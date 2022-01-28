 Skip to content
(NPR)   Idaho man completes his life goal of identifying 52 utterly worthless achievements and then doing them just slightly better or faster than the person who first wasted time on them   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
New goal.
Break more in one year than this guy
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll bet he's a dater's delight what with the fascinating stories and all.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'll bet he's a dater's delight what with the fascinating stories and all.


I'm guessing he's still a virgin.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I came here to snark but after reading why he's doing it, I'm okay with it
not that anyone asked
 
Moose out front
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I was at a small regional airport waiting for a flight and one of the only shops in the airport was a bookstore. They had a Guinness record book and I started browsing and jesus it's just full of weird records like this guy. I remember some dude had multiple records, all involving scorpions in his mouth. Most scorpions held in mouth simultaneously, furthest distant spitting a scorpion from mouth, longest duration holding scorpion in mouth, fastest time putting scorpions in mouth. It was really ridiculous. It made me think, "instead of trying to beat this guy's records, why not just choose some other random bug and get the records for that?" Most black widows in mouth, longest distance spitting black widow from mouth, etc. A lot of these "world records" are bullshiat people just wanting attention.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He holds the world record for most world records held that no one gives a flying fark about.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I once helped set two world records in the same year, no one wrote an article about me.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I once helped set two world records in the same year, no one wrote an article about me.


That's what you get for doing "least witnessed 100-yard dash" and "most unreported incident of juggling."
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does Guinness give him a discount? They charge something like 10,000 to make it an  official record for the book.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Paramore: Ain't It Fun [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube EFEmTsfFL5A
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I heard that he could take all of those world records and $5 and get a  coffee at Peets ..
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Hope he didn't break outdated records from an old book.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*looks at his photo*
*looks at his accomplishments*

Huh. Never would have guessed this guy was a juggle-o.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe someone with a psychology background can weigh in on this, but he certainly seems at first glance to have some serious issues.   Why not take up a hobby he actually enjoys for its own sake like pottery?   He's spending all of his time working so that other people will recognize him as the best at something, not just once, but every freaking week.
 
Northern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next up is escaping Idaho.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: He holds the world record for most world records held that no one gives a flying fark about.


Nope...
Ashrita Furman - Man With The Most Guinness World Records
Youtube Dj7U8xcnn_0
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"using a samurai sword while standing on a swiss ball"

Seems like a waste of Swiss cheese.
 
waldo6886
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Quemapueblo: Petite Mel: He holds the world record for most world records held that no one gives a flying fark about.

Nope...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dj7U8xcnn_0]


Ashrita Fuhrman holds something like ten times as many as Rush.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The whole you can pay Guinness to "create" a world record and basically help you achieve it kind of devalues the whole concept.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

czei: Maybe someone with a psychology background can weigh in on this, but he certainly seems at first glance to have some serious issues.   Why not take up a hobby he actually enjoys for its own sake like pottery?   He's spending all of his time working so that other people will recognize him as the best at something, not just once, but every freaking week.


Reading the article it looks like a lot of his records involve juggling, so maybe he really does enjoy that.

I'll concede to the Dark snark that it is a silly premise, but he's doing it for a good cause, to promote STEM. While some of the records are strange like the samurai sword and swiss ball, others like juggling blindfolded for 22+ minutes sounds really hard and I'd have no chance at.
 
boozehat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can he hammer a 6-inch spike through a board with his penis?
 
