joke about Austria?

-OK, nevermind...
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm in a part of Europe that is pushing 90% vaccinated. The outliers are medically ineligible for vaccine or just farking stupid assholes at this point. In other news thanks to omicron we went from about 400 active cases around Christmas to over 11k active cases with 1000+ new cases a day.  Hospitals are stable but it's getting hairy.

/Get the shot.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lectos: brainlordmesomorph: [aljazeera.com image 770x503]

A "Lets Go Brandon" Sign? In Austria??

"Stupid" is contagious


I think it reeks of foreign manipulation.

GQP? Russia?

/same difference
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And more right wing appropriation of the Punisher symbol.  Not nearly as bad, the Calvin peeing on cars decals are just as dumb.

Come up with your own symbols, buttwipes.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Von Derps are escaping!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*While not nearly as bad
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought Europeans were more compliant than this.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I thought Europeans were more compliant than this.


"pliant".  Very bendy.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How are they "sneaking" in subby? It's a continent surrounded by water! Now, maybe if it were a country located in Europe, I could see people sneaking across the border, but not Australia, it's too long of a swim.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I thought Europeans were more compliant than this.

"pliant".  Very bendy.


That would explain all the acrobats from that part of the world.

Although I thought those were mainly Gypsies.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [aljazeera.com image 770x503]

A "Lets Go Brandon" Sign? In Austria??


It's an easy workaround to the aversion everyone in that region has against Nazi imagery. Which is why you'll witness confederate flags in right-wing marches in Germany, for instance.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I thought Europeans were more compliant than this.


Europeans also have a far right wing problem.  I'm serious about this, it really exists.  There are history books out there with detailed examples as recent as the 1930s-40s. We're seeing these same attempts again amongst the maga and Russia crowds.

Anyway, when it comes to nations/geopolitical boundaries, No pne's oerfect
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
