(Slate)   Americans are shiatty drivers, and Pete Buttigieg is sick and tired of it   (slate.com)
39
    Road safety, Road transport, Road traffic safety, Global road safety for workers, Automobile safety, Traffic collision, Highway engineering, Road  
posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 10:50 AM



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bike lanes without some sort of wall between them and traffic are absurd. You're riding right next to speeding traffic. A biker hits a pebble or something and falls and he's dead. It's safer just to ride on the sidewalk. You can see a pedestrian coming a mile away, one of you can accommodate the other.

As for other traffic issues, people are morons. Be a defensive driver and drive like everyone is trying to kill you.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went for a drive in May or June of 2020 and the roads were completely empty except for a surprising number of people driving well over 100MPH on the highway. There was no enforcement here so they just went nuts. I am not at all surprised that fatalities were up.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traffic circle training/instruction.  We need it.  Badly.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's see...CAFE standards "mandate" that vehicles must get xxx MPG.
So, they remove a lot of STEEL in vehicle, make "crumple zones", make them lighter and
when they do crash, injuries & deaths are UP.  But, he rides around in an armored vehicle,
or just jets across the globe in his private jet airplane.
 
pacified
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The trucks and SUVs are too damn big
 
your cats butt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drive the way you want your kids school bus driver to drive.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flucto: I went for a drive in May or June of 2020 and the roads were completely empty except for a surprising number of people driving well over 100MPH on the highway. There was no enforcement here so they just went nuts. I am not at all surprised that fatalities were up.


Yeah a few people took advantage of the pandemic to hold their own cannonball runs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

p51d007: Let's see...CAFE standards "mandate" that vehicles must get xxx MPG.
So, they remove a lot of STEEL in vehicle, make "crumple zones", make them lighter and
when they do crash, injuries & deaths are UP.  But, he rides around in an armored vehicle,
or just jets across the globe in his private jet airplane.


Worst Steve Miller Band cover, EVAR!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: Bike lanes without some sort of wall between them and traffic are absurd. You're riding right next to speeding traffic. A biker hits a pebble or something and falls and he's dead. It's safer just to ride on the sidewalk. You can see a pedestrian coming a mile away, one of you can accommodate the other.

As for other traffic issues, people are morons. Be a defensive driver and drive like everyone is trying to kill you.



F*ck you. Sidewalks are for walking.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.


I think a great feature would be an alarm that signals you being too close to the driver in front of you relative to the speed you're going.  A 'two second rule' that's hardwired into all new cars that can't be manually turned off. I've been commuting on the interstate for a couple of decades and it seems 99% of the time the accidents that slow traffic is someone ramming into the car in front of them because they followed too close and had no time to react to a sudden slowdown.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "We go on the record about the concept of embracing zero as the only acceptable level of roadway deaths. And while it sounds like a symbolic choice, it can drive a lot of policies."

If the goal of zero roadway deaths was actually driving policy, the speed limit would be set around 4 mph. Cars would be mandated to be as safe as mraps. It's obviously bullshiat and is symbolic of a steaming pile.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People were always terrible drivers.  Since COVID their skill has been cut in half or worse.  I am stunned at the level of aggression and hostility I see every day.

I wish driving was actually a privilege, took years of practice to get a license, and had severe enforcement.  People are far too stupid with a multi-ton death machine.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The reason some american drivers are so shiatty is also the reason why so many areas in US society is also so shiatty, the "I don't wanna and you can't make me" attitude that lead, for one example, to the massive surge in anti-vaxx sentiment during a farking deadly plague where a vaccine was actually developed (many of them, in fact).
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.


How often does your computer crash? Maybe not at all, good for you. How often would a car's lowest bidder's computer crash?
 
Koodz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Mugato: Bike lanes without some sort of wall between them and traffic are absurd. You're riding right next to speeding traffic. A biker hits a pebble or something and falls and he's dead. It's safer just to ride on the sidewalk. You can see a pedestrian coming a mile away, one of you can accommodate the other.

