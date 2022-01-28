 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Pittsburgh trolls need to relocate   (wtae.com) divider line
62
    More: News, latest report.Pittsburgh Public Safety, initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety, video player, Pittsburgh's Action News, Forbes Avenue, city's Point Breeze neighborhood.The bridge, Frick Park Friday morning.Click  
•       •       •

1948 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 8:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And on the day Joe Biden was coming into town to talk about infrastructure.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: And on the day Joe Biden was coming into town to talk about infrastructure.


QAnoners are gonna go even more nuts.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a perfect example of why the Infrastructure bill was necessary.  And probably should have been bigger.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So something in Pittsburgh got worn out over time, and finally can't carry the load?
/// Rothlisberger, is that you?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden is actually visiting Pittsburgh today to give a speech about infrastructure. The bridge that collapsed isn't a highway bridge but does connect two major city roads and is an important connector between the cities and neighborhoods/townships further east and used to bypass highway traffic.

A gas line was cut as well during the collapse. A city bus is one of the vehicles that is on the collapsed section as it is part of at least one or two bus routes. There were 4 people on the bus including a driver but they have been safely rescued. So far all injuries reported are minor. There are several cars at the bottom of the ravine the bridge crosses over. The ravine is part of Frick Park and is a major walking trail. In addition, Pittsburgh Public Schools has moved to a remote learning day instead of the two-hour delay that was called earlier due to weather.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: And on the day Joe Biden was coming into town to talk about infrastructure.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://goo.gl/maps/f13P5brrEDkExa2K9

Posted weight limit: 26 tons.

Bets that a truck over the limit is involved?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet the driver didn't say "Frick"
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frick.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frick'n A!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Ben left already?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: https://goo.gl/maps/f13P5brrEDkExa2K9

Posted weight limit: 26 tons.

Bets that a truck over the limit is involved?


Sucks for all the Wilkinsburgians who need to get to Hot Dog Dam Dog Park.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One trillion dollar infrastructure bill. Needed six.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it odd that this bridge collapsed on the same day that Biden is coming to talk about infrastructure.

This was not a priority replacement bridge,  not even on their radar, they said.

I say somebody wanted to get their point across
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's a pic a friend sent. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buntz: I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it odd that this bridge collapsed on the same day that Biden is coming to talk about infrastructure.

This was not a priority replacement bridge,  not even on their radar, they said.

I say somebody wanted to get their point across


I say you're a moran.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Biden is actually visiting Pittsburgh today to give a speech about infrastructure. The bridge that collapsed isn't a highway bridge but does connect two major city roads and is an important connector between the cities and neighborhoods/townships further east and used to bypass highway traffic.


To reinforce this point: there are only a handful of crossings from the eastern neighborhoods to the near eastern suburbs in this part of the city.  You have to go another half-mile north to avoid the park, or get on the highway to go over the park.  The highway bridge was scheduled for replacement in the next few years, and the collapsed bridge was part of the main detour.  So, that bridge replacement is likely to be pushed back until this bridge is replaced.

I suspect it'll be five years before a new bridge is built.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And Manchin will still say "F you, I've got mine."
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like they didn't follow up. 

https://mobile.twitter.com/gpk320/status/1078885655634157569?s=20&t=AUvpKy3NJnAd7uKhaGraDQ&fbclid=IwAR0gAVxGjJgGZe2djGmt-GVA5G8L5wnWp-OfPIol6ICfp2Ej6YAeCDr-GJQ
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: And on the day Joe Biden was coming into town to talk about infrastructure.

QAnoners are gonna go even more nuts.


I blame the People's Front of Wilkinsburg or the Campaign for a Free Wilkinsburg.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buntz: I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it odd that this bridge collapsed on the same day that Biden is coming to talk about infrastructure.

This was not a priority replacement bridge,  not even on their radar, they said.

I say somebody wanted to get their point across


From 2018
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Frick the fricken frickers.

also

Port Authority officials said a driver and two passengers were on the bus.

Go be fat somewhere else.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't it odd that 3,000 people died of COVID right after Right Thinking Conservatives rejected Biden's mandate for national testing and vaccinations in the workplace?

Study it out.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: buntz: I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it odd that this bridge collapsed on the same day that Biden is coming to talk about infrastructure.

This was not a priority replacement bridge,  not even on their radar, they said.

I say somebody wanted to get their point across

From 2018
[Fark user image 675x900]


Now I have this fridge horror feeling from all the times I drove/walked/rode over (and under) this bridge.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

grokca: Port Authority officials said a driver and two passengers were on the bus.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh no!  Not again!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought Ben left already?


He was just on a morning jog over the bridge, and suddenly...
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Big Ben was the last person across on his way home from the bar after celebrating his retirement:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: NewportBarGuy: I thought Ben left already?

He was just on a morning jog over the bridge, and suddenly...


Big Ben?  Morning jog?  Ahahahahahaah you're hilarious!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: One trillion dollar infrastructure bill. Needed six.


Or, ya know, have more than 1/3 of the money in the bill for actual infrastructure.
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live just a few miles from there. I don't go over that bridge regularly but I've been under a bunch of times in the local park. Just glad nobody was killed.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wxboy: https://goo.gl/maps/f13P5brrEDkExa2K9

Posted weight limit: 26 tons.

Bets that a truck over the limit is involved?


City bus.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: And on the day Joe Biden was coming into town to talk about infrastructure.



Family Guy - (S2xE3) The definition of irony
Youtube 3YqXKrAyfEE



/ya ya, I know
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

buntz: I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it odd that this bridge collapsed on the same day that Biden is coming to talk about infrastructure.

