(NPR)   More and more companies are doing their best to promote "exposure" as an acceptable form of currency for skilled and creative labor, but for some strange reason other people, like landlords, retailers, and credit card companies, won't ever accept it   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Obvious, If You Have to Ask, Employment, Juleyka Lantigua-Williams, The Opportunity, common workplace issue of people of color, important pairing, Lantigua-Williams, race pay disparity  
286 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 9:27 AM



EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you're big enough to give me enough exposure to be worth it, you're big enough to pay me.  Contrary-wise if you aren't big enough to pay me, you aren't going to give me very much exposure.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that there are, literally, an endless supply of low-tier talent in areas like writing, editing, voiceover, etc., who continue to ensure the propagation of this bullshiat by accepting it when it's offered. And then, after successfully devaluing their own work to the point where has no actual value, they wonder why they're not earning enough to make ends meet. Sites like Fiverr are equal conspirators in this race to the bottom, where the idea of talent having value has no meaning to people seeking services that should cost them far, far more at even a basic level. See also, "Uber drivers."
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We'd love to work with you but we don't have a budget..."

"Well, that's too bad. Best of luck with your business plan."

I pass on these requests all the time. I have clear rates for what I charge for voicework and such. If they want a professional, they need to pay for one. And for all the people who say I lose business that way, all I've lost is nothing.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

/ oblig
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh sure, but when I offer to expose myself instead of paying a bill, suddenly I'm a pervert.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Oh sure, but when I offer to expose myself instead of paying a bill, suddenly I'm a pervert.


This is not a just-the-tipping thread.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We're not going to pay you in cash, we're going to pay you in exposure"
"Is that right? Well here's exposure to my big hairy ass. See ya!"
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When someone asks you to work for "exposure," what is really happening is that person is hoping someone else will pay for the work you will be doing.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've seen this a lot in medicine, people working at prestigious hospitals for less pay.  So, you get less pay, longer hours, and a more expensive place to live.  Totally makes sense.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Here are some phrases she uses in her email replies:
* What do you usually pay people for this?
* My usual rate for this is [insert fee].
* When I did something similar at [insert event], I was paid [insert fee]."

"what do you usually pay people for this?"  Yeah, no. Don't lead with that, and probably don't say that at all. Not if you want to have a shot at getting paid appropriately.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
everything old is new again, again
 