As for other traffic issues, people are morons. Be a defensive driver and drive like everyone is trying to kill you.


F*ck you. Sidewalks are for walking.


Is a cyclist really more a vehicle than he is a pedestrian?

I managed to survive both walking and cycling for years in Japan where officially bikes belong on the road but in practice everyone rides on the sidewalk and nobody cares.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Accident and fatality rates vary a lot from state to state, as does seat belt compliance.  There's also the tendency to hold on to older (and often less safe cars) when the economy sucks, where that's a viable option (i.e. anywhere but the Rust Belt).  Those are just things I though of offhand, there's probably a few more contributors.

Assuming this is solely due to a change in driving behavior is simply silly without far more details.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.

How often does your computer crash? Maybe not at all, good for you. How often would a car's lowest bidder's computer crash?


Less than drunks, sleepers, tweakers, texters, etc.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And in Minnesota the left(most) lane of the freeway is always packed with people going below the speed limit. It's like everyone got together and agreed to be farking stupid about that. Good thing it's not illegal to pass on the right here.

/you betcha
 
Koodz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Fireman: People were always terrible drivers.  Since COVID their skill has been cut in half or worse.  I am stunned at the level of aggression and hostility I see every day.

I wish driving was actually a privilege, took years of practice to get a license, and had severe enforcement.  People are far too stupid with a multi-ton death machine.


So in the huge swathes of the country with effectively no public transportation you wish earning a living and participating in society were a privilege that took years of practice to achieve?
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.


THIS.  It is an amazingly complex problem to solve: being able to drive with sun in the face of the car's sensors OR at night during a heavy downpour of rain or snow OR with people walking alongside the roadway OR on a snowy road with traffic coming the other way, ....

But yeah, take people out of the mix and it accidents will drop very fast.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Mugato: Bike lanes without some sort of wall between them and traffic are absurd. You're riding right next to speeding traffic. A biker hits a pebble or something and falls and he's dead. It's safer just to ride on the sidewalk. You can see a pedestrian coming a mile away, one of you can accommodate the other.

As for other traffic issues, people are morons. Be a defensive driver and drive like everyone is trying to kill you.


F*ck you. Sidewalks are for walking.


You sound like the principal in some 80s movie. I'm just saying bike trails without walls right next to traffic is farking dangerous.
 
70Ford
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The reason some american drivers are so shiatty is also the reason why so many areas in US society is also so shiatty, the "I don't wanna and you can't make me" attitude that lead, for one example, to the massive surge in anti-vaxx sentiment during a farking deadly plague where a vaccine was actually developed (many of them, in fact).


I agree that we have an attitude problem when it comes to being told what to do, but have you ever driven in Mexico City, or Paris, or Riyadh?

Bad driving is not an exclusively American thing.
 
Explodo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

p51d007: Let's see...CAFE standards "mandate" that vehicles must get xxx MPG.
So, they remove a lot of STEEL in vehicle, make "crumple zones", make them lighter and
when they do crash, injuries & deaths are UP.  But, he rides around in an armored vehicle,
or just jets across the globe in his private jet airplane.


You don't really understand cars much do you?
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pacified: The trucks and SUVs are too damn big


Two Octobers ago, my 1999 Wrangler TJ was totaled by some lady who was staring at her phone.  I wanted another Wranger, so I got a 2021 JL two-door.  I'm still amazed at how big that thing is.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.

I think a great feature would be an alarm that signals you being too close to the driver in front of you relative to the speed you're going.  A 'two second rule' that's hardwired into all new cars that can't be manually turned off. I've been commuting on the interstate for a couple of decades and it seems 99% of the time the accidents that slow traffic is someone ramming into the car in front of them because they followed too close and had no time to react to a sudden slowdown.


"Connecticut" literally means "follows too f*cking close" in the original Algonquin.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Traffic circle training/instruction.  We need it.  Badly.