This was not a priority replacement bridge,  not even on their radar, they said.

I say somebody wanted to get their point across


Fark user imageView Full Size


IN PEPE SYLVANIA NO LESS!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: Looks like they didn't follow up. 

https://mobile.twitter.com/gpk320/status/1078885655634157569?s=20&t=AUvpKy3NJnAd7uKhaGraDQ&fbclid=IwAR0gAVxGjJgGZe2djGmt-GVA5G8L5wnWp-OfPIol6ICfp2Ej6YAeCDr-GJQ


That Twitter thread is comedy gold.
 
Northern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: And on the day Joe Biden was coming into town to talk about infrastructure.


He's good at building bridges.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: buntz: I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it odd that this bridge collapsed on the same day that Biden is coming to talk about infrastructure.

This was not a priority replacement bridge,  not even on their radar, they said.

I say somebody wanted to get their point across

From 2018
[Fark user image image 675x900]


Due to budget cuts, repair work is postponed until at least 2025 because Trump couldn't get infrastructure week done.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: wxboy: https://goo.gl/maps/f13P5brrEDkExa2K9

Posted weight limit: 26 tons.

Bets that a truck over the limit is involved?

City bus.


It's a regular bus route though, so that shouldn't have been enough to be overweight, unless the weight limit was out of date or there was an oversight in not rerouting buses when the most recent limit was established.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was just a matter of time. Perfect timing by the cosmos though.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcf1105: I live just a few miles from there. I don't go over that bridge regularly but I've been under a bunch of times in the local park. Just glad nobody was killed.


I always use it to get to the Penn/Braddock area, since taking the Parkway and going up Braddock Ave through Regent Square sucks balls and the left turn on the way back from Penn Ave to S. Dallas sucks even bigger balls.
 
vladimpaler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

null: OdradekRex: NewportBarGuy: I thought Ben left already?

He was just on a morning jog over the bridge, and suddenly...

Big Ben?  Morning jog?  Ahahahahahaah you're hilarious!


I guess Cleveland trolls are okay.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wxboy: not rerouting buses


Like I said above, there ain't many options for a reroute here.
 
tschmidt83
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buntz: I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do find it odd that this bridge collapsed on the same day that Biden is coming to talk about infrastructure.

This was not a priority replacement bridge,  not even on their radar, they said.

I say somebody wanted to get their point across


Approximately 14,500 vehicles use the bridge daily, and there aren't many options to go around that aren't already traffic prone.

This bridge was one of the more viable alternate routes to get to Regent Square from the West without dealing with the nightmare of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel traffic on I-376.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Biden is actually visiting Pittsburgh today to give a speech about infrastructure. The bridge that collapsed isn't a highway bridge but does connect two major city roads and is an important connector between the cities and neighborhoods/townships further east and used to bypass highway traffic.

A gas line was cut as well during the collapse. A city bus is one of the vehicles that is on the collapsed section as it is part of at least one or two bus routes. There were 4 people on the bus including a driver but they have been safely rescued. So far all injuries reported are minor. There are several cars at the bottom of the ravine the bridge crosses over. The ravine is part of Frick Park and is a major walking trail. In addition, Pittsburgh Public Schools has moved to a remote learning day instead of the two-hour delay that was called earlier due to weather.


It's heavily traveled during the morning and evening commute. I used to drive it every day when I worked at the Universities. Heck, one day the Pirate Parrot on a tadpole bike followed my AMC Pacer through there and we had an impromptu parade with people stepping out into the street to take pictures.

It's very lucky it happened before the heavy traffic.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: Looks like they didn't follow up. 

https://mobile.twitter.com/gpk320/status/1078885655634157569?s=20&t=AUvpKy3NJnAd7uKhaGraDQ&fbclid=IwAR0gAVxGjJgGZe2djGmt-GVA5G8L5wnWp-OfPIol6ICfp2Ej6YAeCDr-GJQ


Well, they created (and closed) a service request.

https://pittsburghpa.qscend.com/311/request/view/?id=ea13511a408a4282815637644fd5a13a
 
buntz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I say you're a moran.


Well, we don't need to resort to name calling!
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: greentea1985: Biden is actually visiting Pittsburgh today to give a speech about infrastructure. The bridge that collapsed isn't a highway bridge but does connect two major city roads and is an important connector between the cities and neighborhoods/townships further east and used to bypass highway traffic.

A gas line was cut as well during the collapse. A city bus is one of the vehicles that is on the collapsed section as it is part of at least one or two bus routes. There were 4 people on the bus including a driver but they have been safely rescued. So far all injuries reported are minor. There are several cars at the bottom of the ravine the bridge crosses over. The ravine is part of Frick Park and is a major walking trail. In addition, Pittsburgh Public Schools has moved to a remote learning day instead of the two-hour delay that was called earlier due to weather.

It's heavily traveled during the morning and evening commute. I used to drive it every day when I worked at the Universities. Heck, one day the Pirate Parrot on a tadpole bike followed my AMC Pacer through there and we had an impromptu parade with people stepping out into the street to take pictures.

It's very lucky it happened before the heavy traffic.


Honestly, the two hour school delays that were put in place last night and around 6-6:30 this morning saved lives. There would have been a lot more people on the road and on the bus if the schools weren't delayed due to snow.
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I always use it to get to the Penn/Braddock area, since taking the Parkway and going up Braddock Ave through Regent Square sucks balls and the left turn on the way back from Penn Ave to S. Dallas sucks even bigger balls.


Oof..yeah, there's no good way in/out of the regent square area (or that whole area in general) without the bridge. Traffic is going to suck there for a few years.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.