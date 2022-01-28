 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   What are you doing for haircuts these days? Subby is tripping over his bangs   (fark.com) divider line
104
    More: Survey, Cascading Style Sheets, Hairstyle, good ski resort, local favourite barber, STEM, acceptable form of currency, right Nazi Christians, last August  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



104 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just go to my local favourite barber -- something I'm going to be doing this weekend because my hair is getting way too long, having not been cut since, I think, last August.  We have a mask mandate here (have done since July 2020) so it's slightly more awkward, but it's fine.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N95, side and back shaved down to a 1, top trimmed, then I wait 2-3 months before going back
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During Covid, I've only gotten one haircut, self-inflicted and tidied up by my husband. But I've always gone in multi-year cycles of chop it all off and grow it back out.

But I've also gotten really good at cutting my husband's hair. We clean him up about every three months. I doubt he'll ever pay for a haircut again, at least until I get old and shaky.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my kids has decided not to get his hair cut until the pandemic is over. Getting pretty long by now.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: One of my kids has decided not to get his hair cut until the pandemic is over. Getting pretty long by now.


I tried that as well but by the fall of last year it was getting to be too much.  I'd tried the same with the beard but by even the summer I started trimming it back.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go to my person as she's independent and if my wife and I don't go, she simply won't get paid that money. Plus, I mean, looking this good doesn't just happen...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been since I got my 2nd shot in May 2021. It's pretty long. I'm waiting for cases to come down and stay down for awhile. Maybe next month.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go to the barber every month, she wears a mask and I wear one until I get into the chair. It's only two barbers there so it's probably ok. Also they are vaxxed and boosted and so am I.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#2 over everything and call it a day. It was originally going to be a temporary solution to the pandemic, but I've gotten used to it and don't really miss the barber.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I go to this place called a barber shop.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3/64" trimmer, run over head until there's nothing left.

/Then spend a couple days trimming the ones that escaped
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Male-pattern baldness FTW!

( ._.)
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't count the therapy, cutting your own hair saves money.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shave it completely. Balding is a condition. Bald is a choice.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory: Really though I got a pair of Wahl clippers and do a close cut every 3 months or so. It's definitely not barber shop quality but I really don't care
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Almost Cut My Hair
Youtube 4Lk2KHajp4Y
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
antijester [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shave my head, and use a beard trimmer at home to keep the facial foliage presentable.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lost enough hair that I just use a hair clipper and shave it down to stubble. I wish my remaining hair would just hurry up and fall out. I don't mind being bald, it's the "ing" that bugs me.

My dad was mostly bald and shaved his head - one of the most important lessons he taught us was how to go bald with dignity (one of my favorite childhood tasks was helping him shave his head).
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My (now college-age) daughter started cutting mine 2 years ago with nothing but a few tutorials from YouTube since the pandemic started. She's gotten pretty good. So, every time she comes home for a weekend, I get a trim. I'd rather give her the $25 than some chain shop
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alopecia FTW !

Suck it hairy apes.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Male-pattern baldness FTW!

( ._.)


Not to be confused with mail-pattern baldness.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been having a woman cut my hair.  She does it in her own home and no money changes hands.  I cook dinner for her, do her laundry, stock her pantry, and haul in firewood.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barber shops re-opened here in Fairfax County, VA in May 2020. I've been going once a month since then. I wear a mask, the barber doesn't always. Also I notice a lot of the customers don't wear masks. And I live in a very blue county.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gough: I cook dinner for her, do her laundry, stock her pantry, and haul in firewood.


So many euphemisms for doing it.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been. When I was in my mid-20's my hair was so long it was past my waist, before I cut it. COVID pandemic and work from home was an excuse to grow it out again that I couldn't ignore. So it's getting long again, and is past my shoulders. I don't think I'll grow it out quite as long as I did before, but it's not going short again.

My wife wasn't thrilled at first, she met me literally a couple weeks after I cut my long hair off. Everyone else knows me with long hair, she doesn't. So she wasn't too happy about it, but it wasn't worth making a fuss about.

But she admitted not too long ago that now that she's seen it long she wants me to keep it that way. She says it suits me, and she didn't realize how much it would and how much she was going to end up liking it this way. Total victory!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razor in the shower every few days. Not enough hair worth saving, anyway.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i havent touched a hair on my body in two years. i look like santa going to audition for zz top.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: Razor in the shower every few days. Not enough hair worth saving, anyway.