I've been hearing that for decades. I had a roundabout in my crappy small WI town when I was a teenager. I'm mid-40s now. If people still don't know how to handle roundabouts properly it's because, like so many other things American, they've chosen to be shiatty.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Smoking GNU: The reason some american drivers are so shiatty is also the reason why so many areas in US society is also so shiatty, the "I don't wanna and you can't make me" attitude that lead, for one example, to the massive surge in anti-vaxx sentiment during a farking deadly plague where a vaccine was actually developed (many of them, in fact).

I agree that we have an attitude problem when it comes to being told what to do, but have you ever driven in Mexico City, or Paris, or Riyadh?

Bad driving is not an exclusively American thing.


How about Bangalore? That's where the really exciting stuff happens.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Traffic circle training/instruction.  We need it.  Badly.


We can't even get people in this country to agree on farking vaccines. We'll never get any sort of agreement on traffic circles.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to be a long-distance commuter. Now that I work at home I've lost 20 lbs & I'm in a MUCH better mood.
Driving? Once or twice a week - if I have to. Do not miss it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Mugato: nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.

How often does your computer crash? Maybe not at all, good for you. How often would a car's lowest bidder's computer crash?

Less than drunks, sleepers, tweakers, texters, etc.


That's a good argument. Except all those things are illegal. A girl at the wheel giving the passenger a blowjob while driving fits somewhere in that list, doesn't mean it should be a common practice.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pacified: The trucks and SUVs are too damn big


In before people who are too fat to turn a steering wheel all the way chime in about how hard it is to get into a Lincoln Continental
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The reason some american drivers are so shiatty is also the reason why so many areas in US society is also so shiatty, the "I don't wanna and you can't make me" attitude that lead, for one example, to the massive surge in anti-vaxx sentiment during a farking deadly plague where a vaccine was actually developed (many of them, in fact).


You got to blame the "other team" for something so yay, but you've clearly never driven outside of America.
 
Goimir
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.

I think a great feature would be an alarm that signals you being too close to the driver in front of you relative to the speed you're going.  A 'two second rule' that's hardwired into all new cars that can't be manually turned off. I've been commuting on the interstate for a couple of decades and it seems 99% of the time the accidents that slow traffic is someone ramming into the car in front of them because they followed too close and had no time to react to a sudden slowdown.


So you want to re-engineer the Fort Pitt Bridge and Tunnel?

Is your plan to add 2 more decks and two more tunnels?  Or are you going to knock down half of downtown?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I sympathize with his frustration over terribly reckless driving behavior becoming normalized. When it's all over we shall walk once again and wax nostalgic on these convenient metal carriages
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neilbradley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Devolving_Spud: Traffic circle training/instruction.  We need it.  Badly.


Or as us ground-ups call them, "roundabouts".
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wadded Beef: nmrsnr: Prioritize automated driving. Cars don't get tired, drunk, or distracted.

Are they perfect yet? Hell no. Are they much safer than humans? Almost certainly.

I think a great feature would be an alarm that signals you being too close to the driver in front of you relative to the speed you're going.  A 'two second rule' that's hardwired into all new cars that can't be manually turned off. I've been commuting on the interstate for a couple of decades and it seems 99% of the time the accidents that slow traffic is someone ramming into the car in front of them because they followed too close and had no time to react to a sudden slowdown.


THIS! I was a delivery driver in a fairly large and eff'ed up, roadwise, city for two years. Montreal. I was super cautious and conservative and never got into any accidents. I was delivering high value low volume products so I was in just a regular van. My observations are that people are generally so cavalier about driving due to it's ubiquity than they utterly forget the speeds at which we are travelling in whatever weight vehicles. The roads here were farking terrible (they are fixing them now, super irritating but necessary). So yeah, lots of sudden stops due to massive potholes or whatever. I saw 50+ "rear-enders" as you describe WITH MY OWN EYES in those 2 years. Some sort of limiting what drivers can do, probably software combined sensors which can govern the engine/brakes. Just my take.
 
