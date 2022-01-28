 Skip to content
(KOB4)   When two Protestant schools mess around and refuse to wear masks at a basketball game, sometimes it takes a Catholic priest to set things right
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*looks at Tag*
*looks at Headline*
*runs away before Fark AtheistsTM come in*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you, Padre.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*runs away before Fark religious nuts™ come in*
oh too late.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!  NO LOCKDOWNS!!!   BACK TO NORMAL!!!

Great.  We're happy to do all of that, please just put on a mask so that the renewed spread of a deadly disease doesn't force closures.

NO!!!
 
Broktun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
#nofansatthegame
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Common sense is all too uncommon.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, NOW the catholics want me to wear protection?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Any student athelete who refuses to wear a mask will be sent to have a private talk with Father Peterson"

"We'll be good"
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: *looks at Tag*
*looks at Headline*
*runs away before Fark AtheistsTM come in*


GET BACK HERE YOU SUPERSTITIOUS DINK!
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Must suck when someone who has actually read the Bible tells you. Your religious exemption is BS.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Oh, NOW the catholics want me to wear protection?


You don't think most Catholic priests do? The smart ones will realize they don't know who else has been with the altar boys.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of the good ones.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Would have also accepted this priest beating up these maskless zombies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Thank you, Padre.


You have to feel bad for the kids who couldn't play because of stupid adults.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: "...game between Hope Christian School and Legacy Academy.....

Zero surprise that these are 'I don't wanna and you can't make me', Maskhole schools.

-
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My grandfather always said we outta put the Protestants against a wall and machine gun the lot.

No.. wait, that's what he said about Catholics.

Why yes, he was Irish. Why do you ask?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another instance of, "if you're not making enemies, you're probably not doing the right thing."

Good on him for having the cojones to do what's right to protect the masses.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You're gonna want to protect your kids something far more dangerous than COVID at that game. Catholic priests have quite a reputation to uphold and a basketball game is a wonderful cover story setting
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fine, The kids can play. Someone who is willing to not be an asshole can facebook live it for the fans.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Republican logic: I needs a gun to protect mah property. I does what I want in mah property.


Also republicans: I do what I want in *your* school or your business because fark you.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Back in the day sickness was caused by demons.  Can you imagine exorcizing two entire schools, along with the parents, just to play a basketball game?

Come to think of it, antivaxxers may be possessed.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: fragMasterFlash: Thank you, Padre.

You have to feel bad for the kids who couldn't play because of stupid adults.


I feel even worse for the kids who end up really sick, or orphaned, because of stupid adults.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey there's a plague going round. Oh yeah how does it spread? It's in the air from exhalation. Oh.
Hey, you going maskless to the sold out indoor sporting event where we'll sit shoulder to shoulder with others for hours on end? Oh you know it! We're not sheeple. Trump won, hold my beer! Woohoo yeah Protestants we A number 1 babay!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well it is in their name to protest.
 
Fissile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Republican logic: I needs a gun to protect mah property. I does what I want in mah property.


Also republicans: I do what I want in *your* school or your business because fark you.


Forget it, kbronsito, it's Morantown.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: *looks at Tag*
*looks at Headline*
*runs away before Fark AtheistsTM come in*


Uh, I'm atheist.  Deluded people can do heroic things, no need to run.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


What the men in the crowd drinking water might look like.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry, I should have put men in quotation marks.

/ I have sacked myself.
 
gas giant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Put those masks on or I'm molesting the whole lot of ya!"

/drtfa
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Fine, The kids can play. Someone who is willing to not be an asshole can facebook live it for the fans.


I work in schools.  There are many options for live-streaming school sports, some of which are entirely paid for by small subscription fees of those watching (including the hardware and installation).
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And I'm getting a kick, etc.  Sorry, forgot it was Fark for a second.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grokca: Sorry, I should have put men in quotation marks.

/ I have sacked myself.


Those who have done the sacking have been sacked
 
fsbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: My grandfather always said we outta put the Protestants against a wall and machine gun the lot.

No.. wait, that's what he said about Catholics.

Why yes, he was Irish. Why do you ask?


Here's an easy to keep track: Protestants shoot, Catholics bomb.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Republican logic: I needs a gun to protect mah property. I does what I want in mah property.


Also republicans: I do what I want in *your* school or your business because fark you.


See also Libertarians. At least the ones I've known.
 
ifky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: [Fark user image image 688x546]


Came for this.

/leaving with a VCR
//and a fertility statue
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ifky: Rereading TekWar: [Fark user image image 688x546]

Came for this.

/leaving with a VCR
//and a fertility statue


I hope it brings you as much luck as it brought me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: *looks at Tag*
*looks at Headline*
*runs away before Fark AtheistsTM come in*


You have elevated passive aggression to an art form.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: *looks at Tag*
*looks at Headline*
*runs away before Fark AtheistsTM come in*


We don't care as long as they aren't diddling kids.
 
Froman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: inglixthemad: fragMasterFlash: Thank you, Padre.

You have to feel bad for the kids who couldn't play because of stupid adults.

I feel even worse for the kids who end up really sick, or orphaned, because of stupid adults.


How can you think of the children at a time when clearly there were white males being inconvenienced?

What in fark is wrong with you two??
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: kbronsito: Republican logic: I needs a gun to protect mah property. I does what I want in mah property.


Also republicans: I do what I want in *your* school or your business because fark you.

See also Libertarians. At least the ones I've known.


Those aren't representatives of most Libertarians. Those are assholes. Sometimes they are the same person but just as often, they are not .Kinda like people from every political stripe - some are assholes but most are ok.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Froman: namegoeshere: inglixthemad: fragMasterFlash: Thank you, Padre.

You have to feel bad for the kids who couldn't play because of stupid adults.

I feel even worse for the kids who end up really sick, or orphaned, because of stupid adults.

How can you think of the children at a time when clearly there were white males being inconvenienced?

What in fark is wrong with you two??


Because there are white male children inconvenienced by a possible poor person!

/snicker
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
>  St. Therese in Albuquerque

Is that like St. Anthony of Padua, or St. Clare of Assisi?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: *looks at Tag*
*looks at Headline*
*runs away before Fark AtheistsTM come in*


Why? He did the right thing.

A person is a person and they make their choices. In this case, he chose well. It's perfectly consistent to applaud his actions even if I despise his theology, and think the Catholic church in particular is a dangerous organization.

Religious people can be good people. Religious people can do good things. Religious people can also be bad people. Bad people can also do good things. In the end, people are people and they all make their choices about how they're going to act.
 