If you can't save it, shave it!
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the last time i went to a barber was sometime in the 90s probably
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've just been getting a haircut every sixish months. Nothing in my life hinges on a fresh coif, and I don't really go anywhere except work, so two masked outings per year to a place where I know the barber is also vaxxed and boosted and masked and appointment only is a calculated risk I just have to be fine with
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't advise a haircut man
Youtube is4whIJRP80
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
target.scene7.comView Full Size


Number one comb for the whole head. Neckline can be hit or miss, but I don't care too much since I don't have to look at it.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gough: I've been having a woman cut my hair.  She does it in her own home and no money changes hands.  I cook dinner for her, do her laundry, stock her pantry, and haul in firewood.


Nudge nudge.  Wink wink.  Say no more
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Horse clippers and a love of buzz cuts. Seriously $25 got me over 100 hair cuts that way. Yes people will laugh at the idea of just doing buzz cuts but I spent $25 once for all those hair cuts where people spend that if they're lucky on one hair cut at a lot of places.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Emo subby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shamen123
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sweeney todds on fleet street.
 
drayno76
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My hair follicles have migrated south and are not longer generating hair on my head, so my last haircut was in 2014.  Now I just hope the last bit of blond hippie hair I have left stays put but the outlook is not good.
 
ingo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Haircut:  $21 (including tip)
Electric Clippers from Costco:  $39

I did the math and the math won.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Gough: I cook dinner for her, do her laundry, stock her pantry, and haul in firewood.

So many euphemisms for doing it.


More like "stock her panty" by "hauling in his wood"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Got it cut short (for me) last year.

Growing back to Matt Mercer / Loki length this year.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate being fussed over. And taking the time out to go to a barber. Many years ago, I bought a Wahl home clipper kit. It should be done using two people. One doing the other persons hair. But it works OK on yourself. Last summer I gave myself a buzz cut just for the lulz.

Something like this one:
https://www.target.com/p/wahl-lithium-ion-pro-men-s-cordless-haircut-kit-with-finishing-trimmer-soft-storage-case-79600-3301/-/A-13794872#lnk=sametab
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Father was a barber. Got the tools.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Florida here.
Barber's been open since September 2020.
I get my haircut once a month. Barber avoided Covid the entire time until Omicron...then he was out 2 weeks and is now right back at it.

I know the Covid safety extremists would rather I let the local barber go bankrupt and my hair grow to my knees, but I'm glad neither option has happened
 
phedex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
in november of 19, I decided i was letting it all grow out again.  This was starting from a buzzcut using the "1" attachment.

in jan. 22, its pretty damn long.  Every few months i get the neckline and sideburns cleaned up, but otherwise I am now a middle aged man with a pony tail.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cut my own.


Currently sporting a baldie because of this new issues but for the most part I could pull off a passable haircut for myself, even with the sides blended/faded.

I just have my wife do the neck.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I haven't had a professional haircut since last summer. Ye olde beard trimmer keeps the bangs under control but I still wear a ballcap if I'm going out of the house. Make with the herd immunity already.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got my sister to cut my hair in her back yard for pretty much all of 2020. She was good at it, but then she quit doing it.

I went back to Great Clips for all of 2021. One nearer the center of town had tougher covid restrictions, but there were probably more people there. Tried one farther out of town, but they weren't even all using masks. Later found out that they might technically be in another county, one that has weaker restrictions. At least I didn't get covid from either.

Saw the name of a local, independent place on my city's subreddit that takes covid seriously. Will use that one next time.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Masking up and going to the salon when i am in town (34 miles away) I didn't get to go from the time of the stay at home orders until last summer. During that time i sported the 'doc brown'. I used to go every couple months before I moved to the hinterlands.

Because of the farking wash and head massage dammit.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Keep going to the same guy I've been going to for 12 years or so.  He had to shut down for a while during the early pandemic and I had a pretty sweet hockey mullet type thing going on.  The wife kinda liked it.

I mask, he masks, it's just him in his own studio, we both have 3 shots.
 
Juc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've been buzzing myself and wearing a jumpsuit with a giant number on the back.
Figured I might as well got all in on my vault dweller lifestyle.
 
Displayed 50 of 104 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.